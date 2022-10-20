Doing a deep dive into the Tory section of twitter to see their take on Johnson is fascinating, starting from Conservative Home, tracking the MPs that have come out in support, the public's individual takes (assuming there aren't too many bots for this area).



You combine a lack of judgement / stupidity in what to look for in people + PM must be white underpinning whatever word salad = Johnson can basically do whatever he wants, he'll have his core support. Mordaunt most certainly will inherit all this imo if Johnson fails to make it. Like Johnson, she's got the polish and charm that Truss lacked to mask the same complete lack of substance in all three.



Think Killerheels was on the right track earlier to flag Johnson as the biggest threat when Sunak and Mordaunt were the names mooted, we'll see soon anyway.