« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 585046 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18560 on: Today at 12:32:53 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:23:46 am
News reports say markets fear Johnson winning, that could be a killer for Johnson in a few ways. Tory MPs putting him in power will be accused of ignoring the warnings if economic turmoil worsens.
Tory members might think twice if they know they might pay a heavy price if Johnson comes back.

Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18561 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.

If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18562 on: Today at 01:03:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:32:53 am
Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,799
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18563 on: Today at 07:21:14 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:26 am
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

If governments can no longer sneeze without spooking the markets, it won't give Labour much scope to change much.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,129
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18564 on: Today at 07:23:53 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:26 am
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

Nobody listens to the CBI, rightly so.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18565 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:51:19 am
We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.

If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble

I was thinking we were mocking May for "Strong and Stable".   I remember those days when the PM lasted longer than a lettuce.

Do the markets fear Johnson? I honestly can't remember what the economy was like under his reign. Mostly driven by Covid and the fuel prices driven by Russia?  I know he spaffed billions on PPE and on his mates (but in market terms, that's probably not a lot of money ).  But where was he with fiscal and monetary policy?  Did he mostly leave it down to Sunak, and can we assume he'd do the same with Hunt?  Was Hunt, one of the ones that forced him out so would "have" to go?  Could it even strengthen Boris' economy credentials if Hunt had turned against him but Boris is keeps him in post for the "good of the country"?

(please note I use Boris not as a term of affection, but I have real problems spelling his surname)

--Edit-- would he rule out a windfall tax on the energy producers\refiners?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:00 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18566 on: Today at 07:49:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:53 am
Nobody listens to the CBI, rightly so.

Why do you hate the CBI so much?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,625
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18567 on: Today at 07:57:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Who need that when youve got mobile phones






Booed at the airport :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18568 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18569 on: Today at 08:02:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?

Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18570 on: Today at 08:04:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:26 am
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).

I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,183
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18571 on: Today at 08:08:08 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:37 am
I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back

Surely, the vast majority of Tory voters are old white people.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18572 on: Today at 08:13:13 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 08:08:08 am
Surely, the vast majority of Tory voters are old white people.
That would make about 14m old white people from the last election.
Probably all the old white pepole, depending on how you define old.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18573 on: Today at 08:13:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?
Fair enough. can't say I've heard much from them, but that does tie in with what I've heard.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18574 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?

I was just going to say, she hates everything,  its her USP. 
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • Sound
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18575 on: Today at 08:48:09 am »
BBC breakfast is grim here this morning 🤦‍♂️
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18576 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
To be fair to killer the CBI only look out for themselves.   A waste of bloody space,  used to know someone who was on the board.   He was a right Tory wannabe snob,  couldnt stand the man
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,880
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18577 on: Today at 08:54:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
The telegraph editorial is against Johnson returning.


Thats pretty much a death knell I reckon

Written by Max Hastings by any chance? ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18578 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
Surely it's all up to the ERG? We don't have a designated nutter candidate yet. If they decide to post up a Braverman or Badenoch candidate then Sunak probably wins but if they fall in behind Boris then he wins.

All depends what promises Boris makes to them when he gets back.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18579 on: Today at 08:56:44 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:48:09 am
BBC breakfast is grim here this morning 🤦‍♂️

Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand. 
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,880
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18580 on: Today at 08:57:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:37 am
I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back

The one I saw was in Johnsons constituency and the first interviewee was a young Black bloke who wanted Johnson back because he Got Brexit Done.

Actually that may have been Sky as Mrs P was hopping from channel to channel.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,129
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18581 on: Today at 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?

They are useless and they mask their clients needs with the needs of us all. They were giddy with Kami Qwasis budget. They are also wanting the state to pick up the tab for all skills training. Plus they were useless during Brexit.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18582 on: Today at 09:02:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:57:58 am
The one I saw was in Johnsons constituency and the first interviewee was a young Black bloke who wanted Johnson back because he Got Brexit Done.

Actually that may have been Sky as Mrs P was hopping from channel to channel.

Theve just been to a market in Romford, full of working class young to middle aged Tories. 
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • Sound
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18583 on: Today at 09:05:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:44 am
Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand. 

Infuriating isn't it, are these people that stupid

Gives a prime example of the mess the NHS is in as a result of the tories, then goes on to say he still supports the tories
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:44 am by Original »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,129
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18584 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:05:45 am
Infuriating isn't it, are these people that stupid

Gives a prime example of the mess the NHS is in as a result of the tories, then goes on to say he still supports the tories

Its why you shouldnt underestimate Boris. I spend most the time saying that articles underestimating politicians are stupid but at the real risk of being called hypocritical, in this unique circumstance Boris bucks that. He is an amazing campaigner and there are a lot of really stupid people in this country.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18585 on: Today at 09:15:47 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:05:45 am
Infuriating isn't it, are these people that stupid


Thats the mild version of how I feel
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18586 on: Today at 09:25:35 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:44 am
Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand.

Would rather wait 24 hours for an ambulance to bring him to an understaffed and resourced NHS hospital than succumb to the Labour Party anti-market trader manifesto.

 :butt
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18587 on: Today at 09:27:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:25:35 am
Would rather wait 24 hours for an ambulance to bring him to an understaffed and resourced NHS hospital than succumb to the Labour Party anti-market trader manifesto.

 :butt

The 'journalists' never ask them why?
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18588 on: Today at 09:34:56 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:26 am
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).

I saw that this morning and was fuming. I even had to resort to sending them a complaint
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,707
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18589 on: Today at 09:47:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?

Must be Spurs fans.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,625
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18590 on: Today at 09:49:55 am »
Johnsons closest allies arent backing him, the telegraph isnt backing him

He wont stand
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18591 on: Today at 09:56:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:59 am
Sunak only wins if their are less than 100 MPs who do not want him out of the 360+ total, once Boris gets 100 then it's this lot that decides, what do you reckon, good old Boris or someone they probably regard as a 'foreigner'.




Have to agree. Boris will win comfortably if he hits 100. Sunak is best for Labour voters because Boris is like Teflon. I think if anything goes wrong people will turn on Sunak and whilst some might not agree but his colour will work against him in a General Election. I think Sunak has to be 100% perfect for people not to turn. And I am sure a load of the old boy tories know this because they would have those views as well. Sunak wouldn't get away with a quarter of what Boris has.

My big concern still though is with the worse Tory party rule for years that Keir Starmer and Labour should be hammering them. And I accept the recent polling where Labour are so many points ahead because of recent crises, but this shite has been going on for years. If Keir gets into power I feels its more to do with how shite the Tories are rather than his own ability to show he is a better leader.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18592 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:26 am
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).

using sensationalism to garner interest - old media ploy

why report facts and fairness - boring that  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18593 on: Today at 10:04:13 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:56:50 am
Have to agree. Boris will win comfortably if he hits 100. Sunak is best for Labour voters because Boris is like Teflon. I think if anything goes wrong people will turn on Sunak and whilst some might not agree but his colour will work against him in a General Election. I think Sunak has to be 100% perfect for people not to turn. And I am sure a load of the old boy tories know this because they would have those views as well. Sunak wouldn't get away with a quarter of what Boris has.

My big concern still though is with the worse Tory party rule for years that Keir Starmer and Labour should be hammering them. And I accept the recent polling where Labour are so many points ahead because of recent crises, but this shite has been going on for years. If Keir gets into power I feels its more to do with how shite the Tories are rather than his own ability to show he is a better leader.
I see this repeated a lot, but I don't think the polling backs this up. Personal polls for Starmer and the Labour party are pretty good on questions like whether people see them as a government in waiting etc.

Even if they weren't, the party is no longer a toxic brand and they deserve some credit for that given where they were in 2019. Remember the conventional wisdom then was that the Tories were guaranteed another victory in 2024 and Starmer's job was to reduce the majority, not actually win the thing.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18594 on: Today at 10:08:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:44 am
Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand.

It feels like those "man in the street" interviews are designed to make us lose all faith in humanity, these days. They must edit out any intelligent responses and just leave the nonsense in.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18595 on: Today at 10:09:25 am »
Presumably Boris flying back economy is part of his connecting with the people schtick.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,386
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18596 on: Today at 10:16:03 am »
It's amazing how dumb some of the Tories think the public are. The whole Conservative collapse started with him and was accelerated by Truss/Kwarteng. They try to convince the public that everything was rosey before he resigned. Labour went well ahead in the polls before Truss.

Sunak will be a slight return to some normality as far as UK politics is concerned. I think the Tories are done, and there will be division in the party, but Sunak is at the very least smart, talks well and come across fairly competent. Doesn't make up for the fact that he's a prick though.

On a side note, if Sunak does become PM, it's a big shame that's the manner in which the country will get it's first non-white PM (something which should be a proud landmark).
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,123
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18597 on: Today at 10:22:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:26 am
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

The CBI are c*nts!

Weren't they in favour of Truss's plans.......?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,515
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18598 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:09:09 am
I wish he would, might solve the energy crisis
Sunak now 97, Johnson 45
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,129
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18599 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:22:42 am
The CBI are c*nts!

Weren't they in favour of Truss's plans.......?

Yep, all for it. Their companies were getting tax reductions and so were the CEOs that manage them. If there is one thing I give credit to Brexiteers in the general public (not the libertarian c*nts) is that they were told to fuck off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Up
« previous next »
 