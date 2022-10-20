« previous next »
They should give it to Theresa May if they have any sense. Whatever she is, she was the last vaguely competent PM we had and will provide a bit of stability until we get to a general election. She will have had sufficient time to reflect on how best to handle a gang of hyena-like self interested c*nts in politics.

There is no way they call a general election. Tories will get completely routed. You have to wonder if even their core voter base would vote for them, theyre such a mess.
Zombie government. An undead party. They will see the country burn as the office of government will have to be pried from their cold, dead hands.

The only reason they'll cling on is in the hope that they can prevent the next election from turning into an apocalypse rather than just a rout. It's shameful, but then they have no shame.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:54:50 pm
Would be amazed if it's not Sunak.

I think it won't be him. Gonna be an intense week, because I think BoJo will return and Sunak will be labelled a traitor. Also BoJo is more likely to win a GE.
My bets are on Jeremy C*nt or Theresea May, with an each way bet on Sunak
Its gonna be Boris isnt it
From limited info (I saw more of Everton under Rafa), Sunak you can use and discard, look to improve. He'll be competent economically, but in terms of character, he had a nice set of tools he went through: at the end, losing, he played the culture war, immigration cards even though he (alongside Braverman, Patel and others) in very high probability have first hand experiences, data of racist abuse, bias, pain. You can't trust a guy like that long term, these people aren't fit to lead long term.

Braverman, that combination of ambition, poison, incompetence is...if anything went, is too dangerous to be left alive to get near power in the future. Anything doesn't go, so within legal means you have to find a way to curtail her, get rid of her.

Mordaunt might keep things calmer, won't bring anything of technical use to the table, great at verbal jousts but probably enough there to know to get out of the way of the big decisions revolving finance and the economy.

At the end of the day, if you want more than ticking along  or minimal competence, you're going to need to do a major rebuild. If I had to pick one, easy, Sunak.
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:12:25 pm
I think it won't be him. Gonna be an intense week, because I think BoJo will return and Sunak will be labelled a traitor. Also BoJo is more likely to win a GE.

Surely cant go to BoJo   oh man, we really would be in an alternative universe if that happened.
Hahah
What a disaster.
I know they are saying it won't happen, but I wouldn't rule out a GE this year anyway. Following an historic demolition of the Tories at that, I could see them turning back to Johnson and then winning the following election - if Labour doesn't get PR implemented.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:38 pm
Its gonna be Boris isnt it

Doesn't he have an enquiry still hanging over him about him lying in parliament? I don't think they can risk it, what if more baggage comes out.
Im convinced this lot have had a plan to make as much money, in short as time as possible.   Crash the pound and tell their mates what they are doing
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:14:32 pm
Surely cant go to BoJo   oh man, we really would be in an alternative universe if that happened.

Think about it though, they have to try to achieve the best possible result in a GE......so BoJo is still viable.
Surely they have to call an election?  This is ludicrous.
Dont know if this was posted previously, but its a serious, detailed and utterly accurate character assassination by Peter Oborne, and bears out what posters like Alan X - and the re-titled thread - have said.

https://youtu.be/YPqDp90f6-Y
 The Conservative Party leadership process has been laid out..all Tory MPs will line up and Sir Graham Brady goes..." Eenie minie minie mo ...."
Braverman for PM!

We need to keep the trend going of the Tory PM being twice as shite as the previous one. Several steps down the line, that would include Coffey and Reet-Smug, we'd get to Brigadier-Wing commander-Field Marshall-General Mark Francois.
Imagine if it was hacked.....

https://www.twitter.com/BeckettUnite/status/1583078795653021696#m


Howard Beckett
@BeckettUnite
26m
 Tories have announced that the next Prime Minister will be selected by an online ballot of Tory members only.

 Your reminder that Tories made it illegal for workers to hold strike ballots online. Must be done by post only.

Oct 20, 2022 · 12:52 PM UTC · Twitter for iPhone
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:16:16 pm
Surely they have to call an election?  This is ludicrous.

Nope, we've got another 2 years of this.
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 02:15:20 pm
Doesn't he have an enquiry still hanging over him about him lying in parliament? I don't think they can risk it, what if more baggage comes out.

I dunno I think the Tories are all idiots who will look for him to come back. He clearly has huge support in the party still. Probably be what causes a GE if he does.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:49:29 pm
The lettuce is on its way to meet Charles.

:lmao
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:38 pm
Its gonna be Boris isnt it

Thats my worry, but I think the economic situation and polling numbers are such that he wont want to risk losing an election or having to make the difficult decisions coming up.
Reckon Theresa Coffy will be handing out her headache tablets to the Cabinet now.
I doubt they will go for Johnson, no popular with the MPs, not popular with the country, members may love him but I doubt they will get a chance to vote for him.

They went for him in 2019 because he was seemingly the only answer to a crisis he helped to create, not sure he wins them an election now.

I suspect Mordaunt or Sunak
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:16:56 pm
Dont know if this was posted previously, but its a serious, detailed and utterly accurate character assassination by Peter Oborne, and bears out what posters like Alan X - and the re-titled thread - have said.

https://youtu.be/YPqDp90f6-Y

Good watch. Weirdly entertaining to watch establishment tories from the shires act butt hurt these days. Classist c*nts that established the Bullingdon and Eton control of government. They must be struggling to pay the energy bills on their nice country homes
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:20:16 pm
Nope, we've got another 2 years of this.

"Convention" aside, could Chuck make a hero of himself and force an election?
They keep showing her speech on the news. Its beyond strange. Is there a word that combines thick, smug and lacking self awareness?
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 02:15:20 pm
Doesn't he have an enquiry still hanging over him about him lying in parliament? I don't think they can risk it, what if more baggage comes out.

When more baggage comes out!
Some good ones from Reddit:

"This is such a historic moment, events like this only come around every few months."

"Imagine being the longest-reigning monarch and dying during the term of the shortest-serving PM. Astronomical odds."

"End of an error"

"The amount of time it took to decide between her and sunak was longer than she was in office"

"She was clearly going for the Prime minister any% speedrun."
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:25:21 pm
They keep showing her speech on the news. Its beyond strange. Is there a word that combines thick, smug and lacking self awareness?

Truss just entered the lexicon.
So what are the candidates going to say about Hunt's budget? Do I have this right, they are running for Prime Minister but they are going to inherit someone else's budget on Day 1 of office?
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:21:56 pm
Reckon Theresa Coffy will be handing out her headache tablets to the Cabinet now.


Hopefully they'll have been switched with cyanide pills
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:24:13 pm
"Convention" aside, could Chuck make a hero of himself and force an election?

I don't think the UK really needs to add a constitutional crisis on top of everything else.
I wonder how this will sell now? It's not even due out until December.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Out-Blue-inside-story-astonishing/dp/0008605785
