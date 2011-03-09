« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436] 437   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 561521 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
Do you think £185 a week is too much/about right or not enough?

If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm
If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.



The state pension is the only source of income for the poorest pensioners. Why do you want to do away with the mechanism whereby this amount will increase very slowly over time?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm
If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.

The annual total for the state pension is £9620.

Where do you get the figure of £21k from?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
The state pension is the only source of income for the poorest pensioners. Why do you want to do away with the mechanism whereby this amount will increase very slowly over time?

I think Elmo answered it as well as it can be:

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
If pensions are too low, a responsible governmnet would set a target to raise it to (let's say as a percentage of median wage) and a timeframe to do it in. Locking in a open ended inflation busting rise that is hard for any government to get out of is irresponsible.

The only thing Id add is that I dont like the idea of the lowest paid working people, who are not getting inflation matching pay increases themselves have to contribute to inflation matching pension increases. Doesnt seem fair to me.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm
The annual total for the state pension is £9620.

Where do you get the figure of £21k from?

Your talking about the state pension, Im talking about all income.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
I think Elmo answered it as well as it can be:

The only thing Id add is that I dont like the idea of the lowest paid working people, who are not getting inflation matching pay increases themselves have to contribute to inflation matching pension increases. Doesnt seem fair to me.

So you think £185 is too low however you are against increasing it via this mechanism because other people who should get more money are not getting a raise in the same way?

Why not simply argue for increasing the wages for the lowest paid working people instead of arguing against increasing the pensions for the poorest pensioners?

It should be both, not one or the other. That's a typical Tory trap you have fallen into, get the people at the bottom pointing to one another saying "they are getting to much"
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Your talking about the state pension, Im talking about all income.

Is that income just those with occupational pensions or those solely relying on the state pension and receiving extra help for Council tax, rent etc?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
So you think £185 is too low however you are against increasing it via this mechanism because other people who should get more money are not getting a raise in the same way?

Why not simply argue for increasing the wages for the lowest paid working people instead of arguing against increasing the pensions for the poorest pensioners?

It should be both, not one or the other. That's a typical Tory trap you have fallen into, get the people at the bottom pointing to one another saying "they are getting to much"

Did you actually read Elmos post? Im not saying pensioners are getting enough or dont need more, I just dont agree with the mechanism because its open ended. Push it up to where it needs to go and then link it to something fairer on those in work.

Id love wages for the lowest paid to increase more - theres my argument for that, will it happen? No
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Is that income just those with occupational pensions or those solely relying on the state pension and receiving extra help for Council tax, rent etc?

Im pretty sure its all income, so workplace pensions, state pension, any additional benefits, any other investments etc.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,586
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17409 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
The times saying that we will pretty much have 5 years of austerity at pretty much the same level as under Osborne.

I can tell you this, there will be nothing left.

Because we cant recruit nurses, doctors, teachers or hospital/school support staff.

You simply cannot cut what isnt there.  You cannot cut when you have a desperate recruitment crisis.

This is desperately desperately depressing really
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17410 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
The times saying that we will pretty much have 5 years of austerity at pretty much the same level as under Osborne.

I can tell you this, there will be nothing left.

Because we cant recruit nurses, doctors, teachers or hospital/school support staff.

You simply cannot cut what isnt there.  You cannot cut when you have a desperate recruitment crisis.

This is desperately desperately depressing really

I fucking hate Tories
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,996
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17411 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:27:16 pm
How Mark Drakeford restrained himself from going over and punching the Tory bloke I do not know.

https://nation.cymru/news/mark-drakford-and-andrew-rt-davies-clash-in-senedd-in-extremely-emotional-scenes/

Andrew R.T Davies is an utter despicable twat - youre lucky you dont have to suffer his shameless bluster as often as we who watch Senedd shenanigans regularly do. And youre right; of all the Tories who bring out the testosterone fuelled teenager I once was in me, its him; Id gladly break my fist on his chops.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17412 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
Did you actually read Elmos post? Im not saying pensioners are getting enough or dont need more, I just dont agree with the mechanism because its open ended. Push it up to where it needs to go and then link it to something fairer on those in work.

Id love wages for the lowest paid to increase more - theres my argument for that, will it happen? No

The reality is that if the triple lock goes that will be that for pension increases, the discourse around this is generally to just get rid of the triple lock as it's costing too much or is inflationary or whatever and not replace it with something much more generous.

I could see your point about the open ended nature of the triple lock if pensions were anywhere near the levels that they should be however they are not. If you propose a straight replacement of the triple lock with another mechanism to get pensions up quicker then we are in full agreement.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,522
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17413 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
The triple lock isn't going because it's going to be replaced by something fairer. It's going because the government has broken the country's economy and they're desperate to claw some money back off of soft targets.

This will stiff pensioners. That's the purpose. Maybe Labour can replace it with a better system, but that's not the reason the triple lock is being done away with.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17414 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
The times saying that we will pretty much have 5 years of austerity at pretty much the same level as under Osborne.

I can tell you this, there will be nothing left.

Because we cant recruit nurses, doctors, teachers or hospital/school support staff.

You simply cannot cut what isnt there.  You cannot cut when you have a desperate recruitment crisis.

This is desperately desperately depressing really
If the Tories vote it through in parliament then they will screw themselves into even more of a hole. It doesn't matter that they will peddle the it has to be done line as they did in 2010.

Then they had the former Labour government as a fall guy, they blamed it all in them when in reality it was all ideological, callously supported by the ridiculous Nich Clegg and the hapless Lib Dems.

The end game to this will have to be a general election and I don't think it will be as far away as previously thought
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17415 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
The triple lock isn't going because it's going to be replaced by something fairer. It's going because the government has broken the country's economy and they're desperate to claw some money back off of soft targets.

This will stiff pensioners. That's the purpose. Maybe Labour can replace it with a better system, but that's not the reason the triple lock is being done away with.
spot on RB
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17416 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:09:34 pm
Excellent!

Braverman is awful.  May as Home Secretary was vile (her hopeless stint as PM and, later, her opposition to Johnson seems to have cleaned her image somewhat), Patel was worse and they've managed to even top those two with Braverman.  She just rolls out all the lazy tropes that used to be the preserve of blowhards like Katie Hopkins.

Cooper as Shadow Home Secretary is a really good match-up.  She's an incredibly good politician and far too sharp for Braverman.


We forget that we regarded May as poor when she now looks seven levels above this shower of shit that have managed to grab power
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17417 on: Today at 12:47:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
The times saying that we will pretty much have 5 years of austerity at pretty much the same level as under Osborne.

I can tell you this, there will be nothing left.

Because we cant recruit nurses, doctors, teachers or hospital/school support staff.

You simply cannot cut what isnt there.  You cannot cut when you have a desperate recruitment crisis.

This is desperately desperately depressing really


Whilst this government will put out papers talking about success and improvement.


I know a lot of people who have given their lives to public service who are on the edge of giving up, they won't be replaced either, they are just getting their timing right, for once in their lives being selfish like the people who support and fund the tories have been all their lives. Once some public services tip over, loaded up with the consequences of this governments actions in terms of human damage, there will be no way of righting it this time.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17418 on: Today at 01:46:43 am »
Hopefully this is the thing that kills off the Tories for good. They're just scorching the earth, taking away from those who would've traditionally voted them in as well
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 03:20:38 am »
One thing that private sector workers envy is public sector pensions. Now I'm sure some of this is because they see public sector people retire earlier. ( Which seems reasonable given the physical nature of many). But are there generally good pensions for the public sector?  I know private sector pensions are at the whim of the markets so hard compare directly. But what does a public sector workers typically get as a percentage of pay?

--edit-- are the military considered public sector. Obviously you want them retiring 'early'.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,225
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17420 on: Today at 06:42:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Your talking about the state pension, Im talking about all income.

That's the average, not the minimum. So by definition, many people will be earning much less than that. The only figure that matters for the state pension is the amount needed for someone to live on.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17421 on: Today at 07:00:09 am »
The thing about us having one of the lowest state pensions is that we have higher home ownership and bigger private pensions than  the countries we compare ourselves to. Of course the issue is that doesn't help those who haven't been able to save for a private pension, or buy a house.

In the short to medium term its probably better to have some sort of means tested element to pensions for those people (does Pension Credit still exist?).

In the longer term I'd like to see the balance shift back from private pensions to the state pensions - that's obviously going to require more tax revenue, possibly by reducing the tax incentives to save into private pensions.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17422 on: Today at 07:34:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:20:38 am
One thing that private sector workers envy is public sector pensions. Now I'm sure some of this is because they see public sector people retire earlier. ( Which seems reasonable given the physical nature of many). But are there generally good pensions for the public sector?  I know private sector pensions are at the whim of the markets so hard compare directly. But what does a public sector workers typically get as a percentage of pay?

--edit-- are the military considered public sector. Obviously you want them retiring 'early'.

Think all pensions are subject to the market as all are invested.  The difference in private v public is around employer contributions at the front end.  Eg off the top of my head your private sector employer contribution may be c 6% of salary and public May be much higher percentage wise.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,885
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17423 on: Today at 07:48:06 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
The triple lock isn't going because it's going to be replaced by something fairer. It's going because the government has broken the country's economy and they're desperate to claw some money back off of soft targets.

This will stiff pensioners. That's the purpose. Maybe Labour can replace it with a better system, but that's not the reason the triple lock is being done away with.

The triple lock is only going because they want to drop the inflation-matching increases of UC too.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17424 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:00:09 am
The thing about us having one of the lowest state pensions is that we have higher home ownership and bigger private pensions than  the countries we compare ourselves to. Of course the issue is that doesn't help those who haven't been able to save for a private pension, or buy a house.

In the short to medium term its probably better to have some sort of means tested element to pensions for those people (does Pension Credit still exist?).

In the longer term I'd like to see the balance shift back from private pensions to the state pensions - that's obviously going to require more tax revenue, possibly by reducing the tax incentives to save into private pensions.

Any short to medium term arrangements for pensions are not a good idea, pensions should always be subject to long term planning to give people the motivation and confidence to save if they are able. That's one of the reasons we have ended up in this mess in the first place.

If you means test that takes away any motivation for people on low to middle incomes to save into pensions, there's simply no point if you can not put anything away and get exactly the same as those that put a moderate amount away via a means tested increase.

The only way out of this pensions mess is to increase the basic state pension that everyone gets and the triple lock is currently the only game in town. It should be kept unless an improved mechanism to speed up the increase in pensions can be found.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17425 on: Today at 07:57:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:20:38 am
One thing that private sector workers envy is public sector pensions. Now I'm sure some of this is because they see public sector people retire earlier. ( Which seems reasonable given the physical nature of many). But are there generally good pensions for the public sector?  I know private sector pensions are at the whim of the markets so hard compare directly. But what does a public sector workers typically get as a percentage of pay?

--edit-- are the military considered public sector. Obviously you want them retiring 'early'.

It depends on where you work in the public sector, Im on a fantastic pension as mine is final salary (although were fighting to keep it), not sure how my wifes works but its no where near as generous but still better then what the average person gets in the private sector. The issue has been is that over the last few years the pension is used by public sector employers to suppress wages the argument being along the lines of it doesnt matter if the pay is shit because the pension is good.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17426 on: Today at 07:58:08 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:34:59 am
Think all pensions are subject to the market as all are invested.  The difference in private v public is around employer contributions at the front end.  Eg off the top of my head your private sector employer contribution may be c 6% of salary and public May be much higher percentage wise.
my missus used to work for a doctor's surgery and her employer contributed 15%, obviously her salary was just above minimum.wage so although it sounds a lot, in reality it wasn'ta massive amount.

When I worked for local government, around 22 years ago, I believe the employer contribution was 6% and employee 3% but that has definitely changed now the Civil Service always used to have a non-contributory pension scheme, doubt that is the case any longer.

Until recently my employer put in 5% and I put in 5%z now I am contracting, I am effectively putting in 8% of my weekly gross pay, although it's more going in as I am earning more.

Traditionally public sector pensions have been more lucrative, not so sure that is the case any longer
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17427 on: Today at 08:00:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:48:06 am
The triple lock is only going because they want to drop the inflation-matching increases of UC too.
they won't get either through parliament, certainly not the triple lock presuming the opposition oppose scrapping or pausing it. I think an election maybbe the only way out for them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,023
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17428 on: Today at 08:10:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
I can tell you this, there will be nothing left.
Because we cant recruit nurses, doctors, teachers or hospital/school support staff.
You simply cannot cut what isnt there.  You cannot cut when you have a desperate recruitment crisis.
I think we'll witness a couple of local authorities getting close to bankruptcy also.
Everything we perceive as public sector is going to suffer.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17429 on: Today at 08:15:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:09 am
I think we'll witness a couple of local authorities getting close to bankruptcy also.
Everything we perceive as public sector is going to suffer.
it's already happened, one London Borough literally ran out of money last year
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,824
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17430 on: Today at 08:37:46 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:34:59 am
Think all pensions are subject to the market as all are invested.  The difference in private v public is around employer contributions at the front end.  Eg off the top of my head your private sector employer contribution may be c 6% of salary and public May be much higher percentage wise.

I put in 5%, my employer puts in 30-35% but each public sector organisation is slightly different and mine is much more generous then most.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17431 on: Today at 08:38:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:09 am
I think we'll witness a couple of local authorities getting close to bankruptcy also.
Everything we perceive as public sector is going to suffer.
I suspect more than a couple.  Assuming they have to fund heating costs for offices and schools. That's a massive amount of money.

I wonder if long term it makes sense to reduce state pension for 'high earners' and increase the basic. Very hard though to do this and not disincetivise people contributing to personal
 pension.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17432 on: Today at 08:39:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:37:46 am
I put in 5%, my employer puts in 30-35% but each public sector organisation is slightly different and mine is much more generous then most.
That's decent! 
I think the 'perception' is that a lot of the public sector are on final salary schemes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17433 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:53:08 am
Any short to medium term arrangements for pensions are not a good idea, pensions should always be subject to long term planning to give people the motivation and confidence to save if they are able. That's one of the reasons we have ended up in this mess in the first place.

If you means test that takes away any motivation for people on low to middle incomes to save into pensions, there's simply no point if you can not put anything away and get exactly the same as those that put a moderate amount away via a means tested increase.

The only way out of this pensions mess is to increase the basic state pension that everyone gets and the triple lock is currently the only game in town. It should be kept unless an improved mechanism to speed up the increase in pensions can be found.

I don't think that is generally true that it removes any motivation to save. The vast majority of people will still want to live on more than the basic state pension in their retirement. It depends of course on how the means tested part is tapered off.

The triple lock just ensures that vast amounts of wealthy pensionsers are getting inflation busting rises while benefits are cut in real terms and departments are getting their budgets cut.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,009
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17434 on: Today at 09:09:28 am »
Madness that these Tories are setting 5 year spending plans (and setting dates after the election for civil service headcount reductions etc). Surely they know that whatever happens after 2024 will have nothing to do with them.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17435 on: Today at 09:25:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:39:23 am
That's decent! 
I think the 'perception' is that a lot of the public sector are on final salary schemes.

They all used to be final salary but I think that has tailed off.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17436 on: Today at 09:32:21 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:44:08 am
I don't think that is generally true that it removes any motivation to save. The vast majority of people will still want to live on more than the basic state pension in their retirement. It depends of course on how the means tested part is tapered off.

The triple lock just ensures that vast amounts of wealthy pensionsers are getting inflation busting rises while benefits are cut in real terms and departments are getting their budgets cut.

Being pedantic, but the for wealthy pensioners, the state pension must surely only be part of their pension (and in my definition of wealthy, a small part). So the rise to the state pension portion won't but inflation busting overall.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17437 on: Today at 09:33:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:39:23 am
That's decent! 
I think the 'perception' is that a lot of the public sector are on final salary schemes.

They are (or at least were).
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17438 on: Today at 09:34:15 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:25:11 am
They all used to be final salary but I think that has tailed off.

From what I'm reading here, that seems to be the case.  I'd have thought the government would be ok to have final salary pensions.  They at least can ignore the market and print money if they really need to :)
(note, I'm aware , I'm well out of my depth here!)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,586
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17439 on: Today at 09:37:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:37:46 am
I put in 5%, my employer puts in 30-35% but each public sector organisation is slightly different and mine is much more generous then most.
Mine is 11% I think and 30% employer (or similar).

But public sector pensions dont really work like private ones so its a difficult comparison to make.

And, pensions contributions may be higher but people still need to live on their take home wage .. thats going to be very difficult indeed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436] 437   Go Up
« previous next »
 