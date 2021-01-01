« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 04:19:56 pm »
I would disagree with others and say that Johnson is such damaged goods he would absolutely be Labour's dream choice to win, plus it also makes the Tory party look even more ridiculous which is quite some achievement
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
A country who decided to leave Europe and give a majority to a clown after the last election clearly deserves a lineage of clowns. BJ then Cabbage and now some pure carrot surely. Great Britain was never so far from great 🤡
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:12:07 pm
The British public are idiots.

True.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 04:26:08 pm »
It's going to be Boris isn't it.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm »
Tory's saying it it is a parliamentary democracy so no need to go to an election....and Boris should be PM cos he has mandate from the Country...er!..
Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm »
It would be bad for the country to go back to Johnson but an absolute gift for Labour, his reputation is already screwed with much of the public.

It would make the party look an even bigger laughing stock, when people who said he was unfit for office a couple of months ago now had to support him.

He's not popular in the Parliamentary party anyway, they picked him in 19 because they thought he was their best chance of winning, I doubt they think that anymore. In that environment he will struggle to get to the last 2.

He may surprise me on that front, but I wouldn't be worrying for the next election if he did, I would be more worried about the country in the meantime.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:31:27 pm
MPs no. Members without a doubt.

Brady will probably try and whittle it down to two and then get one to pull like Andrea Leadsom did when she was up against Theresa May. But Theresa May had far more support from the MPs than Andrea Leadsom did so it was an easier sell.
I think Leadsom only pulled out after it was discovered that she had never been an astronaut or a brain surgeon.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18127 on: Today at 04:38:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:19:56 pm
I would disagree with others and say that Johnson is such damaged goods he would absolutely be Labour's dream choice to win, plus it also makes the Tory party look even more ridiculous which is quite some achievement
I was just coming on here to say something similar.
If this shower re elect Johnson, it would kill off any remaining shred of credibility they may still have, although that's saying something.
It would also display a staggering level of self interest from Tory MPs who may still be under the illusion that he offers them even the slimmest hope of retaining their seats.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18128 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:26:08 pm
It's going to be Boris isn't it.
Yup.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18129 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:38:03 pm
I was just coming on here to say something similar.
If this shower re elect Johnson, it would kill off any remaining shred of credibility they may still have, although that's saying something.
It would also display a staggering level of self interest from Tory MPs who may still be under the illusion that he offers them even the slimmest hope of retaining their seats.

do you - or anyone else - know what the party polls were showing before he was ousted/stood down/kicked out/resigned? (delete as applicable)

wouldn't that be the main factor as to whether the tories think he's a risk or not?
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18130 on: Today at 04:43:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:26:56 pm
Tory's saying it it is a parliamentary democracy so no need to go to an election....and Boris should be PM cos he has mandate from the Country...er!..

It's the same old tired shite. "People don't vote for the PM, they vote for the party..."
Offline Qston

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18131 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:43:27 pm
do you - or anyone else - know what the party polls were showing before he was ousted/stood down/kicked out/resigned? (delete as applicable)

wouldn't that be the main factor as to whether the tories think he's a risk or not?

I don`t know how to copy/paste or embed in here but there is a poll on the guardian feed confirming he is still most popular among members

(he's on 32% and sunak is next on 23%)
Offline liverbloke

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18132 on: Today at 04:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:45:26 pm
I don`t know how to copy/paste or embed in here but there is a poll on the guardian feed confirming he is still most popular among members

thanks for that - but how was it looking with the public right before his exit?
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18133 on: Today at 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:38:03 pm
I was just coming on here to say something similar.
If this shower re elect Johnson, it would kill off any remaining shred of credibility they may still have, although that's saying something.
It would also display a staggering level of self interest from Tory MPs who may still be under the illusion that he offers them even the slimmest hope of retaining their seats.

It would show that:

a) they're out of ideas
b) their only real focus is mitigating the next election
c) they're gambling on the electorate's famous "memory of a goldfish"

Tories are in it for themselves, and if the country happens to prosper a bit whilst they do it, so much the better. In this situation, their main hope is that the next PM puts competent people in charge of the economy who can make the tough decisions that need to be made. It's going to hurt the public regardless of who is in charge.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18134 on: Today at 04:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:26:08 pm
It's going to be Boris isn't it.

Maybe Im being optimistic but I think theyve underestimated how many people theyve pissed off in the last month. When peoples mortgage payments go up hundreds of pounds they wont forget easily.
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18135 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:45:26 pm
I don`t know how to copy/paste or embed in here but there is a poll on the guardian feed confirming he is still most popular among members

(he's on 32% and sunak is next on 23%)

The same members who elected Truss. As with Baldrick's mum, I'd treat their opinions with extreme caution.
Offline Qston

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18136 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:48:21 pm
The same members who elected Truss. As with Baldrick's mum, I'd treat their opinions with extreme caution.

She's as pleased as punch
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18137 on: Today at 04:52:25 pm »
I'm sure it will be Johnson, and this has been his plan all along. He hinted he'd try and come back in his resignation speech. His fangirl Nadine went from one of Truss' biggest supporters to undermining her on Twitter as soon as she took office. He's that self-absorbed and desperate to live out his Churchill fantasy that you know he wasn't just going to disappear.

I'm very surprised Hunt doesn't want to run. He's been dying to be PM for a decade and it's a bit of an open goal for him, he'd probably win.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18138 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm »
Ukraine heaves a sigh of relief.
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18139 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:52:25 pm
I'm sure it will be Johnson, and this has been his plan all along. He hinted he'd try and come back in his resignation speech. His fangirl Nadine went from one of Truss' biggest supporters to undermining her on Twitter as soon as she took office. He's that self-absorbed and desperate to live out his Churchill fantasy that you know he wasn't just going to disappear.

I'm very surprised Hunt doesn't want to run. He's been dying to be PM for a decade and it's a bit of an open goal for him, he'd probably win.

Maybe Hunt actually has some common sense and realises changing Chancellors again is probably not a good idea.
Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18140 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:52:25 pm
I'm sure it will be Johnson, and this has been his plan all along. He hinted he'd try and come back in his resignation speech. His fangirl Nadine went from one of Truss' biggest supporters to undermining her on Twitter as soon as she took office. He's that self-absorbed and desperate to live out his Churchill fantasy that you know he wasn't just going to disappear.

I'm very surprised Hunt doesn't want to run. He's been dying to be PM for a decade and it's a bit of an open goal for him, he'd probably win.

Of course it was his plan all along, its why he wanted someone as useless as Truss in position, that was obvious from the start.

But the problem is she failed too quickly, memories still fresh of why he went in the first place and he still could potentially face a by election after the Privilege's Committee.

If the Tories go for him you can pretty much lock in a Labour win in 24/5, he will do better than Truss but nearly anyone would
Offline shook

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18141 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:59:22 pm
Maybe Hunt actually has some common sense and realises changing Chancellors again is probably not a good idea.

So Hunt gets to stay as Chancellor irrespective of who is elected next week?
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18142 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:00:46 pm
So Hunt gets to stay as Chancellor irrespective of who is elected next week?

It's probably better if he gets removed by a new PM rather than taking a chance on running for the leadership and losing. It does no real harm to what passes for his political reputation, and he knows the next election is a lost cause anyway.
Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18143 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm »
The hard right/Brexit nutters have destroyed them. Daft thing is Boris and Truss aren't even hard right they just pretended to be to get voted in, neither have any political principles. Truss even voted remain.
Offline shook

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18144 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:03:54 pm
It's probably better if he gets removed by a new PM rather than taking a chance on running for the leadership and losing. It does no real harm to what passes for his political reputation, and he knows the next election is a lost cause anyway.

I get your point now.
Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18145 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Online redbyrdz

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18146 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 04:05:28 pm
There's a petition to push for an election if anyone fancies it:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/619781

Forcing in election via an online petition to parliament would be so incredibly civilised and British :lmao

In other countries, people would be on the streets.
Online RJH

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18147 on: Today at 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:44 pm
The hard right/Brexit nutters have destroyed them. Daft thing is Boris and Truss aren't even hard right they just pretended to be to get voted in, neither have any political principles. Truss even voted remain.

She was the President of the Lib Dems at Oxford Uni.

And what is more Lib Dem than throwing all your principles aside for a chance at power, destroying your credibility and then disappearing into obscurity?
Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18148 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:44 pm
The hard right/Brexit nutters have destroyed them. Daft thing is Boris and Truss aren't even hard right they just pretended to be to get voted in, neither have any political principles. Truss even voted remain.

I would say Truss is pretty hard right economically these days.

Johnson doesn't believe in anything much beyond doing or saying whatever he thinks will get the best results for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson
Online Robinred

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18149 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
Johnson may well decide to put his name forward. The membership however, only get to vote for him in the event of MPs backing him to appear on the final ballot.

Having listened to a variety of views from a variety of Tory talking heads over this past few hours, I think its very unlikely that his name appears on the final ballot, from which the members make their choice. Mordaunt v Sunak is my guess, with Mordaunt the likely winner.
Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18150 on: Today at 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:12:21 pm
Johnson may well decide to put his name forward. The membership however, only get to vote for him in the event of MPs backing him to appear on the final ballot.

Having listened to a variety of views from a variety of Tory talking heads over this past few hours, I think its very unlikely that his name appears on the final ballot, from which the members make their choice. Mordaunt v Sunak is my guess, with Mordaunt the likely winner.

If I was betting now that would be my view as well. Tories are properly insane these days though so hard to have too much confidence in anything!
Online Legs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18151 on: Today at 05:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:26:08 pm
It's going to be Boris isn't it.

Yep.

We'll give em Truss and Kwasi who we know are bad then the stupid idiots will welcome Bozo back.

That sounds like im wired but its not too far from the truth
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18152 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:44 pm
The hard right/Brexit nutters have destroyed them. Daft thing is Boris and Truss aren't even hard right they just pretended to be to get voted in, neither have any political principles. Truss even voted remain.
Yep, this can all be traced back to the tactics used to get Brexit through, sensible Tory MPs with the countrys interests at heart booted out.
Problem is making this argument now will be pounced on by the Torys.
Bitter remainers refusing to accept the Will of the People.
We need a GE, we need to see the Torys suffer there worst election in history.
We need to teach the Tory party a lesson they will never forget.
Populism will destroy your party, get that done and then we can have a sensible discussion on Brexit.
Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18153 on: Today at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:25:21 pm
They keep showing her speech on the news. Its beyond strange. Is there a word that combines thick, smug and lacking self awareness?

I never got what anyone saw in her. The hard-line Brexiter that voted Remain, the professional Tory that was a Lib Dem. A terrible interviewee, an awkward public speaker, no people skills, no competence, no empathy. The embodiment of the peter principle or falling upwards. What idiots actually thought she would do well? Only the rich types who wanted to use her as a proxy for tax cuts, which mainly explains why the golf club bores voted her in, when Sunak was at least being realistic.

Cameron was a useless prick but he was the snakeoil salesman type politician with a background in PR, he could curate his message to appeal to enough people (although still missed an open goal in 2010 and had to fuck the country to promise an EU referendum to win in 2015). May was similar to Truss, a personality vacuum, not competent and a really poor public speaker. Johnson was always just a spiv but could appeal to enough people with his blokey charm and bluster, despite his complete incompetence. It was no longer funny when he had a pandemic to deal with and we needed serious politicians.

Mordaunt or Sunak wouldn't have necessarily won them the next election but they'd have kept the polls within the margin of error. Get one of them in now and the damage is still done for them.

Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18154 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:11:28 pm
I would say Truss is pretty hard right economically these days.

Johnson doesn't believe in anything much beyond doing or saying whatever he thinks will get the best results for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

They're both Groucho Marx. These are my principles, if you don't like them I have others.

Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18155 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:11:19 pm
She was the President of the Lib Dems at Oxford Uni.

And what is more Lib Dem than throwing all your principles aside for a chance at power, destroying your credibility and then disappearing into obscurity?

Not to mention destroying your party electorally.

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:12:21 pm
Johnson may well decide to put his name forward. The membership however, only get to vote for him in the event of MPs backing him to appear on the final ballot.

Having listened to a variety of views from a variety of Tory talking heads over this past few hours, I think its very unlikely that his name appears on the final ballot, from which the members make their choice. Mordaunt v Sunak is my guess, with Mordaunt the likely winner.

I think the election will get to a certain point, maybe the last three, and - unless the front runner is particularly reprehensible - whoever is second and third will bow out to allow a coronation. They can't do a secure online vote in just one week - they can barely have a PCP election in that time, and they probably want to ensure it DOESN'T go to the members this time.

It's the only explanation that makes sense to me. And I don't think Sunak relishes the prospect of being rejected by the membership twice in as many months.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18156 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:19:56 pm
I would disagree with others and say that Johnson is such damaged goods he would absolutely be Labour's dream choice to win, plus it also makes the Tory party look even more ridiculous which is quite some achievement
yes I agree, Johnson may want it - hasta la vista baby I think he said at the end of his resignation speech after all but I'm not even sure the Tory MPs are that stupid to want him back.

The issue might be if he stands, can he get down to the last two, will the 1922 Committee just put up the two candidates with the most nominations?
Online Jwils21

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18157 on: Today at 05:32:08 pm »
It'll be Johnson, he'll get up on the podium and chat some shite about Dunkirk and all of the little ingurland-ers will lap it up. Street parties and spitfires in the Sky, good ol' wartime spirit.

Blackouts through the winter? Just like the Blitz.

Rule Britannia.
