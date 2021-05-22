Why do think they generally lean towards that side? Is it cultural?



Its so complex because there is a lot of factors at play, nor are all Asians the same, in terms of Sikh like myself will have a slightly different culture and priorities to a Gujarati Hindu or Pakistani Muslim for example. All Asians are generally more entrepreneurial than white folk and money oriented, and once youve made some money people naturally gravitate towards the Tories, thats not just Asian people, I think thats just the same for white people. What worries me is its probably getting worse in the Asian community, if you have the misfortune to end up at Canary Wharf on a lunchtime its literally full of Asian people who work in the banks (I would say 80% of my friends from Uni - all Asian - work in banking), and you know among them is the next Sajid Javed or Rishi Sunak, and the last few years of them, Patel, Sharma and all the others will just inspire more to think Conservatism is their political home, although I do take some pride that at least in the Sikh Community weve stayed loyal to Labour, most Sikhs still vote Labour, theres two Sikh Labour MPs (no Sikh Tory MPs) so thats some consolation.