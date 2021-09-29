When Labour get control of the government I hope they pass a motion that automatically triggers a general election when a Prime Minister is removed. The worst bit of all this is 200,000 people or so had a choice on who would cause this. Its a disgrace and not befitting of a mature democracy.
They would never remove a bad PM if they knew they would lose the election.
Wondering if we should bring in a staggered voting system. 550 MPs stand in a GE. the other odd 100 stand 2 years later, up for debate but they would serve for 6 yrs nd stand at the following election. we have another 550 in the following GE and another 100 stand 2 yrs later.
Theres always problems with every system, the argument against would be the government needs time for their policys to work so being judged after 2 yrs may do some harm. the system doesn't have to work exactly the way ive put it but something on these lines, it would give voters a chance to voice a opinion.