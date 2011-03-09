As much as people fear of Johnson uniting the party, you have to remember how much of a joke he was considered by the public as he resigned. Tory party members saw he was stabbed in the back but the Red Wall conservatives thought he was a liar and a crook.



He had a VONC which he won with an embassaringly low number among his party members





If Johnson comes back, I don't feel it will be a galvanizing point as one think. I also am not sure how good he would be on an election trail given that his last election trail he was up against Corbyn who, among many traditional Labour strongholds, was seen as a dickhead with an air of middle class liberal smugness. Whatever you think of him and his policies, Corbyn did not resonate with the Northern working class and that's why Johnson steamrolled him - Johnson is a good campaigner but he had a hell of an easy opposition for his aims.



Now Johnson is tarred by his own corruption, and Starmer while still coming across as middle class, appears more like a professional - like a Doctor, a Financial Advisor, or a lawyer/barrister of course - a more "acceptable" middle class person in the public's eyes I feel.