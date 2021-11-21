« previous next »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19160 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:10:51 pm



I remember the guy on the left from Animal House
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19161 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:57:39 pm
I know but at least theyve given them a go. Labour has never even had a female full time leader.
It is likely that the first female chancellor will be a labour one however.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19162 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:48:18 pm
That speech was unreal in its levels of robotics - it was amazing. Obviously read it all off a piece of glass and then turned ninety degrees like a Thunderbird puppet and bobbed off.

Was that Truss or May?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19163 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:05:00 pm
Was that Truss or May?
It was Rishi-la.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19164 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
all this changing of leader and all this 'the third time it's been a woman and the first time it's been an asian etc etc etc'

what is this? politics or doctor fucking who?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19165 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:01:46 pm

I remember the guy on the left from Animal House

 ;)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19166 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Just seen his speech

Bloody hell, has he been taking tips from the Trussnpbot?

I thought he was being held hostage, was half expecting the SAS to rush in and save him.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19167 on: Today at 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:43:57 pm
I know I am somewhat twisting what you're saying, but this implies that those that went straight to work (those that 'should' be labour voters) are more likely to be racist, homophobic and anti-woke.  I suppose another reason politics is a mess , is that financial considerations seem to be in the wrong party compared to progressive views.  ie. Labour, there to help those that aren't as financially well off, should be the party that better aligns with the less progressive social views.  Not suggesting for a second Labour should abandon those views, but it's going to be hard to get through to a poor, yet racist voter, when you are percieved as woke and "lefty" .

From my experience they were - the ones I came across tended to have a more small world view as they were "shielded" from the wider world by not leaving home, for example. I do disagree with the view that education is the route of the Tories though - I'm sure Yorky has covered it before with how well educated the early Labour leaders and union leaders were (although many were self taught or got the education later in life)

The bigger picture here though is that it will have been through influence of their parents views which created an insular mindset where people who were "different" were scary.

I think the view as Labour being the help the less well off is skewed too - to quote everyone's favourite Labour leader it is "for the many, not the few" and that means being made up of a wide range of economic and educational backgrounds all working together to provide a more equal society, as opposed to focusing solely on the poor.

Compared to many Tory supporters we are all poor tbf but Labour, to me, is for a fairer society and for equal opportunities - removing poverty and improving education does that, part of which is the more readily available spots at Uni.

The Tories I did meet were what you might term "soft Tories" - brought up with money, hold some conservative views around tax but generally socially liberal in their outlook (not overtly racist, homophobic etc although obviously support for the Tories does implicitly support those views). They are the sort who would probably have gravitated to the Lib Dems if they hadn't fucked themselves over in 2010.

Fact is that, in my generation, the better educated you are, the more likely you are to be progressive in your views and therefore support Labour - this is due to the party in the 60s, 70s, 90s, 00s promoting positive messages about how we can all succeed through collective betterment and this bred a generation of parents who valued hard work and education and imparted this on their kids so the Uni goers were coming from a more and more left wing/progressive background than ever before.

Those who didn't go, generally, did not have that same positive upbringing and mentality
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19168 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:08:42 pm
all this changing of leader and all this 'the third time it's been a woman and the first time it's been an asian etc etc etc'

what is this? politics or doctor fucking who?

It's bollocks!  As per the article I posted in response, it means nothing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19169 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
We can expect more financial prudence along these lines - bragging about changing funding formulas to take money away from deprived areas and funnelling it into places like Tunbridge Wells that deserve it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yKk3QQOsaTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yKk3QQOsaTg</a>

Why waste good taxpayers' cash on the poor?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19170 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:08:42 pm
all this changing of leader and all this 'the third time it's been a woman and the first time it's been an asian etc etc etc'

what is this? politics or doctor fucking who?

Except its not that flippant and you probably know it. In the 21st century in a diverse and developed country its vital to have leaders and people in power who arent just 50 odd year old white blokes. Kids need to see that the glass ceiling has been smashed and they too can have these kind of futures.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19171 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:14:37 pm
Except its not that flippant and you probably know it. In the 21st century in a diverse and developed country its vital to have leaders and people in power who arent just 50 odd year old white blokes. Kids need to see that the glass ceiling has been smashed and they too can have these kind of futures.

it was a jooooooooooooooookkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19172 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:14:37 pm
Except its not that flippant and you probably know it. In the 21st century in a diverse and developed country its vital to have leaders and people in power who arent just 50 odd year old white blokes. Kids need to see that the glass ceiling has been smashed and they too can have these kind of futures.

Its important to get the right people first and foremost. Gender and race should be well down the list. If the best person is a 50 years old black man then spooky him. Likewise if the best candidate is a 60 year old women then appoint her.

Truss should never have been appointed just cos she was female.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19173 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quality's quality. You do the work properly for any field: if the field is in appointing people into power, then assess and decide, your appointments need to make the most of the resources and elevate as much people as possible. You do that, you see results, then you can dress up the end product any way you want. For that quality, whether it's 10 old white guys, 10 chinese women, 10 black guys, a mix, who cares. You need the results first, you need that quality. The rest falls in line.

If you go by the information the Tories have given out - the black guy can't manage money, women prime ministers are useless, British Indians are self-serving c*nts who'll turn their back on their own experiences and history to get ahead. You're not furthering the cause of anything by giving out such information, you're pushing it into negative territory.

The individual can get past these things based on their own experiences (or not, if you've never been exposed), that's got nothing to do with what the Tories give out. If you want to improve it, then give out the information of the level of say Obama, or von der Leyen, Pichai etc. People will disagree with some of their actions, but no party will question their competency, their mastery of their chosen fields. People see that competency, then you improve things from a diversity / equality perspective.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19174 on: Today at 05:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:14:37 pm
Except its not that flippant and you probably know it. In the 21st century in a diverse and developed country its vital to have leaders and people in power who arent just 50 odd year old white blokes. Kids need to see that the glass ceiling has been smashed and they too can have these kind of futures.
What worries me most is that kids can see these c*nts (of all colours) and think, 'I can behave like an absolute lying bastard and be successful and never have to face justice.'
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19175 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:08:42 pm
all this changing of leader and all this 'the third time it's been a woman and the first time it's been an asian etc etc etc'

what is this? politics or doctor fucking who?

The Tories patting themselves on the back for it, when the reality is they're in charge all the time.

Pointing out they've had 4 Asian chancellors yet all in the last few years (3 of them this year alone and Kwarteng and Zahawi lasted 5 minutes). Since the 1970s there's only been two chancellors that weren't Tories anyway.

For Labour's defence the number of female MPs went up massively after the Blair landslides. There was very few female MPs before 1997. Further huge demographic change over the last decade but Labour haven't been in power in that time, yet the Tories have had 5 leaders in the last 6 years.

These things will naturally happen with demographic change and increased equality. When Thatcher became a woman Prime Minister it was a big deal. In 2022 it's irrelevant.

What I would say is it's a lot easier to be an Asian or woman Prime Minister if you're a right wing Tory than it is to be an Asian or woman Prime Minister if you're on the left, especially if you don't come from a highly privileged background.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19176 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:07 pm
If only the previous chancellor had actually tried to tackle inflation they are largely to blame.

Imagine if wealthy people were patriotic enough not to avoid paying tax in. The UK.



I remember when Johnson was asked about inflation in about Jan or Feb and he was completely dismissive as usual, nothing to worry about, waffle waffle
