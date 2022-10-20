« previous next »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 08:21:10 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:14:15 am
@PeoplePolling
NEW: Westminster Voting Intention poll (20 Oct):

🔴 LAB: 53% (= from 12 Oct)
🔵 CON: 14% (-5)
🟠 LDM: 11% (+3)
🟢 GRN: 6% (=)
🟡 SNP: 5% (-1)


Lib Dems finally picking up the dregs of Tory support.

Tories at risk of dropping to 3rd place by total votes, not just in seats.  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 08:24:49 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Not a massive surprise if you look at another way. Labour is a clear leader in the polls by a wide margin. Most of the focus has been on them as the Opposition and for many that would have leaned Lib Dem, who perhaps would be reluctant to vote Labour,  Labour under Starmer right now look stately, assured and more serious than the supposedly fiscally responsible circus currently running things.
Tbf not just Starmer, Reeves and Cooper have been superb over the last few weeks , they look assured , competent and confident.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 08:25:32 am »
They did this with the poll :lmao


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 08:26:04 am »
https://twitter.com/PeoplePolling/status/1583345543425978368

PeoplePolling
@PeoplePolling
What word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about the Conservative government?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 08:32:14 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:55:31 am
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1583209400671809537?s=46&t=myQx8lJGk6WrcDoKkcsYNQ

Above tweet from the Ukraine governments Twitter account is outrageous. I wont go full conspiracy theorist but piecing this together, this is all very, VERY fishy stuff.

Cant seem to see it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 08:32:16 am »
;D

Think words like "trust" and "care" are only in there because people wrote "don't trust", but the "don't" isn't showing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:07 am by redbyrdz »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm
How has the resignation gone down? Not so well....


@EuropeElects
UK, Omnisis poll:

LAB-S&D: 57% (+8)
CON~ECR: 22% (-6)
LDEM-RE: 7% (-3)
SNP-G/EFA: 4% (+1)
GREENS-G/EFA: 4% (-1)
REFORM~NI: 3% (+1)
PC-G/EFA: 0% (-1)

+/- vs. 13-14 Oct

Fieldwork: 20 October 2022 (after Truss resignation)
Sample size: 1,382

A 35 and 39 point lead? Fucking hell.  :o
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 08:36:41 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:32:16 am
Think words like "trust" and "care" are only in there because people wrote "don't trust", but the "don't" isn't showing.
I noticed that too and came to the same conclusion. :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:32:16 am
;D

Think words like "trust" and "care" are only in there because people wrote "don't trust", but the "don't" isn't showing.

I like the inclusion of "brewery" and "p**s".....
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
According to Jeffrey Archer.  Johnson in the lead, Mourdant trailing, might not make the cut

However, Archer is a proven liar.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 08:42:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:14 am
Cant seem to see it?


The've deleted it it now. It was a pic with "Better Call Boris" on it (parodying Better Call Saul).
