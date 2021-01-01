They keep showing her speech on the news. Its beyond strange. Is there a word that combines thick, smug and lacking self awareness?



I never got what anyone saw in her. The hard-line Brexiter that voted Remain, the professional Tory that was a Lib Dem. A terrible interviewee, an awkward public speaker, no people skills, no competence, no empathy. The embodiment of the peter principle or falling upwards. What idiots actually thought she would do well? Only the rich types who wanted to use her as a proxy for tax cuts, which mainly explains why the golf club bores voted her in, when Sunak was at least being realistic.Cameron was a useless prick but he was the snakeoil salesman type politician with a background in PR, he could curate his message to appeal to enough people (although still missed an open goal in 2010 and had to fuck the country to promise an EU referendum to win in 2015). May was similar to Truss, a personality vacuum, not competent and a really poor public speaker. Johnson was always just a spiv but could appeal to enough people with his blokey charm and bluster, despite his complete incompetence. It was no longer funny when he had a pandemic to deal with and we needed serious politicians.Mordaunt or Sunak wouldn't have necessarily won them the next election but they'd have kept the polls within the margin of error. Get one of them in now and the damage is still done for them.