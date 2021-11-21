« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18280 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Kinell! My partner told me QT was for once not loaded. She knows I refuse to watch it because its normally loaded with gammons and is not balanced - except in a curious BBC way that Emily Maitlis explained before defecting to LBC.

So I thought -ok, Ill watch Newsnight. After Johnsons likely attempt to get back to no.10, they decided to interview 3 Tories. They are Justine Greening, Christopher Chope and Peter fucking Bone. Luckily for the integrity of my telly, I switched to ITV.

Will those at the Beeb never learn?
Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18281 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
How does everyone know how many votes they have already. Love to blab these MPs dont they?

That Guido Fawkes is keeping a running tally, he did during the last leadership election, it turned out it wasnt particularly accurate though.  He bases it on what an MP says (regardless of how tenuous) not necessarily on how they vote.  Unsurprisingly Dorries and Fabricant are endorsing Johnson, theyre on record.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18282 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:34:20 pm
Amazing Lib Dems keep getting hammered with the Tories in each poll

That what actually struck me more in that poll, not the Labour or Tory numbers but how the Lib Dems are just not cutting through.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18283 on: Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
How does everyone know how many votes they have already. Love to blab these MPs dont they?
Johnson's 'team' probably just leaking bogus figures so it looks like he has all the momentum and attracts the bandwagon jumpers. I think he'll win anyway as most tories will see him as the last throw of the dice as their job prospects look so dire. But they're never very logical when in a crisis so I hope it all goes horribly wrong for the despicable twats.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18284 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
That what actually struck me more in that poll, not the Labour or Tory numbers but how the Lib Dems are just not cutting through.

Not a massive surprise if you look at another way. Labour is a clear leader in the polls by a wide margin. Most of the focus has been on them as the Opposition and for many that would have leaned Lib Dem, who perhaps would be reluctant to vote Labour,  Labour under Starmer right now look stately, assured and more serious than the supposedly fiscally responsible circus currently running things.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18285 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
Chris Chope and Peter Bone on Newsnight.

BBC are fucking broken.

Peter fucking bonehead
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18286 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
Chris Chope and Peter Bone on Newsnight.

BBC are fucking broken.

Peter Bone is such an odious prick
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18287 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Not a massive surprise if you look at another way. Labour is a clear leader in the polls by a wide margin. Most of the focus has been on them as the Opposition and for many that would have leaned Lib Dem, who perhaps would be reluctant to vote Labour,  Labour under Starmer right now look stately, assured and more serious than the supposedly fiscally responsible circus currently running things.

I get that but would have just expected them to be taking some support from those Tories who cant stomach voting for Labour.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18288 on: Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Probability is Rishi Sunak.

Who would also lose a GE but would not be a car crash dumpster fire.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18289 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Peter fucking bonehead
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Peter Bone is such an odious prick

The other twat is arguably even more odious. The question surely, is what the fuck were BBC thinking?
Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18290 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:34:20 pm
Amazing Lib Dems keep getting hammered with the Tories in each poll
why? They propped up an austerity dominated Tory government for 5 years. They deserve to get anhialated in every single election they ever stand in.

Then they refused a Grand Coalition to stop Brexit because they wouldn't go into a Corbyn led government.

I hope they get wiped out
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18291 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Not a massive surprise if you look at another way. Labour is a clear leader in the polls by a wide margin. Most of the focus has been on them as the Opposition and for many that would have leaned Lib Dem, who perhaps would be reluctant to vote Labour,  Labour under Starmer right now look stately, assured and more serious than the supposedly fiscally responsible circus currently running things.

Labour have been presented as the only realistic alternative in the media as well. Starmer is widely known as the face of the party, thanks to his clashes in Parliament, maintaining the moral high ground over Johnson, not to mention the whole beergate situation, which he came out of clean.

Could an average person on the street name a Lib Dem? Why risk a vote for the unknown when there is a clear alternative in Labour.

The other thing is the anger and frustration in the general electorate. Where would a protest vote against the Tories do the most damage?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18292 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Labour have been presented as the only realistic alternative in the media as well. Starmer is widely known as the face of the party, thanks to his clashes in Parliament, maintaining the moral high ground over Johnson, not to mention the whole beergate situation, which he came out of clean.

Could an average person on the street name a Lib Dem? Why risk a vote for the unknown when there is a clear alternative in Labour.

The other thing is the anger and frustration in the general electorate. Where would a protest vote against the Tories do the most damage?
I doubt many could name or even pick out Ed Davey in a line up. When you look at their past leaders like David Steel, Paddy Ashdown, Charlie Kennedy and even that Tory c*nt Clegg (the man who killed them) most people knew who they were if shown a picture, not this fucker though and who can remember what Jo Swinson looks like
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18293 on: Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm
So now that Liz has practically gone, can King Charles attend the Cop27 climate summit?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18294 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm
So now that Liz has practically gone, can King Charles attend the Cop27 climate summit?
dear oh dear...
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18295 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18296 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18297 on: Today at 12:14:07 am
This is the pit where we were always going to end up as soon as Cameron launched the Brexit vote. The ERG, a relatively lunatic Tory fringe, were emboldened and the lunatics took over the asylum. The Tory infighting has trumped the national interest ever since, and for that they should never be forgiven.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18298 on: Today at 12:15:01 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Probability is Rishi Sunak.

Who would also lose a GE but would not be a car crash dumpster fire.


It's the membership that choose, all the right wing need to do is get 100 MPs to agree on their candidate and they're pretty much in.


I would say Johnson v Sunak v Mordaunt or Wallace, that is if they can each get 100 backers (which is difficult but possible)


If so Mordaunt or Wallace may stand a chance, but if they cannot find 100 backers then Johnson




The only way they get out of this is if, behind the scenes, the Sunak fans cave in and select someone the membership might accept over Johnson
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18299 on: Today at 12:23:09 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:14:07 am
This is the pit where we were always going to end up as soon as Cameron launched the Brexit vote. The ERG, a relatively lunatic Tory fringe, were emboldened and the lunatics took over the asylum. The Tory infighting has trumped the national interest ever since, and for that they should never be forgiven.

Were all just extras in a drama in the Tory Party, been that way since Cameron offered the referendum in 2015.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18300 on: Today at 12:33:40 am
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Is it possible for nonTory members to join and then vote next week online?

Apparently yes, I think Jess Phillips has mentioned a tortoise is registered.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18301 on: Today at 12:38:32 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:33:40 am
Apparently yes, I think Jess Phillips has mentioned a tortoise is registered.

Sounds dodgy. Is he just heading up a shell company?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18302 on: Today at 12:49:30 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
You think hed resign?

Well he might have to face a by election if it goes badly, and its not one he would win.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18303 on: Today at 01:41:54 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:33:40 am
Apparently yes, I think Jess Phillips has mentioned a tortoise is registered.


A tortoise and a lettuce, who'd have thought
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18304 on: Today at 01:55:31 am
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1583209400671809537?s=46&t=myQx8lJGk6WrcDoKkcsYNQ

Above tweet from the Ukraine governments Twitter account is outrageous. I wont go full conspiracy theorist but piecing this together, this is all very, VERY fishy stuff.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18305 on: Today at 04:31:33 am
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:43:48 pm
Personally hope bojo comes back because that could destroy the tories.

I've been saying his he resigned that we haven't seen the last of him.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 20, 2022, 11:35:53 pm
He's definitely expecting to make some sort of comeback in the future.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18306 on: Today at 07:06:19 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Kinell! My partner told me QT was for once not loaded. She knows I refuse to watch it because its normally loaded with gammons and is not balanced - except in a curious BBC way that Emily Maitlis explained before defecting to LBC.

So I thought -ok, Ill watch Newsnight. After Johnsons likely attempt to get back to no.10, they decided to interview 3 Tories. They are Justine Greening, Christopher Chope and Peter fucking Bone. Luckily for the integrity of my telly, I switched to ITV.

Will those at the Beeb never learn?
 
What do you expect they have been taken over by the Government. It never ceases to amaze me when people go on about this. For the past few years the Government have been putting their own people inside the BBC. The unbelievable thing for me is people are so indifferent about the countrys leading broadcaster being under control of the Tories, like so much else. Perhaps people should have been doing something about it earlier?
