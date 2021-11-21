« previous next »
Offline shook

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 03:07:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:58:17 pm
Its nice we have a brown PM but classism is probably as big an issue as racism is in this country, and he certainly doesnt even begin to break the mould there.

Exactly the British system is absolutely elitist. The evidence is right there in front of everybody. Just a handful who did not attend OxBridge or an elite "public" school, or have en entry via Sandhurst or the Inns of Court. Very very narrow avenues to become PM in the UK.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education


Online lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 03:09:54 pm »
The tories have a cover now they will call everyone racist for calling out Sunak and his shitty policies. General election now


Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 03:10:51 pm »


Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:04:34 pm
Well done to the UK for having a PM of South Asian heritage.

5 years after Ireland, but you got there in the end....

Varadkar is only half Indian ;)






Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm »
Some kind of sit-down protest going on in Central Lobby - I hope it's calling for a GE.



Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 03:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:17:40 pm
Some kind of sit-down protest going on in Central Lobby - I hope it's calling for a GE.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson launched an insurrection? Stop the steal?






Online Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 03:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:17:40 pm
Some kind of sit-down protest going on in Central Lobby - I hope it's calling for a GE.

Are they MPs?





Offline Machae

  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 03:20:31 pm »
I'm hoping good ol fashion racism will tell at the polls and Sunaks Tories get wiped out with 0 seats


Online lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 03:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:20:31 pm
I'm hoping good ol fashion racism will tell at the polls and Sunaks Tories get wiped out with 0 seats

The comment section on Dailymail are already having a meltdown


Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 03:23:50 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:07:59 pm
Exactly the British system is absolutely elitist. The evidence is right there in front of everybody. Just a handful who did not attend OxBridge or an elite "public" school, or have en entry via Sandhurst or the Inns of Court. Very very narrow avenues to become PM in the UK.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education

From that link


Arthur Balfour   19021905   Eton College   Cambridge (Trinity Coll.)   Moral Sciences
186670, B.A. 1870 (M.A. 1874)[45]


Moral sciences!  A politican!



Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm »



Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm »
Indian Son Rises Over The Empire one Indian news channel has on its headline






Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
He'll be gone by spring, there's no way he unifies that shower when you've got fuckwits like Rees-Mogg calling Sunak a socialist and the ERG saying they supported neither candidate. We've not even thought about what Boris will be up to in the background, undoubtedly attempting to plot his comeback given the events of the last 72 hours. This is no longer a functioning government, regardless of whether they hold a parliamentary majority. The tories were voted in because of Boris, pure and simple, and the idiots that voted for him sure won't back the guy that brought their beloved leader down.


Offline CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
What is the demonstration about in central lobby?

EDIT: sit-in protest by Greenpeace UK activists apparently as per Guardian live stream
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:24 pm by CheshireDave »



Online Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
I wonder why the ERG didn't put a candidate up. ::)



Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:27:32 pm
I wonder why the ERG didn't put a candidate up. ::)

Johnson was the ERG man, but Johnson didn't get the votes needed so pulled out of the running last night, which left the ERG with no alternative ERG candidates at the last minute.



Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:25:03 pm
Indian Son Rises Over The Empire one Indian news channel has on its headline

I'm honestly surprised I haven't seen a "the rulers have become the ruled" yet



Online Red Raw

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm »
Sunak shares many of the snake-like qualities other Tory candidates - remember when Javid wouldn't take the gig as Chancellor because Johnson/Cummings wanted to appoint all of his SPADs? Sunak had no such resevations.

To say he is out of touch massively understates the interplanetary distances between the world he inhabits and that of ordinary people. He doesn't know how to fill a car up and pay for petrol, and thinks that giving money to people who don't need it to go to the fucking pub during a pandemic is a sensible way to kick start the economy.

At the beginning of the pandemic he had the best job in the world - handing out free cash. He gets no credit for the initial furlough scheme - anyone with a pulse would have realised that it was necessary to do something to protect jobs.

Since then the IFS has repeatedly questioned Sunak over his methods, the furlough replacement scheme was criticised not only for its lack of generosity but for its downright Darwinism (if businesses failed, it was because they were not worth preserving anyway). At one point the IFS described him as a 'financial illusionist' (a liar in common parlance) when presenting a 'tax cutting' budget that in real terms left (especially poor) folk worse off.

In the short term Sunak will be able to placate his mates in the market with simplistic policies focussed on tax and spending cuts, but his distain for things that fall outside his narrow perception of what makes a successful economy will wreck what is left of many people's lives. Sunak doesn't have the imagination or the desire to develop the kind of investment and economic reforms that might help the rest of us.

Sunak's belief in plain old trickle down nonsense is a product of his elitism, as is his arrogance. His appearances in front of the Treasury Select Committee and irritation at being questioned provide more than adequate testimony as to the nature of his character.


Offline Fortneef

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Rishi Sunak looks like David Schneider blacked up. 



Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Rishi Sunak looks like David Schneider blacked up.

This very much feels offensive, but also I think you got your David's mixed up, because beyond of course race, he looks nothing like David Schneider.


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Rishi Sunak looks like David Schneider blacked up.

Oh dear. I would rethink your wording.


Online ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 03:48:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:19:01 pm
That's mental as didn't labour push to get far more people into uni? Talk about an own goal!

I know more Labour people from uni than I do Tories, and more Tory voters who went straight into the workforce than Labour.

The ones who went to uni were taken out of their comfort zone, immersed in a sea of different faces, voices, cultures etc and lost much of their prejudices (where there were any) because of it.

Those who stayed away and went straight to work tended to become almost static in their life and views as in a way they didn't move on from being 17/18 and so have been more likely to hold Tory views.

This is obviously not the same for everyone but I'd be surprised if it wasn't the majority


Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 03:50:17 pm »
Pissed myself laughing at the wordcloud the BBC put on screen when people were asked to describe Sunak in one word. Rich was there in massive letters, but couldn't help but spot privileged c*nt tucked away in the corner.

