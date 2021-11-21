Sunak shares many of the snake-like qualities other Tory candidates - remember when Javid wouldn't take the gig as Chancellor because Johnson/Cummings wanted to appoint all of his SPADs? Sunak had no such resevations.



To say he is out of touch massively understates the interplanetary distances between the world he inhabits and that of ordinary people. He doesn't know how to fill a car up and pay for petrol, and thinks that giving money to people who don't need it to go to the fucking pub during a pandemic is a sensible way to kick start the economy.



At the beginning of the pandemic he had the best job in the world - handing out free cash. He gets no credit for the initial furlough scheme - anyone with a pulse would have realised that it was necessary to do something to protect jobs.



Since then the IFS has repeatedly questioned Sunak over his methods, the furlough replacement scheme was criticised not only for its lack of generosity but for its downright Darwinism (if businesses failed, it was because they were not worth preserving anyway). At one point the IFS described him as a 'financial illusionist' (a liar in common parlance) when presenting a 'tax cutting' budget that in real terms left (especially poor) folk worse off.



In the short term Sunak will be able to placate his mates in the market with simplistic policies focussed on tax and spending cuts, but his distain for things that fall outside his narrow perception of what makes a successful economy will wreck what is left of many people's lives. Sunak doesn't have the imagination or the desire to develop the kind of investment and economic reforms that might help the rest of us.



Sunak's belief in plain old trickle down nonsense is a product of his elitism, as is his arrogance. His appearances in front of the Treasury Select Committee and irritation at being questioned provide more than adequate testimony as to the nature of his character.