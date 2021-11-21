The state pension is the only source of income for the poorest pensioners. Why do you want to do away with the mechanism whereby this amount will increase very slowly over time?



If pensions are too low, a responsible governmnet would set a target to raise it to (let's say as a percentage of median wage) and a timeframe to do it in. Locking in a open ended inflation busting rise that is hard for any government to get out of is irresponsible.



I think Elmo answered it as well as it can be:The only thing Id add is that I dont like the idea of the lowest paid working people, who are not getting inflation matching pay increases themselves have to contribute to inflation matching pension increases. Doesnt seem fair to me.