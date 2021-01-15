« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 458 459 460 461 462 [463]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 582508 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18480 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:05:49 pm
This is the one folks!

@YouGov
YouGov Westminster voting intention (20-21 Oct)

Con: 19% (-4 from 11-12 Oct)
Lab: 56% (+5)
Lib Dem: 10% (+1)
Reform UK: 5% (+2)
Green: 4% (-3)
SNP: 4% (-1)

https://twitter.com/YouGov/status/1583482907691474944

Electoral Calculus

National Prediction: Labour majority 470

LAB - 560 (+357)
CON - 0 (-365) ;D
LIB - 14 (+3)
Reform - 0
Green - 1
SNP - 52 (+4)
PlaidC - 4
Other - 1
N.Ire - 18

Using current 2019 boundaries (650 seats).
one this morning had the Tories on 14% and Labour 53% a lead of 39 points, anything over 30 points is wipeout territory, 15 points a comfortable majority and 20 points a landslide
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18481 on: Today at 06:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:05:12 pm
Rachel Cunliffe (New Statesman) makes a very good point  ;D

they've conveniently forgotten all that now though as Truss has resigned, guess it no longer applies (technically she should have had the whip withdrawn too though as she failed to back herself in the vote)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18482 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
One of the bigger dangers of the Tories staying in power next year will be how they draw up the boundaries.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18483 on: Today at 06:15:18 pm »
Apparently 52% of Britons would not be happy with Johnson going back to being PM.

52-48. Where've I heard that before?
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18484 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:05:49 pm
This is the one folks!

@YouGov
YouGov Westminster voting intention (20-21 Oct)

Con: 19% (-4 from 11-12 Oct)
Lab: 56% (+5)
Lib Dem: 10% (+1)
Reform UK: 5% (+2)
Green: 4% (-3)
SNP: 4% (-1)

https://twitter.com/YouGov/status/1583482907691474944

Electoral Calculus

National Prediction: Labour majority 470

LAB - 560 (+357)
CON - 0 (-365) ;D
LIB - 14 (+3)
Reform - 0
Green - 1
SNP - 52 (+4)
PlaidC - 4
Other - 1
N.Ire - 18

Using current 2019 boundaries (650 seats).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p13yZAjhU0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p13yZAjhU0M</a>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18485 on: Today at 06:15:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:14:07 pm
One of the bigger dangers of the Tories staying in power next year will be how they draw up the boundaries.
that's already factored in and on these sorts of numbers would make little difference
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18486 on: Today at 06:16:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:14:07 pm
One of the bigger dangers of the Tories staying in power next year will be how they draw up the boundaries.


Yep, and they removed the Electoral Commission's independent status to bring it under government control
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18487 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Johnson wont get in.

Hes hated.

He will imo and we will have a GE next yearmark it. Followed by 10-15 years of Labour rulethen the Tories again

Its all cycles.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18488 on: Today at 06:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:15:18 pm
Apparently 52% of Britons would not be happy with Johnson going back to being PM.

52-48. Where've I heard that before?
Does that mean 48% have no problem with him?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18489 on: Today at 06:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:22:16 pm
He will imo and we will have a GE next yearmark it. Followed by 10-15 years of Labour rulethen the Tories again

Its all cycles.

If Johnson unfortunately gets re-elected to his liars throne hell cling to power to the last second and wont call a GE until the last possible moment.

The Government will do their utmost to ensure the current wave of strikes continue and paint Labour as the party of industrial disputes.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18490 on: Today at 06:38:10 pm »
Just seen a link saying that now no Confucian airline will do the Rwanda flights 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18491 on: Today at 06:38:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:38:10 pm
Just seen a link saying that now no Confucian airline will do the Rwanda flights 😃

GreaT bunch of lads, the Chinese.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18492 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Lol! Phone is having a mare. Meant commercial.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18493 on: Today at 06:55:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:28:05 pm
If Johnson unfortunately gets re-elected to his liars throne hell cling to power to the last second and wont call a GE until the last possible moment.

The Government will do their utmost to ensure the current wave of strikes continue and paint Labour as the party of industrial disputes.

Deep recession and 2023 social uproar will mean theyll have little choice but to call one but lets see.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18494 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:55:04 pm
Deep recession and 2023 social uproar will mean theyll have little choice but to call one but lets see.

Do you mean that the party of Johnson, Truss, Rees-Mogg etc will do the right thing?

At the same time that City acknowledge that they are merely a sports washing vehicle. ;D
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18495 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:22:16 pm
He will imo and we will have a GE next yearmark it. Followed by 10-15 years of Labour rulethen the Tories again

Its all cycles.
27%, with 4% don't know and 18% indifferent
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18496 on: Today at 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:55:04 pm
Deep recession and 2023 social uproar will mean theyll have little choice but to call one but lets see.

I dont think any of that makes the least difference, they were born to rule over us and we should be greatfull that they stick around until Jan 2025
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18497 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
feels like ITV and BBC are desperate to get Johnson back in power.  Every numpty they ask in the street is "bring back boris" or "unfinished business".

I feel similar to Phil Collins when he said if Labour ever get into power he would leave England. That's how I feel if Johnson gets back into power, but I don't have the money to move abroad so I am fucked. I don't want to be melodramatic but I am starting to hate this country and the stupidity of the people who live in it.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18498 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:16:57 pm
feels like ITV and BBC are desperate to get Johnson back in power.  Every numpty they ask in the street is "bring back boris" or "unfinished business".

I feel similar to Phil Collins when he said if Labour ever get into power he would leave England. That's how I feel if Johnson gets back into power, but I don't have the money to move abroad so I am fucked. I don't want to be melodramatic but I am starting to hate this country and the stupidity of the people who live in it.

It makes a good soap opera for them.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,054
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18499 on: Today at 07:21:33 pm »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18500 on: Today at 07:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Penny is a nasty little c*nt.

https://twitter.com/AnnaMcMorrin/status/1583455384047480834?s=20&t=GDJ5uyOTki80PrYzYr_DGg

Shes auditioning for a senior role in Johnsons government. Home Secretary?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18501 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm »
I was in two minds over it but now I hope they bring the bumbling buffoon back. When they do, I hope the Tories who said they would resign the whip and those who would force a by-election actually follow through with the threat as I think that might be the best chance of forcing an early General Election
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18502 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:19:08 pm
It makes a good soap opera for them.

'Haha, Bonking Bozza might be back, OMG! What a story!' followed by a series of reports about how disabled people can't get carers because those carers can't afford the petrol to get to them, the NHS is desperately short of nurses, people are foregoing food to feed their kids instead, old people aren't putting on the heating, etc.

Like the two things, ongoing Tory rule and everything continually falling apart aren't somehow related.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:25 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18503 on: Today at 07:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Johnson wont get in.

Hes hated.

Said earlier on in this thread that there are plenty of daily Mail and sun readers that absolutely love him. Im convinced if he puts himself up then this time next week hell be PM again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:55 pm by lfcred1976 »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18504 on: Today at 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:32:16 pm
I was in two minds over it but now I hope they bring the bumbling buffoon back. When they do, I hope the Tories who said they would resign the whip and those who would force a by-election actually follow through with the threat as I think that might be the best chance of forcing an early General Election

It will rattle the Tories but it wont bring them down, the numbers aint there for people willing to resign either as an MP or the Tory Party.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • Sound
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18505 on: Today at 07:44:34 pm »
Yeah he's getting back in, and anyone who doubts it in the face of what's gone on in the last 18/24 months is wasting their time, a large part of that party and their membership are morally bankrupt c*nts who have no desire to make a decision on what's best for the country, only their own selfish reasons
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18506 on: Today at 07:45:51 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 07:33:41 pm
Said earlier on in this thread that there aye plenty of daily Mail and sun readers that absolutely love him. Im convinced if he puts himself up then this time next week hell be PM again.

No doubt about it.

I just don't get it. The uneducated think he is a laugh and enjoy his buffoon like behaviour. They even like that he breaks some of his own rules. But there are plenty of intelligent people who like him also. That I just don't understand. Basically they want a buffoon representing the country. It's bizarre.

Personality (even a buffoon) seems to be all that matters in politics.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18507 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:42:01 pm
It will rattle the Tories but it wont bring them down, the numbers aint there for people willing to resign either as an MP or the Tory Party.
I'm not so sure, but at the very least it will cause more division in the party which again totally screws them up.

They'll recover a bit in the polls whoever gets in as nobody can be as bad as Truss
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,615
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18508 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
I think Johnson will deny ever having had any interest in running (maybe on Sunday).

Sunak will be unelected unopposed by the end of the week
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18509 on: Today at 07:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:46:46 pm
I'm not so sure, but at the very least it will cause more division in the party which again totally screws them up.

They'll recover a bit in the polls whoever gets in as nobody can be as bad as Truss

The markets will tank if BoJo gets in so not assume he cant cause as much damage as Truss.

If he gets into the last two, Id recommend shorting the pound because if he gets infront of the membership hell win.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18510 on: Today at 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:25 pm
I think Johnson will deny ever having had any interest in running (maybe on Sunday).

Sunak will be unelected unopposed by the end of the week
that's a possibility too, particularly if it doesn't look like he won't get 100 MPs backing him and if he has less backers than Sunak
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18511 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:25 pm
I think Johnson will deny ever having had any interest in running (maybe on Sunday).

Sunak will be unelected unopposed by the end of the week

Definitely possible. Have his ego stroked for a couple of days, and then run away because he knows the job is impossible
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18512 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:53:10 pm
The markets will tank if BoJo gets in so not assume he cant cause as much damage as Truss.

If he gets into the last two, Id recommend shorting the pound because if he gets infront of the membership hell win.
yes the pound plummeted earlier on but steadied by the end of the day.

What a time to be alive 🙄
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18513 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:45:51 pm
No doubt about it.

I just don't get it. The uneducated think he is a laugh and enjoy his buffoon like behaviour. They even like that he breaks some of his own rules. But there are plenty of intelligent people who like him also. That I just don't understand. Basically they want a buffoon representing the country. It's bizarre.

Personality (even a buffoon) seems to be all that matters in politics.

To their minds he delivered. Brexit was always going to happen eventually, in some form or another, but it happened on his watch so that counts as 'delivering' (it is and will continue to be a disaster but no mind), during the covid era he somehow got away with killing off thousands of old folks and siphoning away millions in public funds but the vaccines got it under control eventually, so they can chalk that one up as another sort of delivering, covid also forced the government to dip into their pockets and help some people out which is very rare for the Tories so that's another bonus point for him, to certain minds.

'Levelling up' was always such vague bullshit it could mean different things to different people and basically allows the Tories to take credit for any random good thing that happens anywhere in Britain (should such a thing ever occur). Ukraine, he did what any other western leader would have done but such is his talent for self-promotion he managing to make it seem like he was a one-man bulwark against Putin and used the conflict to boost his image at a time when his misdemeanours at home were starting to dominate the conversation.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18514 on: Today at 08:04:05 pm »
Well, halloween week and the anti-hero makes yet another comeback cos he cant be killed off.

Talk about life imitating art😳
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,615
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18515 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:58:49 pm
that's a possibility too, particularly if it doesn't look like he won't get 100 MPs backing him and if he has less backers than Sunak
Theyve fluffed his numbers with anonymous backers

They dont exist  its just to try to make it seem like hes got a chance so others  join the ship. Its an attempt to build momentum but if you look at those declared?  Hes stalled.

He will say its flattering but he isnt interested which obviously is a lie,  plus ça change eh?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18516 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:21:33 pm
“Penny” is a nasty little c*nt.

https://twitter.com/AnnaMcMorrin/status/1583455384047480834?s=20&t=GDJ5uyOTki80PrYzYr_DGg
What a truly moronic response there from Mordaunt. She also must be monumentally thin-skinned if she takes a serious allegation (about her colleague), told in a strong but respectful manner, as some kind of personal slight. Frankly, her response was fucking weird.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:53 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,796
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18517 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:45:51 pm
No doubt about it.

I just don't get it. The uneducated think he is a laugh and enjoy his buffoon like behaviour. They even like that he breaks some of his own rules. But there are plenty of intelligent people who like him also. That I just don't understand. Basically they want a buffoon representing the country. It's bizarre.

Personality (even a buffoon) seems to be all that matters in politics.

Downside of democracy. Who controls the narrative (and the media) calls the shots. Look at Trump in America. It's all about personality and appeal.

Same reason why Barca are usually a basket case because the members get manipulated into voting for fools and crooks because they know how to set the right narratives.

Ultimately though the Tories are done anyway next election. Idiots loved Johnson and voted for him but he's a good time leader. These are now serious times. Problem is the damage he would do before the election. Johnson is the type of person who destroys, corrupts and debases everything he touches.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18518 on: Today at 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:34 pm
Theyve fluffed his numbers with anonymous backers

They dont exist  its just to try to make it seem like hes got a chance so others  join the ship. Its an attempt to build momentum but if you look at those declared?  Hes stalled.

He will say its flattering but he isnt interested which obviously is a lie,  plus ça change eh?

The worst thing is at leat two of the people who have openly come out in supporting Johnson resigned from their positions because he was unfit to be PM, 3 months later they are supporting him to come back. Its one thing the like Dorries and Rees-Mogg backing him now, they always backed him, but how the fuck do you go from saying hes unfit to be PM to now hes the best man for the job  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 458 459 460 461 462 [463]   Go Up
« previous next »
 