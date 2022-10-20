@PeoplePollingNEW: Westminster Voting Intention poll (20 Oct):🔴 LAB: 53% (= from 12 Oct)🔵 CON: 14% (-5)🟠 LDM: 11% (+3)🟢 GRN: 6% (=)🟡 SNP: 5% (-1)Lib Dems finally picking up the dregs of Tory support.
Not a massive surprise if you look at another way. Labour is a clear leader in the polls by a wide margin. Most of the focus has been on them as the Opposition and for many that would have leaned Lib Dem, who perhaps would be reluctant to vote Labour, Labour under Starmer right now look stately, assured and more serious than the supposedly fiscally responsible circus currently running things.
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1583209400671809537?s=46&t=myQx8lJGk6WrcDoKkcsYNQAbove tweet from the Ukraine governments Twitter account is outrageous. I wont go full conspiracy theorist but piecing this together, this is all very, VERY fishy stuff.
https://twitter.com/PeoplePolling/status/1583345543425978368PeoplePolling@PeoplePollingWhat word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about the Conservative government?
How has the resignation gone down? Not so well....@EuropeElectsUK, Omnisis poll:LAB-S&D: 57% (+8)CON~ECR: 22% (-6)LDEM-RE: 7% (-3)SNP-G/EFA: 4% (+1)GREENS-G/EFA: 4% (-1)REFORM~NI: 3% (+1)PC-G/EFA: 0% (-1)+/- vs. 13-14 OctFieldwork: 20 October 2022 (after Truss resignation)Sample size: 1,382
Think words like "trust" and "care" are only in there because people wrote "don't trust", but the "don't" isn't showing.
Cant seem to see it?
