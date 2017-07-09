I wouldn't be so sure of markets reacting positively, because after October 31st, comes November 1st and 2nd, which is the FOMC. And shortly after the BoE meets to decide on rates. So the markets are mainly going to view the Budget - not of the new PMs making, but of Jeremy Cu t - based on those three factors rather than BoJo.



Agree with Qston he might be coming at a more favourable time where we are over the worst of things in the US and the Fed is coming to the end of its tightening cycle anyway. This will naturally will bring down the dollar push the £ up and call it a win for us as its seen as the market turmoil being over.More I think about it, the more I see why they would want him back and why he would run. They dont have much to lose.