I know I am somewhat twisting what you're saying, but this implies that those that went straight to work (those that 'should' be labour voters) are more likely to be racist, homophobic and anti-woke. I suppose another reason politics is a mess , is that financial considerations seem to be in the wrong party compared to progressive views. ie. Labour, there to help those that aren't as financially well off, should be the party that better aligns with the less progressive social views. Not suggesting for a second Labour should abandon those views, but it's going to be hard to get through to a poor, yet racist voter, when you are percieved as woke and "lefty" .



From my experience they were - the ones I came across tended to have a more small world view as they were "shielded" from the wider world by not leaving home, for example. I do disagree with the view that education is the route of the Tories though - I'm sure Yorky has covered it before with how well educated the early Labour leaders and union leaders were (although many were self taught or got the education later in life)The bigger picture here though is that it will have been through influence of their parents views which created an insular mindset where people who were "different" were scary.I think the view as Labour being the help the less well off is skewed too - to quote everyone's favourite Labour leader it is "for the many, not the few" and that means being made up of a wide range of economic and educational backgrounds all working together to provide a more equal society, as opposed to focusing solely on the poor.Compared to many Tory supporters we are all poor tbf but Labour, to me, is for a fairer society and for equal opportunities - removing poverty and improving education does that, part of which is the more readily available spots at Uni.The Tories I did meet were what you might term "soft Tories" - brought up with money, hold some conservative views around tax but generally socially liberal in their outlook (not overtly racist, homophobic etc although obviously support for the Tories does implicitly support those views). They are the sort who would probably have gravitated to the Lib Dems if they hadn't fucked themselves over in 2010.Fact is that, in my generation, the better educated you are, the more likely you are to be progressive in your views and therefore support Labour - this is due to the party in the 60s, 70s, 90s, 00s promoting positive messages about how we can all succeed through collective betterment and this bred a generation of parents who valued hard work and education and imparted this on their kids so the Uni goers were coming from a more and more left wing/progressive background than ever before.Those who didn't go, generally, did not have that same positive upbringing and mentality