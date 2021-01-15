No doubt about it.



I just don't get it. The uneducated think he is a laugh and enjoy his buffoon like behaviour. They even like that he breaks some of his own rules. But there are plenty of intelligent people who like him also. That I just don't understand. Basically they want a buffoon representing the country. It's bizarre.



Personality (even a buffoon) seems to be all that matters in politics.



To their minds he delivered. Brexit was always going to happen eventually, in some form or another, but it happened on his watch so that counts as 'delivering' (it is and will continue to be a disaster but no mind), during the covid era he somehow got away with killing off thousands of old folks and siphoning away millions in public funds but the vaccines got it under control eventually, so they can chalk that one up as another sort of delivering, covid also forced the government to dip into their pockets and help some people out which is very rare for the Tories so that's another bonus point for him, to certain minds.'Levelling up' was always such vague bullshit it could mean different things to different people and basically allows the Tories to take credit for any random good thing that happens anywhere in Britain (should such a thing ever occur). Ukraine, he did what any other western leader would have done but such is his talent for self-promotion he managing to make it seem like he was a one-man bulwark against Putin and used the conflict to boost his image at a time when his misdemeanours at home were starting to dominate the conversation.