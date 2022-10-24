I think the big difference is that Sunak is a serious politician and simply won't be able to turn PMQ's into a pantomime the way Johnson did. The negative is that he will have been briefed and done his homework, unlike Johnson.



I still don't consider Sunak a serious politician - he appears to have virtually no self-awareness (dreadful campaigner) which coupled with his arrogance and awkwardness around normal people is a pretty shite combination for a politician. Having dispensed with 'Dodgy Dave' Cameron, 'Safe pair of hands' May, 'Buccaneering' Johnson and 'Poundshop Thatcher' Truss, 'Sensible' Sunak is the last ditch throw of the Tory dice.Competence in the Conservative party is of course relative these days and the IFS, who have a much better handle on the big picture, have repeatedly called him out on his poor economic judgement and misleading statements.The real 'art' of the politician however has less to do with being right or wrong, it is about creating intellectual space where favourable optics can be conjured against any backdrop or in the face of any evidence. Accomplished practitioners tend to be nimble of mind, opportunists or outright liars and I am not sure Sunak could honestly be considered adept at any of these. Perhaps he is something of an opportunist but, rather than being crafted, Sunak's opportunities have more or less landed in his lap.Where he is serious however is about making money for his mates which he will tell us is what is 'best for everyone' (i.e trickle down). Post-Kwarteng this is an increasingly hard sell and Sunak has some serious window dressing to do if he is going to make it stick.