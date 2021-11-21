Kinell! My partner told me QT was for once not loaded. She knows I refuse to watch it because its normally loaded with gammons and is not balanced - except in a curious BBC way that Emily Maitlis explained before defecting to LBC.



So I thought -ok, Ill watch Newsnight. After Johnsons likely attempt to get back to no.10, they decided to interview 3 Tories. They are Justine Greening, Christopher Chope and Peter fucking Bone. Luckily for the integrity of my telly, I switched to ITV.



Will those at the Beeb never learn?



What do you expect they have been taken over by the Government. It never ceases to amaze me when people go on about this. For the past few years the Government have been putting their own people inside the BBC. The unbelievable thing for me is people are so indifferent about the countrys leading broadcaster being under control of the Tories, like so much else. Perhaps people should have been doing something about it earlier?