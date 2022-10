The Times are reporting that support with energy could just be targeted at the most vulnerable in terms of energy.



It says it will be means tested but you would imagine the threshold will have to be higher than just the most vulnerable otherwise a lot of people will be in trouble.



The thing is. Thanks entirely to Truss and Kwarteng there’s people who would’ve been okay who won’t be able to cope.We’re on a fix for 3 more years so it doesn’t impact us - we’ll be able to just about manage with the new bills - but if our mortgage was up for renewal we’d be looking at another £300-500 a month. No way we could do the extra bills too (but in terms of income etc we absolutely shouldn’t qualify for any means tested support).She’s fucked everyone.