Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 06:20:23 pm
Or, they have a legitimate public first round election and then everyone else drops out

who knows

I saw it here on the news as it broke in the local YMCA, embarrassing to say the least. Elmo is right, US looks sane in comparison

The difference is we can sort our shit out. America only looks sane because the Democrats are running things, but the Republicans are crazier than the Tories and getting worse. And they will regain power at some point.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 07:20:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:36 pm
He has at least 19 thus far, as much as Sunak and more than Mordaunt.

Yeah, from his normal acolytes.  Youll find his numbers will plateau around the fifty mark, hes hated as much as hes loved within the Conservative party, they have just over 350 sitting MPs, Sunak will reach 100, that leaves 250 among the remaining nominees.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 07:21:32 pm »
When is that fat c*nt NOT on holiday?? I hope he doesn't come back, he will get voted in easily by the huge number of dumbasses we have living in this country.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 07:21:39 pm »
Douglas Ross with the kiss of death again. Gpes silent for ages to try to avoid taking a position, then finally comes out yesterday in support of Truss. 24 hours later she has resigned.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 07:26:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:21:32 pm
When is that fat c*nt NOT on holiday?? I hope he doesn't come back, he will get voted in easily by the huge number of dumbasses we have living in this country.

They had all July and August off and it's half term next week (another recess) and he didn't bother going to the Tory conference either. This is the serious politician to sort things out.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:25 pm
I think this is the killer issue.
My money would be on Braverman. But only because it would be fucking hilarious.

I'm a Braverman man too.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 07:04:02 pm
In a poll of DT readers, Johnson is at 41%.

Unbelievable. He has supporters with Trump supporter levels of blindness. They couldn't care less what he did wrong, he just identifies as far right enough.

People who admire Trump and Johnson usually do so because they envy them. They see them getting away with shit that a regular person could never hope to, and they actually aspire to be like that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18207 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:26:56 pm
Tory's saying it it is a parliamentary democracy so no need to go to an election....and Boris should be PM cos he has mandate from the Country...er!..

Not when it suits them

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jacob-rees-mogg-partygate-presidency_uk_61f1210ae4b04f9a12b68d00
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18208 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
I think some candidates will be tactical, intended to take votes away from others to ruin their chances. Like when Douglas Hurd stepped into the leadership race to stop it being Major vs Heseltine.

As I said earlier, this won't get as far as a membership vote. The party doesn't want to go through that again. When it becomes apparent who has the biggest lead/greatest support, the other candidates will drop out in the name of party unity.

The problem is the party is split into so many factions, and none are capable of gaining the upper hand. But they need to shut up and work together when all this is over because the infighting is destroying them. The question is whether they can do that. I think not.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18209 on: Today at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:31:42 pm
I'm a Braverman man too.

Youre a braver man than me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18210 on: Today at 07:41:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:48 pm
Tory MPs are not stupid on this decision, they would be right to get Bozo back in. He is their best shot at victory and do not underestimate how many in the country would vote for him.

I will take exactly the opposite view, I think going back to him pretty much guarantees them defeat in 24/5.

He has built this myth as a really popular leader, he does cut through where some others don't but his approval ratings were never that impressive, the win in '19 was much down to Labour's leadership issues plus them being trapped in a bad spot on Brexit that they couldn't get out of.

Post partygate his personal ratings were bad, the fact that they were slightly better than Truss can't disguise that they were bad, plus the party just looks ridiculous going back to someone they said was unfit for high office a few months back.

I don't deny he has a following, its a loud following, but its not broad enough to win an election and a lot of other people hate him, there aren't many "Don't Knows" to win over as far as that twat is concerned
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18211 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:38:06 pm
Youre a braver man than me
It would be interesting to see her battle it out with Gove in a chin-off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18212 on: Today at 07:46:02 pm »
https://twitter.com/hzeffman/status/1583130389060546560

Quote
One senior Labour source salivating at the prospect of Johnson redux:

"In some sense, him running is the dream. Droning on about how they need a sensible, serious person to fix the mess they've made then that honking pudding turns up with his travelling circus trailing behind"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18213 on: Today at 07:55:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:05:47 pm
Wonder if the tory MPs learned a lesson here, you can't go for the absolute cranks. Sunak seems competent in comparison.

Popular too I imagine with the general public.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18214 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
My feed was earlier full of how Starmer had fucked up and had lost the opposition vote to Fracking and made Truss and the Conservatives stronger and that he offers no opposition.

That was before she quit

Been a bit quiet since.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18215 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Fella in my work wants Badenoch. He is actually being honest and believes she would be good.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18216 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:41:33 pm
I will take exactly the opposite view, I think going back to him pretty much guarantees them defeat in 24/5.

He has built this myth as a really popular leader, he does cut through where some others don't but his approval ratings were never that impressive, the win in '19 was much down to Labour's leadership issues plus them being trapped in a bad spot on Brexit that they couldn't get out of.

Post partygate his personal ratings were bad, the fact that they were slightly better than Truss can't disguise that they were bad, plus the party just looks ridiculous going back to someone they said was unfit for high office a few months back.

I don't deny he has a following, its a loud following, but its not broad enough to win an election and a lot of other people hate him, there aren't many "Don't Knows" to win over as far as that twat is concerned

Thats all sensible and very much likely. But its him and I just cant bring myself to underestimate him, especially against someone like Starmer who just hadnt had the cut through.

Against this version of Burnham, he would be toast.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18217 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Why couldn't someone in Downing Street see that the whole problem all along was the Jenga connotation with the lectern?

Blame it on the lectern. It's all falling down :-(

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18218 on: Today at 08:10:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:14 pm
Thats all sensible and very much likely. But its him and I just cant bring myself to underestimate him, especially against someone like Starmer who just hadnt had the cut through.

Against this version of Burnham, he would be toast.


I think Burnham has built a great reputation in the NW, not sure its as strong elsewhere even within the Labour party, surprised how many Labour members I know who just cannot stand the man, his conference appearance seemed to be very poorly attended as well.

EDIT - anyway that should really be for the other thread, sorry.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18219 on: Today at 08:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:03:37 pm
My feed was earlier full of how Starmer had fucked up and had lost the opposition vote to Fracking and made Truss and the Conservatives stronger and that he offers no opposition.

That was before she quit

Been a bit quiet since.

Welcome back, your internet feed thinks you're a Tory
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18220 on: Today at 08:17:01 pm »
Absolutely torn on all of this now.

Only thing I absolutely cant handle is the idea of Johnson. He is a disgrace.

But in terms of the others. In the short term for the country it has to be Sunak. Obviously we hate them and want them out, but we actually need the government to leave some shreds of a country. Hes the only option there.

But I think Sunak would compete well with Starmer - and I imagine hed put his most competent performers on the front bench. Labour would still comfortably beat them in the election but I think the chances of a majority go down a lot.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18221 on: Today at 08:20:18 pm »
Jess Philips is good on QT tonight
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18222 on: Today at 08:20:33 pm »
What kind of swing do Labour need to get a working majority of one?  I'd like to know what kind of erosion they can afford in the opinion polls.

None of the 30+ leads they've had have been flukes or outliers. But they were a reflection of the incompetence of Truss, and I'd expect Labour's lead to drop by at least 7 points whoever takes over the Tories, simply by virtue of them not being Liz.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18223 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Johnson running would be brilliant. The Tory Party is deeply divided because of him. It would be non stop chaos up until the election.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18224 on: Today at 08:24:04 pm »
Bit of a farce if they bring in Johnson arguing this is no time for a GE, we need stability, we know Johnson will bring nothing but bullshit and anger. any talk of everyone getting behind him so we can get stability is just a insult. taking the public for mugs as usual.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18225 on: Today at 08:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:55:23 pm
Popular too I imagine with the general public.

Only in comparison.

Although Sunak has a bit of a halo because of furlough, that viral clip on him talking about his days at Winchester and the one where he's speaking to Tunbridge Wells Tories saying how he's stealing funds from poor areas to go to them, was changing that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18226 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:20:53 pm
Johnson running would be brilliant. The Tory Party is deeply divided because of him. It would be non stop chaos up until the election.

He's already going to go down as the man who destroyed the Conservatives.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18227 on: Today at 08:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:20:33 pm
What kind of swing do Labour need to get a working majority of one?  I'd like to know what kind of erosion they can afford in the opinion polls.

None of the 30+ leads they've had have been flukes or outliers. But they were a reflection of the incompetence of Truss, and I'd expect Labour's lead to drop by at least 7 points whoever takes over the Tories, simply by virtue of them not being Liz.

A kind of swing that doesn't exist in real life, unfortunately. They'll change the rules all they like to switch leaders but they'll never give up power voluntarily.

I'd qualify that by saying that the population could, but won't, revolt.

It's a waiting game and we're stuck in a hellhole in the meantime.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18228 on: Today at 08:31:45 pm »
How come nobody has spared a thought for Larry in all this chaos?

I was getting quite concerned about him, so thought I'd check up on him.

https://twitter.com/Number10cat/status/1583072541677002752

I think he'll be alright!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18229 on: Today at 08:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:37:00 pm
I think some candidates will be tactical, intended to take votes away from others to ruin their chances. Like when Douglas Hurd stepped into the leadership race to stop it being Major vs Heseltine.

As I said earlier, this won't get as far as a membership vote. The party doesn't want to go through that again. When it becomes apparent who has the biggest lead/greatest support, the other candidates will drop out in the name of party unity.

The problem is the party is split into so many factions, and none are capable of gaining the upper hand. But they need to shut up and work together when all this is over because the infighting is destroying them. The question is whether they can do that. I think not.
Did I hear correctly earlier that there will be an MP ballot on the final two before it goes to the members? Thats different to last time and clearly put in to then allow whoever comes second in that ballot to drop out. I cant see it going to the membership either.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18230 on: Today at 08:36:58 pm »
Surely to goodness 100 of them wont vote for Johnson?
