Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 576166 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,562
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18240 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:47:05 pm
For someone who isn't into politics that much... once Truss knew it was over, why didn't she just call a GE to take the people who ousted her down with her?

Because she's a Tory. And all that matters to a Tory is getting power and staying in power.
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18241 on: Today at 09:18:07 pm »
The Tories will vote for whats best for them..whoever keeps then in their seats..not whats best for the Country.
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18242 on: Today at 09:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:17:01 pm
Absolutely torn on all of this now.

Only thing I absolutely cant handle is the idea of Johnson. He is a disgrace.

But in terms of the others. In the short term for the country it has to be Sunak. Obviously we hate them and want them out, but we actually need the government to leave some shreds of a country. Hes the only option there.

But I think Sunak would compete well with Starmer - and I imagine hed put his most competent performers on the front bench. Labour would still comfortably beat them in the election but I think the chances of a majority go down a lot.

I'm the same, can't stand the idea of Johnson getting back in and all the smugness that would follow, but I genuinely can't work out if it would help the Tories electorally or not - you'd like to think not, but he does have some supporters. Whereas Sunak seems less 'popular' but more competent, which is something they've been lacking for a while and the main difference which a lot of voters see between them and Labour at the moment.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,161
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18243 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm »
Johnson has already got 25 public backers
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18244 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:19:06 pm
I'm the same, can't stand the idea of Johnson getting back in and all the smugness that would follow, but I genuinely can't work out if it would help the Tories electorally or not - you'd like to think not, but he does have some supporters. Whereas Sunak seems less 'popular' but more competent, which is something they've been lacking for a while and the main difference which a lot of voters see between them and Labour at the moment.
Of course it'll help their polling, he "GOT BREXIT DONE" (whatever that actually means in any tangible sense).
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18245 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:27:16 pm
Of course it'll help their polling, he "GOT BREXIT DONE" (whatever that actually means in any tangible sense).

He did smash through the polystyrene wall in a jcb
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18246 on: Today at 09:33:58 pm »
Do those MPs backing Johnson not realise that if the Parliamentary Standards investigation goes against him he might have to resign and we'll be doing this whole thing all over again in a few months?
Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18247 on: Today at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:42:33 pm
Paul Staines/Guido Fawkes claims Boris is leading as of now, 40-29-14 for BoJo-Sunak-Mourdant
https://order-order.com/2022/10/20/whos-backing-who-the-spreadsheet-returns/

It's a Boris campaign, he's got all his people to confirm to Guido to make it look like it's inevitable that he will get through the 100 mark. He's banking on other MPs who are grubbing after ministerial positions to join up. It could work or it could just stall at 70-80. If he gets through to a member vote he wins easy, I still think he will stall a bit short and Mordaunt wins in the end in a vote with Sunak.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18248 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
Spins already starting, only reason Labour party+ supporters don't want Johnson back as PM is because they fear him.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,562
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18249 on: Today at 09:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:33:58 pm
Do those MPs backing Johnson not realise that if the Parliamentary Standards investigation goes against him he might have to resign and we'll be doing this whole thing all over again in a few months?

A way will be found where the report is either whitewashed or the penalty brushed under the carpet for something less severe.

The ridiculous thing is how many people resigned to force him out the first time.
Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18250 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
Personally hope bojo comes back because that could destroy the tories.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18251 on: Today at 09:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 09:43:48 pm
Personally hope bojo comes back because that could destroy the tories.
They aren't destroyed already?, there could quite conceivably be a split in the whole Tory party, with splinter groups developing.
Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18252 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:48:03 pm
They aren't destroyed already?, there could quite conceivably be a split in the whole Tory party, with splinter groups developing.

Watching qt tonight, amazingly there are still people out there that like the tories and some that want boris back  :butt
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,041
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18253 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm »
I wonder which way the current cabinet will go. The dross will go Johnson - but a lot of them originally backed Mordaunt...

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18254 on: Today at 09:55:47 pm »
Save yourselves the mental gymnastics people Boris is gonna win it.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18255 on: Today at 10:02:50 pm »
Doing a deep dive into the Tory section of twitter to see their take on Johnson is fascinating, starting from Conservative Home, tracking the MPs that have come out in support, the public's individual takes (assuming there aren't too many bots for this area).

You combine a lack of judgement / stupidity in what to look for in people + PM must be white underpinning whatever word salad = Johnson can basically do whatever he wants, he'll have his core support. Mordaunt most certainly will inherit all this imo if Johnson fails to make it. Like Johnson, she's got the polish and charm that Truss lacked to mask the same complete lack of substance in all three.

Think Killerheels was on the right track earlier to flag Johnson as the biggest threat when Sunak and Mordaunt were the names mooted, we'll see soon anyway.
Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18256 on: Today at 10:05:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:26:25 pm
Johnson has already got 25 public backers

Hes up to 50 now apparently :lmao
Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18257 on: Today at 10:07:13 pm »
Is it possible for nonTory members to join and then vote next week online?
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18258 on: Today at 10:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:55:47 pm
Save yourselves the mental gymnastics people Boris is gonna win it.


Johnson, not Boris!!!
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18259 on: Today at 10:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:05:45 pm
Hes up to 50 now apparently :lmao

Boris, Liz

Hmmm.
