Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:32:53 am
oldfordie:
News reports say markets fear Johnson winning, that could be a killer for Johnson in a few ways. Tory MPs putting him in power will be accused of ignoring the warnings if economic turmoil worsens.
Tory members might think twice if they know they might pay a heavy price if Johnson comes back.

Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:51:19 am
We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.

If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:03:26 am
west_london_red:
Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:21:14 am
oldfordie:
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

If governments can no longer sneeze without spooking the markets, it won't give Labour much scope to change much.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:23:53 am
oldfordie:
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.
Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.

Nobody listens to the CBI, rightly so.
