News reports say markets fear Johnson winning, that could be a killer for Johnson in a few ways. Tory MPs putting him in power will be accused of ignoring the warnings if economic turmoil worsens.Tory members might think twice if they know they might pay a heavy price if Johnson comes back.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Tory members wont pay a price, they are generally older and wealthier then the rest of us, so 6+% interest rates dont bother them, they would welcome them.
I wouldnt assume the majority of Tory members are immune from economic chaos. it's not just interest rates. if the markets fear Johnson it's because they fear a lack of economic competence.Watching the head of the CBI talking this morning, he was saying the most important thing is we keep Hunt as Chancellor as he is the only Tory who the markets respect, probably do need Hunt but maybe the Markets fear Johnson doing something stupid like removing Hunt. all about confidence.
