He'll be gone by spring, there's no way he unifies that shower when you've got fuckwits like Rees-Mogg calling Sunak a socialist and the ERG saying they supported neither candidate. We've not even thought about what Boris will be up to in the background, undoubtedly attempting to plot his comeback given the events of the last 72 hours. This is no longer a functioning government, regardless of whether they hold a parliamentary majority. The tories were voted in because of Boris, pure and simple, and the idiots that voted for him sure won't back the guy that brought their beloved leader down.