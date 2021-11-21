It's amazing how dumb some of the Tories think the public are. The whole Conservative collapse started with him and was accelerated by Truss/Kwarteng. They try to convince the public that everything was rosey before he resigned. Labour went well ahead in the polls before Truss.
Sunak will be a slight return to some normality as far as UK politics is concerned. I think the Tories are done, and there will be division in the party, but Sunak is at the very least smart, talks well and come across fairly competent. Doesn't make up for the fact that he's a prick though.
On a side note, if Sunak does become PM, it's a big shame that's the manner in which the country will get it's first non-white PM (something which should be a proud landmark).