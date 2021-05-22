« previous next »
Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:19:54 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 07:16:17 pm
Nope, not a fan. But comfortably the most accomplished option from a bad bunch. Far better than trash like Johnson, Truss and Mordaunt.

He needs to impose a windfall tax on energy companies though.
and end the non-dom tax status loophole! 🤣
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:21:50 pm
Rumours that Truss wants to chair one last cabinet meeting before handing over to Sunak. Just begone you useless wankstain.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:44:18 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 07:16:17 pm
Nope, not a fan. But comfortably the most accomplished option from a bad bunch. Far better than trash like Johnson, Truss and Mordaunt.

He needs to impose a windfall tax on energy companies though.

What has he accomplished?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:45:27 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:18:12 pm
Fucking loads of the wankers in my family, mates from Uni are very much the same (they mostly work in the city so not surprising), mates from school are still very Labour.

Why do think they generally lean towards that side?  Is it cultural?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:58:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:44:18 pm
What has he accomplished?

Hes accomplished more than any other Tory contender.

He downed Johnson (and his merry band of nuts like Dorries). His policies as Chancellor saved a ton of business from folding. Hes the only unifying candidate, which will help bring stability. And of course, hes a man of colour that has risen to be PM, which will have profound social impact (diversity and inclusion is a massive pain point in virtually every major corporation) - its an accomplishment to put up with the shit little Englanders have thrown at British Asians over so many years.

Its not much to say hes more accomplished than Johnson, Truss and Mordaunt as theyre all awful, but I do think hes the best of a bad bunch.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 08:02:19 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 07:16:17 pm
Nope, not a fan. But comfortably the most accomplished option from a bad bunch. Far better than trash like Johnson, Truss and Mordaunt.

He needs to impose a windfall tax on energy companies though.

Fair Id probably agree with that 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 08:04:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:14:18 pm
I briefly switched over to NDTV, but it was all getting a bit too much for me!

They're calling him Desi Boy on NDTV ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 08:07:40 pm
Yeah hes no doubt a bit of a technocrat and slicker than Johnson and his acolytes. Still a Tory and brexiteer asshole, and somebody with possible links to Indias far right, but one who will actually take a look at his in tray and has shown a slight bit of nuance and compromise in his career, rather than just pure pursuit of dogma.

Yes, were scraping the barrel.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 08:51:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:45:27 pm
Why do think they generally lean towards that side?  Is it cultural?

Its so complex because there is a lot of factors at play, nor are all Asians the same, in terms of Sikh like myself will have a slightly different culture and priorities to a Gujarati Hindu or Pakistani Muslim for example. All Asians are generally more entrepreneurial than white folk and money oriented, and once youve made some money people naturally gravitate towards the Tories, thats not just Asian people, I think thats just the same for white people. What worries me is its probably getting worse in the Asian community, if you have the misfortune to end up at Canary Wharf on a lunchtime its literally full of Asian people who work in the banks (I would say 80% of my friends from Uni - all Asian - work in banking), and you know among them is the next Sajid Javed or Rishi Sunak, and the last few years of them, Patel, Sharma and all the others will just inspire more to think Conservatism is their political home, although I do take some pride that at least in the Sikh Community weve stayed loyal to Labour, most Sikhs still vote Labour, theres two Sikh Labour MPs (no Sikh Tory MPs) so thats some consolation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 08:55:06 pm
From the bbc:

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has given his take on why former PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson may have decided not to put his name forward in the leadership race in the end.

Speaking on LBC radio's Tonight with Andrew Marr programme, Sir Iain says Johnson ended up "begging people for votes" after flying back from a holiday in the Caribbean over the weekend.

"He'd made no plans, he got no team," Sir Iain says.

"He kind of expected, I think, when he arrived, that there would be at least 150 people acclaiming him, and this would grow to the majority. That didn't happen."

Sir Iain says Johnson then found himself "struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning really."
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:01:08 pm
"Made no plans". That sounds like the truth actually.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:01:28 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:55:06 pm
From the bbc:

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has given his take on why former PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson may have decided not to put his name forward in the leadership race in the end.

Speaking on LBC radio's Tonight with Andrew Marr programme, Sir Iain says Johnson ended up "begging people for votes" after flying back from a holiday in the Caribbean over the weekend.

"He'd made no plans, he got no team," Sir Iain says.

"He kind of expected, I think, when he arrived, that there would be at least 150 people acclaiming him, and this would grow to the majority. That didn't happen."

Sir Iain says Johnson then found himself "struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning really."
(in little letters) I agree with IDS.
Johnson is now talking about his Imaginary friends
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:02:08 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:08 pm
"Made no plans". That sounds like the truth actually.

Yep, probably the first thing Iain Duncan Smith has said that has some truth to it.

Oh I just realised he's been knighted. What a world.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:04:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:45:27 pm
Why do think they generally lean towards that side?  Is it cultural?


I see no correlation between being British Asian and more likely to lean Tory.

I know plenty Asians that are left and centre leaning.

But lets face it, in the more working class parts of the country an Asian is more likely to get a brick through their window, so its a bit more difficult to rise through the ranks and get elected. In the more affluent parts of the country, an Asian is less likely to get physically hounded (even if the undertones are often still there).

Hard facts - Asians often have to buy their safety and stay away from racist shitholes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:20:23 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:04:04 pm

I see no correlation between being British Asian and more likely to lean Tory.

I know plenty Asians that are left and centre leaning.

But lets face it, in the more working class parts of the country an Asian is more likely to get a brick through their window, so its a bit more difficult to rise through the ranks and get elected. In the more affluent parts of the country, an Asian is less likely to get physically hounded (even if the undertones are often still there).

Hard facts - Asians often have to buy their safety and stay away from racist shitholes.
How can you leam to the middle?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:26:38 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:04:04 pm

I see no correlation between being British Asian and more likely to lean Tory.

I know plenty Asians that are left and centre leaning.

But lets face it, in the more working class parts of the country an Asian is more likely to get a brick through their window, so its a bit more difficult to rise through the ranks and get elected. In the more affluent parts of the country, an Asian is less likely to get physically hounded (even if the undertones are often still there).

Hard facts - Asians often have to buy their safety and stay away from racist shitholes.

Someone posted a Guardian article a couple of pages ago that talked about a study on how Asians vote and trend is sadly away from Labour.

Look at where BAME Labour MPs represent and its mostly BAME working class areas in the large cities, Tory BAME MPs are a different story, they seem to be parachuted into safe white, rural seats most of the time (Im betting they had never been to until they were offered a seat).

On your last point, I have absolutely no idea what youre basing that on. Things aint perfect, but at the same time they have moved on a hell of a lot since the 70s and 80s.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:30:45 pm
Cannot wait to hear Sunaks anti woke rhetoric
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:33:23 pm
Its good to know the man in charge of education inthe country believes in state schools so much that he has one daughter at a £40k pa boarding school and another at a £24k pa prep school.

Piece of shit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:39:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:23 pm
Its good to know the man in charge of education inthe country believes in state schools so much that he has one daughter at a £40k pa boarding school and another at a £24k pa prep school.

Piece of shit.

That should be an open goal tap in for Labour, but lets be honest there will be Labour politicians who are probably sending their kids to private schools so it tends to be a subject that just gets swerved.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 09:43:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:39:26 pm
That should be an open goal tap in for Labour, but lets be honest there will be Labour politicians who are probably sending their kids to private schools so it tends to be a subject that just gets swerved.

The Tories will sell it as he's taking the burden off the government funded schools by paying his own way.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:01:55 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:26:38 pm
Someone posted a Guardian article a couple of pages ago that talked about a study on how Asians vote and trend is sadly away from Labour.

Look at where BAME Labour MPs represent and its mostly BAME working class areas in the large cities, Tory BAME MPs are a different story, they seem to be parachuted into safe white, rural seats most of the time (Im betting they had never been to until they were offered a seat).

On your last point, I have absolutely no idea what youre basing that on. Things aint perfect, but at the same time they have moved on a hell of a lot since the 70s and 80s.

Some fair points there. If the stats are bearing out a Tory leaning to British Asians, then who am I to argue. I suppose on balance you do get a lot of business people in Asian communities, which may explain such a phenomenon.

As for the final para, sad reality is a lot of the UK are virtual no go zones for non-whites for living. Sure, you can maybe do a bit of shopping or go for a drink to some of these areas, but youre putting your safety at risk by living in some of these places (such as ex mining towns in the Midlands and North east). Ghetto-isation is a safety thing for poorer people of colour. Then when they have wealth, theyre safer to live in affluent areas of their choice.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:04:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:26:38 pm
Someone posted a Guardian article a couple of pages ago that talked about a study on how Asians vote and trend is sadly away from Labour.

Do you have a link for that? Or remember who it was that posted it? Sounds like an interesting read.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:10:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:04:29 pm
Do you have a link for that? Or remember who it was that posted it? Sounds like an interesting read.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/18/british-indian-voters-labour-diaspora-political
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:25:26 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:26:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:10:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/18/british-indian-voters-labour-diaspora-political

Interesting thanks. A lot of that makes sense and chimes in with what I thought the patterns would be.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:29:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:26:13 pm
Interesting thanks. A lot of that makes sense and chimes in with what I thought the patterns would be.

Key differentiator though is the trend of British Indians (specifically Hindu) is away from Labour.

Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Muslim vote still with Labour.

Sikh I anecdotally think is pretty split.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:31:37 pm
Some shocking stuff in these recent posts, truly shocking.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:34:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:10:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/18/british-indian-voters-labour-diaspora-political

While the article is interesting its from almost a year ago and the political landscape has obviously flipped since, although Id envisage Sunaks appointment May support the trajectory referred to.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:38:36 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:04:04 pm

I see no correlation between being British Asian and more likely to lean Tory.

I know plenty Asians that are left and centre leaning.

But lets face it, in the more working class parts of the country an Asian is more likely to get a brick through their window, so its a bit more difficult to rise through the ranks and get elected. In the more affluent parts of the country, an Asian is less likely to get physically hounded (even if the undertones are often still there).

Hard facts - Asians often have to buy their safety and stay away from racist shitholes.

If were being honest British Asian is a stupid term because Asia is the biggest continent in the world.

If were talking about South Asia or India/Bangladesh/Pakistan/Sri Lanka - then same story really. India itself has so many different cultures and customs in each corner of the country. As others have stated, those from the North and South are markedly different to those elsewhere. Right down to genetic composition and physical appearance.

Many forget that India and Pakistan have only been entities for 70 years Bangladesh for even less time. Before then, the whole region was a collection of kingdoms/empires, with their own sub cultures and customs. Of course - these cultures dont fade and British Asians will associate with them and exhibit belief systems and characteristics associated with these specific cultures before anything else. And that will in turn heavily influence their political alignment.

 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:52:34 pm
I dont think its any more complicated than the fact that immigrants from India have generally got on well and are on average far wealthier than they were 30 years ago. The more wealthy the more likely they are to be Tory for the same reasons that wealthy white folk do. Its still undoubtedly the case that the proportion of British Indians who vote Tory is considerably lower than among white people.

Most British Asians (I am one) are more concerned by whether a politician is any good or not. They are not going to blindly vote Labour (eg Corbyn) but there is still to this day an intrinsic distrust of the Tories and Brexit underscored that. Youd have to be stupid not to realise that racism against Eastern Europeans can easily turn into racism against black and brown Britons when the inadequate, egged on by the Tory right, need someone else to blame.

I dont think Sunak being Asian will deliver a load of votes to the Tories. Not if hes a tax dodging, lockdown breaking, Boris enabler, which he is.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 10:57:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:52 pm
Just seen his speech…

Bloody hell, has he been taking tips from the Trussnpbot?

I thought he was being held hostage, was half expecting the SAS to rush in and save him.
OK. Just watched it. :o That was incredibly bad. His 'speech' (can we really call it that) was totally bereft of any feeling. Probably because he meant not a word of it. It felt like something (and probably was) rushed off in a few minutes by a man who has nothing to say. Funny that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 11:02:36 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:57:44 pm
OK. Just watched it. :o That was incredibly bad. His 'speech' (can we really call it that) was totally bereft of any feeling. Probably because he meant not a work of it. It felt like something (and probably was) rushed off in a few minutes by a man who has nothing to say. Funny that.

He has always been wooden and robotic in his delivery. He has no charisma at all.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 11:17:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:02:36 pm
He has always been wooden and robotic in his delivery. He has no charisma at all.
I don't live in the UK, so I am unused to seeing him. In comparison, Starmer will 'shine' at PMQs.
