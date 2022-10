He wonít be in charge at the next general election. I think the point of his statement was that he thinks him being in charge would have won them the next general election. The likelihood is that he will try again once the Tories have to change leadership after their defeat in the next general election.



Not so sure myself. Can you really imagine him doing the hard work of being in opposition, trying to build up support and come up with policies, for five whole years, before even getting a chance of becoming PM again? Not when he can earn far more just giving speeches every now and then. And he can go on holiday as much as he likes.