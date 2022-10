Just listening to Jerry from Lowestoft on LBC, assume this is the video that was referred to earlier.



Dear God he has had an absolute nightmare, Sangita the presenter handled it very well indeed. He started off badly, then gradually got worse and by the end he just came across as a biggotted imbecile



It made me think a lot and I have very mixed views on that whole thing, part of me is quite surprised that people are surprised by what he said, it’s always there in the background, some people are more blatant then others but it’s not uncommon. But at the same time plenty of immigrants or children of immigrants are loyal to the country of their birth or parents birth, a simple example; I don’t know a single Asian who doesn’t support the country their parents are from in cricket for example, without exception we will support India or Pakistan or Sri Lanka or Bangladesh and never England (yes I’m sounding like Norman fucking Tebitt) but they will support England in football which I find really bizarre (I try and be consistent and support no one internationally) and although I was born here, I have a British passport, I don’t really identify in my heart as being British and it actually pisses me off when say that I am because it’s not for them to tell me what I am.