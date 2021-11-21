Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.



I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.