Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:34:01 pm
So more u turns then.  They've perfected them in recent days 😂
And she'll probably be a quitter tomorrow.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 09:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:01:32 pm
But we don't directly vote for the Prime Minister, the way that the US votes for its President. We 'have our say' at the point we elect that crop of MPs, then it's down to them, through numbers and their own leadership selection, to determine who can "command the confidence of parliament".

I'm all for something that would see situations like the current farce resolved with a GE mechanism, but I think it requires a more fundamental change than single law.
Perhaps we should preserve the idea of our representatives selecting the PM, but do it properly. So, it is an election involving all MPs, and no involvement of Party memberships.

I am not sure if something like this can work. But the present system is broken - and irredeemably so, I suspect.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:50:06 pm
And she'll probably be a quitter tomorrow.

Truss will quit, then u turn on quitting & stay PM.
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 10:07:58 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:56:23 pm
Perhaps we should preserve the idea of our representatives selecting the PM, but do it properly. So, it is an election involving all MPs, and no involvement of Party memberships.

I am not sure if something like this can work. But the present system is broken - and irredeemably so, I suspect.
Seems sensible. But I reckon there would be too many occasions where enough people can sabotage it to prevent any majority decision .
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 10:24:08 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:56:23 pm
Perhaps we should preserve the idea of our representatives selecting the PM, but do it properly. So, it is an election involving all MPs, and no involvement of Party memberships.

I am not sure if something like this can work. But the present system is broken - and irredeemably so, I suspect.
Not going to go down well with the membership etc of both partys. no need to go into it but it's a non starter even though it might be better for UK politics if a system like this was used.
Theres nothing actually wrong with the system the Torys now use to elect their leader, we can't really lay the blame on the Tory membership for electing Truss. the Tory MPs had the power to stop Truss from becoming PM. the Tory membership had no say in it till it came to the final 2.  the system should work fine in theory, problem was for whatever reason the Torys thought she would be popular. if she was popular like Johnson then they could win the next GE.
I do wonder why the Tory MPs put Truss forward for PM. was it because they thought the Tory supporters loved her or was it to get even more right wing policys past while they had the chance to do it.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:08 pm
Seems sensible. But I reckon there would be too many occasions where enough people can sabotage it to prevent any majority decision .
Well, it could be done by a single transferable vote. I expect it would be rare where the PM would command 50%+ of the first choice vote.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 10:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:38:38 pm
When Labour get control of the government I hope they pass a motion that automatically triggers a general election when a Prime Minister is removed. The worst bit of all this is 200,000 people or so had a choice on who would cause this. Its a disgrace and not befitting of a mature democracy.
even if they were to pass that into law, what's to stop a future Tory government from repealing it if they get back into power
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:38:38 pm
When Labour get control of the government I hope they pass a motion that automatically triggers a general election when a Prime Minister is removed. The worst bit of all this is 200,000 people or so had a choice on who would cause this. Its a disgrace and not befitting of a mature democracy.
They would never remove a bad PM if they knew they would lose the election.
Wondering if we should bring in a staggered voting system. 550 MPs stand in a GE. the other odd 100 stand 2 years later, up for debate but they would serve for 6 yrs nd stand at the following election. we have another 550 in the following GE and another 100 stand 2 yrs later.
Theres always problems with every system, the argument against would be the government needs time for their policys to work so being judged after 2 yrs may do some harm. the system doesn't have to work exactly the way ive put it but something on these lines, it would give voters a chance to voice a opinion.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 10:57:49 pm »
Peston just let the jeremy c*nt one slip on his program. Cant keep up with it all
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 11:02:32 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 11:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:20:26 pm
The problem ultimately is that we have a Parliamentary democracy in which a PM must command the confidence of the house - but both Parties have a system in which the leader must command the confidence of a self selecting membership. Its fundamentally incompatible.

I think it just about functions if the party membership have at least a common ground of agreeing what is true etc, and just have different opinions on what should be done about it.

Maybe social media, internet echo chambers and the like have driven the camps too far apart (from each other and from the 'centre ground').
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 11:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:56:23 pm
Perhaps we should preserve the idea of our representatives selecting the PM, but do it properly. So, it is an election involving all MPs, and no involvement of Party memberships.

I am not sure if something like this can work. But the present system is broken - and irredeemably so, I suspect.

You realise over 50% of Tory MPs thought Johnson was suitable to be PM
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 11:18:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:14:30 pm
You realise over 50% of Tory MPs thought Johnson was suitable to be PM
I am talking about 50% of ALL MPs under a system where the PM is elected by the whole House, and no involvement of Party members.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 11:19:30 pm »
Just back from the match and I have no idea what is going on? Kept getting texts telling me chief whip gone, then not gone? Lizzie did not vote?
The only true thing tonight was Nunez scoring am I right?!
