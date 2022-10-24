« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Nick110581

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19240 on: Today at 05:48:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:06:53 am
I think the big difference is that Sunak is a serious politician and simply won't be able to turn PMQ's into a pantomime the way Johnson did. The negative is that he will have been briefed and done his homework, unlike Johnson. 

He might a serious Politician but he also shit and a terrible public speaker.
Cruiser

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19241 on: Today at 07:10:54 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:48:39 am
He might a serious Politician but he also shit and a terrible public speaker.

Additionally this little weasel won't dare to stand up to the likes of Putin.
Armchair expert

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19242 on: Today at 07:16:35 am
How anyone can think Sunak is the best of a bad bunch is beyond me they're all as horrific as each other as will be proved when he slashes public services and makes the poorest in society start paying to try and balance the country's books
To be honest I think he's a bit of a sociopath I mean why would a guy who's a billionaire want to be involved in politics anyway unless he gets some some satisfaction in controlling and destroying millions of people's lives.
And don't get me started on those starting to grow out of those school uniform suits he wears...     
Armchair expert

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19243 on: Today at 07:17:33 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:16:35 am
How anyone can think Sunak is the best of a bad bunch is beyond me they're all as horrific as each other as will be proved when he slashes public services and makes the poorest in society start paying to try and balance the country's books
To be honest I think he's a bit of a sociopath I mean why would a guy who's a billionaire want to be involved in politics anyway unless he gets some some satisfaction in controlling and destroying millions of people's lives.
And don't get me started on those starting to grow out of those school uniform suits he wears...   

Having said that I apologise, there is somebody worse than Sunak and that's this horrific shit stain of a human being

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOjdf_nkgTo&t=31s
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19244 on: Today at 07:34:58 am
Hes going to be horrific - but because hes the competent one people will lap it up and the polls will start to level.

Strong and stable is still the tag they want to go with. Were about to get our 4th Home Secretary in 2022 and our sixth education Secretary in just over a year.
Felch Aid

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19245 on: Today at 07:48:09 am
There might a small bounce in the polls - Truss gone,  a suggestion that Sunak has some level of competence and doing something to sort out the fiscal turmoil but the country is in deep shit with tons of external pressure.

The party isn't United and what exactly is he going to do about higher interest rates, fixed mortgage time bombs, energy, recession and having to make cuts? And they want to find some extra dosh for leveling up (whatever that is).

Governments generally tend to lose when people are stung financially and that's where we are today.

He'll come out with his posh mantra as he did during COVID and make it all about this country.

Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19246 on: Today at 08:06:40 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:34:58 am
Hes going to be horrific - but because hes the competent one people will lap it up and the polls will start to level.

Strong and stable is still the tag they want to go with. Were about to get our 4th Home Secretary in 2022 and our sixth education Secretary in just over a year.
they'll close the gap sure initially as he'll have a honeymoon period unlike Truss but I think the fact that another PM has been forced on us won't sit well with the electorate and still think that Labour will win a comfortable working majority at the next election.

His appointment alone will ensure that the red wall returns home
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19247 on: Today at 08:14:37 am
By 1997, the economy was largely recovered from the damage of 1992, but the voters never forgot off the back of 18 years of Tory government.

By 2024, any possible recovery will have barely begun after almost 15 years of Tory government, and a second round of even more brutal austerity that's likely to kill more people than the pandemic did in the UK.

If Sunak wins the next GE off the back of that,  then we deserve everything we get.
KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19248 on: Today at 08:28:48 am
Interesting story from The Guardian today. I won`t post it all as it`s the Long Read.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2022/oct/25/my-doomed-stand-margaret-thatcher-war-truth-central-office-information
FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19249 on: Today at 08:34:32 am
I do wonder how the taxi driver who informed me he was voting Brexit to ..and I quote  " get rid of the Indian's and Paki's" ..is feeling right now.
Joff

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19250 on: Today at 08:35:30 am
Is it just me that fancies Penny Mourdant?

I'm wilfully ignoring her politics.
FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19251 on: Today at 08:39:13 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:14:37 am


If Sunak wins the next GE off the back of that,  then we deserve everything we get.

I think the UK past that point a long time ago and has, is, will pay for it for some time.
Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19252 on: Today at 08:56:53 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:06:53 am
I think the big difference is that Sunak is a serious politician and simply won't be able to turn PMQ's into a pantomime the way Johnson did. The negative is that he will have been briefed and done his homework, unlike Johnson.
I still don't consider Sunak a serious politician - he appears to have virtually no self-awareness (dreadful campaigner) which coupled with his arrogance and awkwardness around normal people is a pretty shite combination for a politician. Having dispensed with 'Dodgy Dave' Cameron, 'Safe pair of hands' May, 'Buccaneering' Johnson and 'Poundshop Thatcher' Truss, 'Sensible' Sunak is the last ditch throw of the Tory dice.

Competence in the Conservative party is of course relative these days and the IFS, who have a much better handle on the big picture, have repeatedly called him out on his poor economic judgement and misleading statements.

The real 'art' of the politician however has less to do with being right or wrong, it is about creating intellectual space where favourable optics can be conjured against any backdrop or in the face of any evidence. Accomplished practitioners tend to be nimble of mind, opportunists or outright liars and I am not sure Sunak could honestly be considered adept at any of these. Perhaps he is something of an opportunist but, rather than being crafted, Sunak's opportunities have more or less landed in his lap.

Where he is serious however is about making money for his mates which he will tell us is what is 'best for everyone' (i.e trickle down). Post-Kwarteng this is an increasingly hard sell and Sunak has some serious window dressing to do if he is going to make it stick.
FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19253 on: Today at 09:06:38 am
Sunak is the lad who went to school with a brief case instead of a satchel or bag.
lobsterboy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19254 on: Today at 09:07:26 am
Sunak is nasty right wing little shit.
He will sell the NHS and concentrate all his efforts on ensuring investment bankers get even richer.

Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19255 on: Today at 09:18:41 am
If he can't even beat Liz Truss, how can he hope to beat Labour?

As an aside, saw this on Instagram and thought I would share. :D
lobsterboy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19256 on: Today at 09:20:34 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:18:41 am
If he can't even beat Liz Truss, how can he hope to beat Labour?

As an aside, saw this on Instagram and thought I would share. :D

😂
Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19257 on: Today at 09:22:29 am
Just because Sunak isn't quite as robotic and awkward as Truss doesn't mean he isn't also incredibly wooden and I think will struggle with the increased attention and demands of being PM.

And just because he isn't quite as incompetent as Johnson doesn't mean he has any great skill or judgement - his Treasury record is mixed to poor, decisions like NI increase and eat out to spread covid also demonstrate both poor politics and questionable decision making.

On top of this - any pretence of party unity is exactly that. He is despised by a significant minority of MPs and when things start to get rough (as they surely will very soon) they won't be shy about airing their feelings.

He should enjoy today - it might be as good as it gets.


BTW - shocking comment by Rory Stewart on TRIP saying he can't see any other European country electing a PM of Asian heritage. I expect there will be a fulsome apology next week.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19258 on: Today at 09:29:19 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:22:29 am

BTW - shocking comment by Rory Stewart on TRIP saying he can't see any other European country electing a PM of Asian heritage. I expect there will be a fulsome apology next week.
We didn't.
Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19259 on: Today at 09:30:48 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:29:19 am
We didn't.

Haha, true. Poorly worded.

Ended up with is more accurate.
lionel_messias

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19260 on: Today at 09:52:33 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:29:19 am
We didn't.

You don't elect a PM. Just a member of parliament in your constituency.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19261 on: Today at 10:01:52 am
Quote from: Joff on Today at 08:35:30 am
Is it just me that fancies Penny Mourdant?

I'm wilfully ignoring her politics.
If you like that kind of thing, she looks like a game girl. ;)

I was once acquainted with an older gentleman in the US. He once said of Sarah Palin, I like to watch her on the TV with the sound turned off. ;D
