« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 560414 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,818
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17400 on: Today at 10:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:34:15 pm
Do you think £185 a week is too much/about right or not enough?

If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17401 on: Today at 10:54:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:49:37 pm
If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.



The state pension is the only source of income for the poorest pensioners. Why do you want to do away with the mechanism whereby this amount will increase very slowly over time?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,798
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17402 on: Today at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:49:37 pm
If thats your only source of income, no its not.

The average pensioner earns just over £21k a year mind.

The annual total for the state pension is £9620.

Where do you get the figure of £21k from?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,818
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17403 on: Today at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:54:55 pm
The state pension is the only source of income for the poorest pensioners. Why do you want to do away with the mechanism whereby this amount will increase very slowly over time?

I think Elmo answered it as well as it can be:

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:33:53 pm
If pensions are too low, a responsible governmnet would set a target to raise it to (let's say as a percentage of median wage) and a timeframe to do it in. Locking in a open ended inflation busting rise that is hard for any government to get out of is irresponsible.

The only thing Id add is that I dont like the idea of the lowest paid working people, who are not getting inflation matching pay increases themselves have to contribute to inflation matching pension increases. Doesnt seem fair to me.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 