I can't believe they're letting their members have a say again in this election.
I understand that the alternative could be seen as less democratic (if either option can be called democratic at all) but one element of certainty is that the tory party members are all fucking psychopaths and delinquents. Are they really going to allow the members to chose another nutcase to run the party without a mandate and without the backing of the parliamentary party? Have they already forgotten how they got into the Liz Truss/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson mess in the first place?!