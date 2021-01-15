Feels like the 2008 crash albeit no one hopefully loses jobs and Labour with a new leader from being Chancellor bailing out the banks but the electorate unforgiving.



I think the impacts will be worse as our economy has already been severely weakened. Osborne's austerity was supposed to be laying the foundations but any small gains from all that pain were more than squandered with Brexit. Our handling of Covid was bad by almost any measure so what was always going to be painful was much more so.In 2008, after 11 years of Labour in charge, the public services were relatively healthy so the Tory austerity diminished rather than destroyed them. They're all now failing - from schools to health to local councils - and we have Hunt talking about finding "efficiency savings" to the tune of tens of billions.The (Tory) council I used to work for had already floated some pretty extreme ideas but that was broadly seen as signalling to the government that more funding was needed. This week they've let it leak that they may stop providing any Adult Social Care as it's not a statutory duty and that the rising costs of services that are statutory (mostly Children's Social Care and SEND) will take the entire budget. Even ignoring the impacts on Adult Social Care users you're talking about a large employer cutting thousands of jobs.