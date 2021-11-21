« previous next »
Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18640 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:14:42 pm
If the next election is in a few years, the Tories will win it. 

2 years max.
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18641 on: Today at 02:55:05 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:14:42 pm
If the next election is in a few years, the Tories will win it.
For what reason?
They have spent the last 6yrs promising us a wonderful future under the Torys, they haven't delivered, levelling up sound bite is now seen as toxic in the North. they will now have to campaign on austerity, the Austerity everyone knows they made worse so what do they say to voters this time. they are the safe pair of hands, they will be laughed at. the party that relies on bullshit will struggle to win over people who are sick of their bullshit.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18642 on: Today at 03:07:31 pm
BBC sending out breaking news alerts he has 100 just because one of his fans told them. Utter shite.
Lusty

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18643 on: Today at 03:27:21 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:07:31 pm
BBC sending out breaking news alerts he has 100 just because one of his fans told them. Utter shite.
There is some speculation, and I can't believe I'm typing this, that Boris might not have been telling the truth there.
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18644 on: Today at 03:31:24 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:27:21 pm
There is some speculation, and I can't believe I'm typing this, that Boris might not have been telling the truth there.
Thats a terrible thing to say terrible

A man of his reputation.
wampa1

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18645 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:55:05 pm
For what reason?
The general public.
ljycb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18646 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 03:54:22 pm
The general public.

It would be some turnaround for the Tories to win a general election from here. Theyre polling historically bad, the shit has hit the fan in such a catastrophic way that everyone in the country is significantly worse off, and its likely to get even worse regardless of anything the government does to try and remedy it.
Rob Dylan

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18647 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:07:31 pm
BBC sending out breaking news alerts he has 100 just because one of his fans told them. Utter shite.

Then backtracking as Sunak supporters come out and dispute it.

However, aren't there over half the MPs still to declare? Can't see him not getting enough unless a load of them suddenly go for Mordaunt.
Machae

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18648 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm
I'd love for it to be Johnson only for them to get totally wiped out in the election and take all the tory voting twats and red walled c*nts with them
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18649 on: Today at 04:22:24 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:27:21 pm
There is some speculation, and I can't believe I'm typing this, that Boris might not have been telling the truth there.

Surely not. That would be the behaviour of a cad, a bounder and a serial philanderer.
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18650 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:21:57 pm
I'd love for it to be Johnson only for them to get totally wiped out in the election and take all the tory voting twats and red walled c*nts with them

Id love him to get 99 votes and then the Tories can turn on each other as only one Wet MP would have made all the difference
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18651 on: Today at 04:36:33 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 03:54:22 pm
The general public.
Theres cynicism and blind optimism. theres been a good reason to be cynical over the last few years, I cant say I had blind optimism going into the last election but there are very good reasons to be optimistic this time. my optimism isn't just about the public wanting Labour to win, it's some of the growing opinions Tory voters have on the Tory party today, it's something ive wanted to hear for over 6yrs. they think they need a good clear out of the Tory MPs in Parliament to start again with a new batch. you know things are changing when you hear Tory voters saying stuff like that.
there's a sound reason to be optimistic rather than cynical this time.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.
