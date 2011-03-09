Think all pensions are subject to the market as all are invested. The difference in private v public is around employer contributions at the front end. Eg off the top of my head your private sector employer contribution may be c 6% of salary and public May be much higher percentage wise.
my missus used to work for a doctor's surgery and her employer contributed 15%, obviously her salary was just above minimum.wage so although it sounds a lot, in reality it wasn'ta massive amount.
When I worked for local government, around 22 years ago, I believe the employer contribution was 6% and employee 3% but that has definitely changed now the Civil Service always used to have a non-contributory pension scheme, doubt that is the case any longer.
Until recently my employer put in 5% and I put in 5%z now I am contracting, I am effectively putting in 8% of my weekly gross pay, although it's more going in as I am earning more.
Traditionally public sector pensions have been more lucrative, not so sure that is the case any longer