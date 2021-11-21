« previous next »
Online So... Howard Phillips

« Reply #19000 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Sky interviewing two Red Wall Tories. Scathing about Johnson, Sunak doesnt understand the less well off and never heard of Mordaunt. Wont vote in the next election.

They voted for Boris in 2019, what did they expect?
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #19001 on: Today at 09:23:11 am »
Sunaks new slogan

Eat nowt to help out.

Remember folks, hes a venture capitalist extremist  just like Kwarteng
Online Circa1892

« Reply #19002 on: Today at 09:25:40 am »
He's going to go full on the culture war to throw red meat to the slathering Tory masses.

We can look forward to his "our women" line from the hustings...
Online west_london_red

« Reply #19003 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:11 am
Sunaks new slogan

Eat nowt to help out.

Remember folks, hes a venture capitalist extremist  just like Kwarteng


Im absolutely awful at these predictions, but I wouldnt write off Mordaunt just yet. I can see some of Johnsons supporters jumping ship to Mordaunt because they think its a fix, and if it gets to the members again a lot of them feel the party is trying to carry out a stitch up and might try to teach the 1922 types a lesson and not toe the Sunak line.
Online RJH

« Reply #19004 on: Today at 09:32:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:02:41 am
Nadine Dorries saying it will now be impossible to avoid a general election. Lets hope shes right about something for the first time in her life.

A few of Johnson's goons seem to be pushing the general election angle, presumably out of spite.

Zac Goldsmith has said having an election is "morally unavoidable" which is a strong take from the former non-dom, dog-whistler who was rejected by the public as a Mayoral candidate and as an MP and was then immediately parachuted into a peerage (by, of course, Johnson).


Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #19005 on: Today at 09:41:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:10 am
A very good shout, and if you really want to raise the bar, microwave them for 30 seconds if they are not fresh then chuck in a scoop of ice cream, its like an Indian Belgian waffle!
Hot or cold & with ice cream. It's glorious & cannot be bettered.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #19006 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
No one yet to mention that he's also a law breaker.

Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #19007 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:05:47 am
Sunak has no chance if this goes to the members. This is your average Tory member.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cPYdzIt7p7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cPYdzIt7p7s</a>

Saw that & couple of links after that. Seems like it's a station that attracts those kinds of people.
Online RJH

« Reply #19008 on: Today at 09:43:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:41:56 am
No one yet to mention that he's also a law breaker.



This is the Conersvative thread, you're going to need to be more specific on who you're talking about!
Online Circa1892

« Reply #19009 on: Today at 09:45:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:41:56 am
No one yet to mention that he's also a law breaker.



I actually think he was genuinely unlucky with that. He was turning up to what he thought was a work meeting. THe whole thing was impossibly badly done by the Met - to the point it was clearly politically influenced/corrupt. It was Johnson who had multiple parties in his flat/office.
