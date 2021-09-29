Perhaps we should preserve the idea of our representatives selecting the PM, but do it properly. So, it is an election involving all MPs, and no involvement of Party memberships.



I am not sure if something like this can work. But the present system is broken - and irredeemably so, I suspect.



Not going to go down well with the membership etc of both partys. no need to go into it but it's a non starter even though it might be better for UK politics if a system like this was used.Theres nothing actually wrong with the system the Torys now use to elect their leader, we can't really lay the blame on the Tory membership for electing Truss. the Tory MPs had the power to stop Truss from becoming PM. the Tory membership had no say in it till it came to the final 2. the system should work fine in theory, problem was for whatever reason the Torys thought she would be popular. if she was popular like Johnson then they could win the next GE.I do wonder why the Tory MPs put Truss forward for PM. was it because they thought the Tory supporters loved her or was it to get even more right wing policys past while they had the chance to do it.