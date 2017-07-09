« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 573406 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18080 on: Today at 03:25:42 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:25:21 pm
They keep showing her speech on the news. Its beyond strange. Is there a word that combines thick, smug and lacking self awareness?

I bet there is in German
Logged
Believer

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18081 on: Today at 03:26:20 pm »
 ;D :lmao
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18082 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:21:27 pm
I wouldn't be so sure of markets reacting positively, because after October 31st, comes November 1st and 2nd, which is the FOMC. And shortly after the BoE meets to decide on rates. So the markets are mainly going to view the Budget - not of the new PMs making, but of Jeremy Cu t - based on those three factors rather than BoJo.

Agree with Qston he might be coming at a more favourable time where we are over the worst of things in the US and the Fed is coming to the end of its tightening cycle anyway. This will naturally will bring down the dollar push the £ up and call it a win for us as its seen as the market turmoil being over.

More I think about it, the more I see why they would want him back and why he would run. They dont have much to lose.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18083 on: Today at 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:54 pm
Is this the shortest reign as PM in our history?  :D

Yes - by far.

44 days (51 days when she actually goes)

Previous was George Canning 119 days back in 1827
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,800
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18084 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
Boris had parties during Covid that lasted longer.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18085 on: Today at 03:28:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:54 pm
Yeah, but come an election campaign, he can wipe the floor with any of them, especially Starmer. They might as well choose him as even if he loses he mitigates the damage.
by hiding in fridges and refusing tough interviewers like he did before. Let's not forget less than 100 days ago the c*nt was forced to resign by his cabinet and MPs. Are they really ready to have him back?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18086 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:26:31 pm
Agree with Qston he might be coming at a more favourable time where we are over the worst of things in the US and the Fed is coming to the end of its tightening cycle anyway. This will naturally will bring down the dollar push the £ up and call it a win for us as its seen as the market turmoil being over.

More I think about it, the more I see why they would want him back and why he would run. They dont have much to lose.

Okay, but only if the Fed ends its tightening, which from what I am reading they may not do until 2024. If they keep raising on Nov 1/2, it will be same difficulty for the new PM and BoE.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,800
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18087 on: Today at 03:29:27 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:27:45 pm
Yes - by far.

44 days (51 days when she actually goes)

Previous was George Canning 119 days back in 1827

 ;D

Take 10 days off for mourning Queen ;D.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18088 on: Today at 03:29:35 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:21:27 pm
I wouldn't be so sure of markets reacting positively, because after October 31st, comes November 1st and 2nd, which is the FOMC. And shortly after the BoE meets to decide on rates. So the markets are mainly going to view the Budget - not of the new PMs making, but of Jeremy Cu t - based on those three factors rather than BoJo.
if it was Johnson, Hunt would likely be out on his ear
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18089 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:28:02 pm
Are they really ready to have him back?

MPs no. Members without a doubt.

Brady will probably try and whittle it down to two and then get one to pull like Andrea Leadsom did when she was up against Theresa May. But Theresa May had far more support from the MPs than Andrea Leadsom did so it was an easier sell.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18090 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
I can't believe they're letting their members have a say again in this election.

I understand that the alternative could be seen as less democratic (if either option can be called democratic at all) but one element of certainty is that the tory party members are all fucking psychopaths and delinquents. Are they really going to allow the members to chose another nutcase to run the party without a mandate and without the backing of the parliamentary party? Have they already forgotten how they got into the Liz Truss/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson mess in the first place?!
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18091 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:28:06 pm
Okay, but only if the Fed ends its tightening, which from what I am reading they may not do until 2024. If they keep raising on Nov 1/2, it will be same difficulty for the new PM and BoE.

When I say coming to the end I mean they will have to slow the pace at which they hike over there. Im pretty sure November will be their last big hike, inflation numbers are going down slowly, markets are just waiting and the dollar will start falling pretty quickly imo. The ECB and BOE still have a ways to go in their tightening cycles too which will strengthen currencies vs the $.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,544
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18092 on: Today at 03:34:52 pm »
Both parties need to scrap leadership elections decided by party members. It's undemocratic, wide open to abuse and regularly produces terrible party leaders.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18093 on: Today at 03:35:21 pm »
From Twitter:

A RECENT YOUGOV POLL OF TORY MEMBERS FOUND Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson TO BE THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATE, WITH A 32-POINT TO 23 LEAD OVER RISHI SUNAK - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEETS
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,544
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18094 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:25:42 pm
I bet there is in German


thicksmugobliviousfraude
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,869
  • Believer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18095 on: Today at 03:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:35:23 pm

thicksmugobliviousfraude

Does that translate as truss or tim sherwood
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18096 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:35:21 pm
From Twitter:

A RECENT YOUGOV POLL OF TORY MEMBERS FOUND Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson TO BE THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATE, WITH A 32-POINT TO 23 LEAD OVER RISHI SUNAK - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEETS

If Rishi Sunak was called Richard Simpson that would be a lot closer
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18097 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 03:37:24 pm
If Rishi Sunak was called Richard Simpson that would be a lot closer

Agree
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18098 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
From Private Eye:

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,644
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18099 on: Today at 03:40:58 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:27:45 pm
Yes - by far.

44 days (51 days when she actually goes)

Previous was George Canning 119 days back in 1827

Old George had the cracking excuse of the fact that he died.

Then again I suppose Truss well and truly died on her arse also.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,847
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18100 on: Today at 03:45:18 pm »
So Tory members know how to use the internet to take part in an electronic ballot? :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • You Love Us
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18101 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson already trying to get a flight back to the UK for tonight. At least, according to the Novara Media stream I'm listening to now.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
  • IFWT
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18102 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
This is a complete farce.  We need a General Election now.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,675
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18103 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:54 pm
Yeah, but come an election campaign, he can wipe the floor with any of them, especially Starmer. They might as well choose him as even if he loses he mitigates the damage.

Even now? He did that last time but surely more people have seen through the lazy twats act by now? A bit like pipping United to a title, as long as you knew you were going to win, the funniest outcome would be Johnson losing the next election.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18104 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Just got back to the hotel here in Dam and I only have one demand.

General Election Now.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18105 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
What the fuck is actually going on with this shambolic party. Surely to god they have to consider an election, these c*nts have no idea whatsoever. Like less clue than kids at nursey school.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,033
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18106 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm »
They can't possibly run a secure online election for this.

Be allright when it's Sunak vs Mordaunt and the winner is Vladimir Putin...
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,869
  • Believer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18107 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:51:25 pm
They can't possibly run a secure online election for this.

Be allright when it's Sunak vs Mordaunt and the winner is Vladimir Putin...

I suspect a lot of their members swear at self service in supermarkets and can`t use an app on their phone, so the thought of them voting online is amusing.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18108 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1583090276599746562?cxt=HHwWhMDSgYKOovgrAAAA
As I said just now on @itv, deep concern that rapid electronic voting by Tory members for new leader brings risk of overseas bad actor, like Russia, hacking the poll and choosing Britains new prime minister
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,439
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18109 on: Today at 03:55:22 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:53:49 pm
https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1583090276599746562?cxt=HHwWhMDSgYKOovgrAAAA
As I said just now on @itv, deep concern that rapid electronic voting by Tory members for new leader brings risk of overseas bad actor, like Russia, hacking the poll and choosing Britains new prime minister

It makes me laugh when they say there are concerns. The concerns over Johnson's conduct when he was Foreign Secretary were well-known, yet it didn't stop the party from making him party leader did it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18110 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
I thought they were avoiding a members vote?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18111 on: Today at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:53:49 pm
https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1583090276599746562?cxt=HHwWhMDSgYKOovgrAAAA
As I said just now on @itv, deep concern that rapid electronic voting by Tory members for new leader brings risk of overseas bad actor, like Russia, hacking the poll and choosing Britains new prime minister

Putins choice couldnt be any worse than anything the Tory membership choose for themselves.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,309
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18112 on: Today at 03:58:31 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,322
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18113 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:53:49 pm
brings risk of overseas bad actor, like Russia,

or Rob Schneider
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Up
« previous next »
 