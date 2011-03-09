« previous next »
Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18360 on: Today at 09:50:46 am
I genuinely think there'll be protests and worse if that fat lying twat returns as PM.
He, more than anyone has debased politics in this country, and he, more than anyone is responsible for the chaos of the last 6 years.

Those clamouring for him to return would do well to remember why he was shown the door in the first place, but when you see the type of idiot championing him, it's a wonder they can actually function from day to day, such is the state of them.

If he gets close it is because Tory MPs put their own survival before the country. The MPs would do well to remember that unlike other countries with debt, we rely on overseas buyers of our bonds to fund Government spending. They were attracted by the stability of the UK and its institutions. The longer this farce is allowed to continue the more international confidence will ebb away.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18361 on: Today at 09:52:22 am
How I feel about British politics right now:

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18362 on: Today at 09:54:18 am
I genuinely think there'll be protests and worse if that fat lying twat returns as PM.
He, more than anyone has debased politics in this country, and he, more than anyone is responsible for the chaos of the last 6 years.

Those clamouring for him to return would do well to remember why he was shown the door in the first place, but when you see the type of idiot championing him, it's a wonder they can actually function from day to day, such is the state of them.

If he gets close it is because Tory MPs put their own survival before the country. The MPs would do well to remember that unlike other countries with debt, we rely on overseas buyers of our bonds to fund Government spending. They were attracted by the stability of the UK and its institutions. The longer this farce is allowed to continue the more international confidence will ebb away.

No chance there would be any protests, this country is weak as piss and loves being told who is in charge.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18363 on: Today at 09:54:22 am
Part of me thinks Johnson getting the gig again will be a good option for Labour. Chaos and scandal follow him where ever he goes, it will split the party and with a number of mp's rumoured to be stepping down when the election finally comes round we could see bye elections or mp's walking across the floor.

I genuinely believe people have had enough now of the tories and whatever nonsense he comes up with or how the right wing media spin it people want an election.

There's still a possibility he may have to stand down as an mp depending on the enquiry and who knows what else could end up being leaked to the papers once he's back.


The last thing they need is anout 18 months of scandals and fuck ups.

He's also nowhere near as popular as people think.  His personal polling has always been poor, and his performance in the election was terrible (dodging debates, hiding in the fridge).

'Get Brexit Done' was a popular message though, even amongst remainers but 2019.  And Corbyn was incredibly unpopular by that stage, as well as some of the other senior Labour figures.  That's what led to the landslide, but he's been portrayed as some sort of electoral powerhouse ever since.

Sunak would be the worst result for Labour because he has some perceived competence and I think he has a bit of a similar energy to Starmer.

I have no idea how Morduant seems to keep popping up as a front runner, she's dreadful.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18364 on: Today at 09:57:01 am
Johnson would be coming back just as more and more in the country are realising what a disaster Brexit has been.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18365 on: Today at 10:00:14 am
Johnson would be coming back just as more and more in the country are realising what a disaster Brexit has been.
We can only hope.
Yeah but we got our country back......etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18366 on: Today at 10:05:39 am
Johnson would be coming back just as more and more in the country are realising what a disaster Brexit has been.
He'll have to fall back on his vaccination roll-out then.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18367 on: Today at 10:11:53 am
Going through all this shit and damaging yourself significantly just to get back to where you were in the first place. What a country.

Surely they cant pull the Boris is actually a very serious and brilliant man routine again after his last calamitous spell in office?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18368 on: Today at 10:14:10 am
I genuinely think there'll be protests and worse if that fat lying twat returns as PM.
He, more than anyone has debased politics in this country, and he, more than anyone is responsible for the chaos of the last 6 years.

Those clamouring for him to return would do well to remember why he was shown the door in the first place, but when you see the type of idiot championing him, it's a wonder they can actually function from day to day, such is the state of them.

If he gets close it is because Tory MPs put their own survival before the country. The MPs would do well to remember that unlike other countries with debt, we rely on overseas buyers of our bonds to fund Government spending. They were attracted by the stability of the UK and its institutions. The longer this farce is allowed to continue the more international confidence will ebb away.
I think it's also because many of the electorate still think he's a decent chap. This being still , mostly the same electorate that voted for Brexit. And they believe he 'got it done'.  He was ousted, not for trashing the economy a la Truss, but for "having a bit of a cake".
Can't remember where I heard it, but "he's the bloke you'd want to have a drink down the pub with".  And the additional "even if he's shagging your wife in the toilet".
It's scary how feasible it is he comes back, especially if Trump can poll the same sorts of numbers.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18369 on: Today at 10:17:50 am
As much as people fear of Johnson uniting the party, you have to remember how much of a joke he was considered by the public as he resigned. Tory party members saw he was stabbed in the back but the Red Wall conservatives thought he was a liar and a crook.

He had a VONC which he won with an embassaringly low number among his party members


If Johnson comes back, I don't feel it will be a galvanizing point as one think. I also am not sure how good he would be on an election trail given that his last election trail he was up against Corbyn who, among many traditional Labour strongholds, was seen as a dickhead with an air of middle class liberal smugness. Whatever you think of him and his policies, Corbyn did not resonate with the Northern working class and that's why Johnson steamrolled him - Johnson is a good campaigner but he had a hell of an easy opposition for his aims.

Now Johnson is tarred by his own corruption, and Starmer while still coming across as middle class, appears more like a professional - like a Doctor, a Financial Advisor, or a lawyer/barrister of course - a more "acceptable" middle class person in the public's eyes I feel.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18370 on: Today at 10:18:01 am
Going through all this shit and damaging yourself significantly just to get back to where you were in the first place. What a country.

Surely they cant pull the Boris is actually a very serious and brilliant man routine again after his last calamitous spell in office?

Theyll parrot the same shit lines as if theyre now fact, he got Brexit done, the vaccine rollout, supporting Ukraine (like anyone else would have backed Russia).

Andy is right above in terms of no one will probably kick up quite enough fuss to stop it should he get the most votes but its a fucking joke. Two months ago he was forced out because enough of his colleagues decided hed had one shambles too many. Why he should get to have another go at this just because his successor was even shitter?

Im considering writing a strongly worded letter.
