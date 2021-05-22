From the bbc:
Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has given his take on why former PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson may have decided not to put his name forward in the leadership race in the end.
Speaking on LBC radio's Tonight with Andrew Marr programme, Sir Iain says Johnson ended up "begging people for votes" after flying back from a holiday in the Caribbean over the weekend.
"He'd made no plans, he got no team," Sir Iain says.
"He kind of expected, I think, when he arrived, that there would be at least 150 people acclaiming him, and this would grow to the majority. That didn't happen."
Sir Iain says Johnson then found himself "struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning really."