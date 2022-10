Yes, hence the good bit. Sad that as someone of colour will likely never be accepted even though he's a c*nt, just like them



Why would you (generally speaking) want to be accepted by people who have already given you information on their character defects? (by discriminating on things outside your control, like skin colour).You want to put your trust, time, resources in quality, the rest you deal with as necessary and move on.The flipside of this, is the reaction of the Indian community in the UK and back in India, oh god, a brown guy made it in the UK, emotion haha....his actions, over time, show he'll take the option of screwing over people who need to be supported, protected, encouraged the most if that's his last card left to play, even though he knows that road first hand. Competence is needed from him for now, and long term, someone better than him. Unless he radically shifts on certain things.