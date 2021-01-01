Tory MPs are not stupid on this decision, they would be right to get Bozo back in. He is their best shot at victory and do not underestimate how many in the country would vote for him.



I will take exactly the opposite view, I think going back to him pretty much guarantees them defeat in 24/5.He has built this myth as a really popular leader, he does cut through where some others don't but his approval ratings were never that impressive, the win in '19 was much down to Labour's leadership issues plus them being trapped in a bad spot on Brexit that they couldn't get out of.Post partygate his personal ratings were bad, the fact that they were slightly better than Truss can't disguise that they were bad, plus the party just looks ridiculous going back to someone they said was unfit for high office a few months back.I don't deny he has a following, its a loud following, but its not broad enough to win an election and a lot of other people hate him, there aren't many "Don't Knows" to win over as far as that twat is concerned