Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18560 on: Today at 12:32:53 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:23:46 am
News reports say markets fear Johnson winning, that could be a killer for Johnson in a few ways. Tory MPs putting him in power will be accused of ignoring the warnings if economic turmoil worsens.
Tory members might think twice if they know they might pay a heavy price if Johnson comes back.

Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Waka

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18561 on: Today at 12:51:19 am
We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.

If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18562 on: Today at 01:03:26 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:32:53 am
Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18563 on: Today at 07:21:14 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:26 am
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

If governments can no longer sneeze without spooking the markets, it won't give Labour much scope to change much.

killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18564 on: Today at 07:23:53 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:26 am
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

Nobody listens to the CBI, rightly so.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18565 on: Today at 07:49:00 am
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:51:19 am
We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.

If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble

I was thinking we were mocking May for "Strong and Stable".   I remember those days when the PM lasted longer than a lettuce.

Do the markets fear Johnson? I honestly can't remember what the economy was like under his reign. Mostly driven by Covid and the fuel prices driven by Russia?  I know he spaffed billions on PPE and on his mates (but in market terms, that's probably not a lot of money ).  But where was he with fiscal and monetary policy?  Did he mostly leave it down to Sunak, and can we assume he'd do the same with Hunt?  Was Hunt, one of the ones that forced him out so would "have" to go?  Could it even strengthen Boris' economy credentials if Hunt had turned against him but Boris is keeps him in post for the "good of the country"?

(please note I use Boris not as a term of affection, but I have real problems spelling his surname)

--Edit-- would he rule out a windfall tax on the energy producers\refiners?
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18566 on: Today at 07:49:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:53 am
Nobody listens to the CBI, rightly so.

Why do you hate the CBI so much?
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18567 on: Today at 07:57:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Who need that when youve got mobile phones






Booed at the airport :lmao
TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18568 on: Today at 07:59:26 am
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18569 on: Today at 08:02:21 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?

Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18570 on: Today at 08:04:37 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:26 am
Criticism of the beeb in its review this morning for seemingly only interviewing old Tory voters in its latest vox pops, resulting in apparent (disproportionate and inaccurate) support for Johnson. 

One viewer had it spot on saying please interview younger folk (instead of Tory pensioners).

I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back
HarryLabrador

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18571 on: Today at 08:08:08 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:37 am
I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back

Surely, the vast majority of Tory voters are old white people.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18572 on: Today at 08:13:13 am
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 08:08:08 am
Surely, the vast majority of Tory voters are old white people.
That would make about 14m old white people from the last election.
Probably all the old white pepole, depending on how you define old.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18573 on: Today at 08:13:36 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?
Fair enough. can't say I've heard much from them, but that does tie in with what I've heard.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18574 on: Today at 08:14:52 am

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?


Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:21 am
Killer can speak for herself but Ill throw in my 2p worth.

Every time one of their representatives is on TV, its the same lines; business rates are too high, corporation tax is too high, NI is too high, we need to spend more money on skills and training, we need to spend more money on infrastructure so someones gotta pay for all of that but in the same breath your saying you want your taxes to come down, who does that leave to pick up the tab?

I was just going to say, she hates everything,  its her USP. 
Original

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18575 on: Today at 08:48:09 am
BBC breakfast is grim here this morning 🤦‍♂️
spen71

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18576 on: Today at 08:50:22 am
To be fair to killer the CBI only look out for themselves.   A waste of bloody space,  used to know someone who was on the board.   He was a right Tory wannabe snob,  couldnt stand the man
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18577 on: Today at 08:54:17 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
The telegraph editorial is against Johnson returning.


Thats pretty much a death knell I reckon

Written by Max Hastings by any chance? ;D
Lusty

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18578 on: Today at 08:54:29 am
Surely it's all up to the ERG? We don't have a designated nutter candidate yet. If they decide to post up a Braverman or Badenoch candidate then Sunak probably wins but if they fall in behind Boris then he wins.

All depends what promises Boris makes to them when he gets back.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18579 on: Today at 08:56:44 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:48:09 am
BBC breakfast is grim here this morning 🤦‍♂️

Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand. 
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18580 on: Today at 08:57:58 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:04:37 am
I saw that last night, was bang on in its criticism. Go to some Tory heartlands, look for old white people and unsurprisingly they want Johnson back

The one I saw was in Johnsons constituency and the first interviewee was a young Black bloke who wanted Johnson back because he Got Brexit Done.

Actually that may have been Sky as Mrs P was hopping from channel to channel.
killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18581 on: Today at 09:01:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:49:57 am
Why do you hate the CBI so much?

They are useless and they mask their clients needs with the needs of us all. They were giddy with Kami Qwasis budget. They are also wanting the state to pick up the tab for all skills training. Plus they were useless during Brexit.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18582 on: Today at 09:02:46 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:57:58 am
The one I saw was in Johnsons constituency and the first interviewee was a young Black bloke who wanted Johnson back because he Got Brexit Done.

Actually that may have been Sky as Mrs P was hopping from channel to channel.

Theve just been to a market in Romford, full of working class young to middle aged Tories. 
Original

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18583 on: Today at 09:05:45 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:44 am
Graham, tells us he waited 12 hours for an ambulance and was told it will be another 12 before they arrived, but he fears Labour means he loses his job as a market trader.

I dont understand. 

Infuriating isn't it, are these people that stupid
