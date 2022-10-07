« previous next »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17160 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:01:03 pm
She's taken a job at Dominos.
I'd love to hear Starmer respond with that the next time she says it at PMQs.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17161 on: Today at 02:07:45 pm »
There should really be a law in place that if the ruling party's leader changes, say more than once during a term, a general election is automatically triggered. It's a joke that the general public can have unelected Prime Minister after unelected Prime Minister without any sort of say in the matter.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17162 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:47:17 pm
What is actually the point of Truss?
there is no point to Truss
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17163 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm »

I love soft crumbly cheese from Yorkshire but I find it turns quite quickly when you open the packet so has a limited shelf life, not as firm and mature as it is suggested. Not sure I am as keen on the denser stuff though, especially if quite soft and 'nutty'.


Apparently there is a cheese called Barkham Blue which has a mouldy rind, Beenleigh Blue is a thinly-rinded, unpressed and soft blue cheese




Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17164 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Important that some banks didn't contribute massively to 2008, and the overwhelming majority of bonuses are paid to investment Bankers as opposed to decisions on who gets a mortgage.

Don't get me wrong, regulation is rightly needed, but there were a number of factors involved, beyond Tarquin getting his 200% bonus in the City

The underlying issue which caused the financial crisis is that those who work for banks in positions of power had the ability to trash the economy by acting in their own self-interest.

Ignore the fact that the crisis was largely due to sub-prime mortgage debt, the next one could be due to banks aggresively trading leveraged CDSs, as an example.

Capping bonuses is an attempt to halt excessive risk-taking in all aspects of the industry.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17165 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm »
Anyone else think Hunt has a semi-permanent look of someone who's been anally impaled on a large vibrator?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17166 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Anyone else think Hunt has a semi-permanent look of someone who's been anally impaled on a large vibrator?
Someon refered to him on here as looking like a ventriloquist's dummy, which I suppose on some level is a similar thing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17167 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:47:17 pm
What is actually the point of Truss?

That nose of hers is the most pointy I think.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17168 on: Today at 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:45:29 pm
What a coward Truss is.


Beth Rigby
@BethRigby
Govt confirm that Penny Mordaunt rather than Liz Truss will take the UQ on the economic crisis

https://twitter.com/BethRigby/status/1581989327105425408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1581989327105425408%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Mordaunt new PM then?


(Frying pan into the fire)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17169 on: Today at 02:47:22 pm »
Truss appears to have locked herself in the bog a la John Major on Black Wednesday.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17170 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:47:22 pm
Truss appears to have locked herself in the bog a la John Major on Black Wednesday.
Maybe we should hold a Seance to see if we can get in touch.
If your there Liz, knock 3 times.
Knock, knock, knock. knock.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17171 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:46:08 pm
Someon refered to him on here as looking like a ventriloquist's dummy, which I suppose on some level is a similar thing.

 :wellin
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17172 on: Today at 03:32:45 pm »


Putting up Mordaunt to answer questions means we can add cowardice to her list of shortcomings. Who will she ask to do PMQs?

Her only virtue is that she is so deluded and arrogant that she won't make it easy for the Tories to quietly replace her. They know she means a wipe out at the next election.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Starmer, "The lady's not for turning - up". :lmao
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Haha
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17175 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm »
Both sides sticking it to each other :lmao great entertainment

Penny sticking it to Starmer here
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17176 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
@DeltapollUK
🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead is thirty-two points in latest results from Deltapoll.
Con 23% (-3)
Lab 55% (+4)
Lib Dem 7% (-2)
Other 15% (+3)
Fieldwork: 13 - 17 October 2022
Sample: 1,050 GB adults
(Changes from 6 - 7 October 2022)
***
Pretty astonishing figures. No, I don't understand how the Tories are still getting 23% support either.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17177 on: Today at 03:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:45:29 pm
What a coward Truss is.


Beth Rigby
@BethRigby
Govt confirm that Penny Mordaunt rather than Liz Truss will take the UQ on the economic crisis

https://twitter.com/BethRigby/status/1581989327105425408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1581989327105425408%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

So a lady who studied philosophy and then worked in PR is going to analyse and respond to the current, unique state of play in the markets for us.

Might as well give Klopp a go at prime minister at this point. At a professional set-up if you don't have top level background in the area (before we even look at what your level is now) you don't get in the door. This is a joke. What little I've seen of Mordaunt was horrific as well, the only saving grace was her being boring and inoffensive enough to get votes. The rest of it - same soundbite wars - Brexit dividend, cut taxes, growth bla bla. These creatures have nothing, understand nothing, are capable of building nothing. What are you doing letting them make decisions for millions of people.

The only one that looked competent in this area was Sunak, even he, a guy who in high probability had been called Paki and kicked around a few times in his youth considering that era, had to cheapen and sell himself to a bunch of senile, white, dumb Tory members and play the culture war card. The brown guy's the only logical pick, probably won't make it, but even then, you can do so much better outside all this.

At this point, based on actions, the only good Tory or US Republican is a dead one. The amount of damage these death cults have caused and are causing to two major countries, and by extension the world due to the US's influence in so many spheres, is sickening.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17178 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
What are Lib Dems doing, poor bastards still losing points for doing fuck all
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17179 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:41:16 pm
@DeltapollUK
🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead is thirty-two points in latest results from Deltapoll.
Con 23% (-3)
Lab 55% (+4)
Lib Dem 7% (-2)
Other 15% (+3)
Fieldwork: 13 - 17 October 2022
Sample: 1,050 GB adults
(Changes from 6 - 7 October 2022)
***
Pretty astonishing figures. No, I don't understand how the Tories are still getting 23% support either.


Cheesus Christ, that's a big lead


On a serious note, most sensible people realised that, at the time of her Cheese speech, she'd risen to a cloud that was way beyond her weather station. Being rocketed further into the stratosphere has just meant more pain burning up on the way down. 


Toasted Cheese, love it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17180 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iDNoje-grhA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iDNoje-grhA</a>

Excellent as ever from James O'Brien.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17181 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:46:08 pm
What are Lib Dems doing, poor bastards still losing points for doing fuck all


They will not be happy that Truss is associated with them, a former Lib Dem does them no favours. Nothing to do with those polls but always worth remembering that the lib dems (without visible leadership and vision) becomes a place for disaffected tories and labour voters when they cannot go the whole hog and switch


I think Starmer may have developed an image where tory's do not mind voting labour, lib dem voters see him as less of a wasted vote and former labour voters no longer feel the need to vote Lib Dem. As you say, nothing to do with anything they are doing, they are particularly anonymous. Paddy Pantsdown would have been all over the media.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17182 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Both sides sticking it to each other :lmao great entertainment

Penny sticking it to Starmer here
Bit much for a temporary stand in to accuse the leader of the opposition of wanting 15 min of fame.
Some of her spin was very poor. she's acted decisively :D
The party pushed her aside, threw in a new Chancellor who ripped up everything she brought in.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17183 on: Today at 04:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Both sides sticking it to each other :lmao great entertainment

Penny sticking it to Starmer here

"Penny" "Starmer"... can see which side you're on...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17184 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
haha, watching the urgent economy questions all just a bunch of glib comeback merchants.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17185 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
You could enact a law tomorrow to begin slavery in the UK and Mordaunt will be up there selling it sounding confident, glib and 'professional'. Complete con-job.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17186 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm »
@tamcohen
Penny Mordaunt clarifies that the prime minister isnt under a desk.

And goes on to say there hasnt been a coup.

***
My 'The Prime Minister isn't under a desk' T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17187 on: Today at 04:10:19 pm »
Maybe she is penning her resignation?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17188 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm »
See Penny Mordent says  Lizz Truss not hiding from PMQs ...its said she has gone to show UK support following recent  attrocious missile attacks on innocent people.

pictures of Lizz Truss standing next to City coach to be published soon.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17189 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Ask detailed economic questions ffs, have Mordaunt repeat 20 times she'll wait for the Chancellor's statement to show how useless she is.

Truss is done, break this cow now.

Edit: every economic question is basically wait for Hunt, what did you call this for then.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17190 on: Today at 04:22:08 pm »
This whole "she has a genuine reason not to be here" "I asked but I'm not allowed to tell you" is fucking weird.

Especially when according to lobby journos Truss is on the estate...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17191 on: Today at 04:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:07:36 pm
@tamcohen
Penny Mordaunt clarifies that the prime minister isnt under a desk.

And goes on to say there hasnt been a coup.

***
My 'The Prime Minister isn't under a desk' T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.

Shes had some kind of breakdown and Im not talking about the AA or RAC type.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17192 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:03:34 pm
"Penny" "Starmer"... can see which side you're on...

Im a lifelong Labour voter mate, amazing how you can tell what side Im on based on how I wrote two peoples names???

I will say that Im not the biggest fan of Starmer however. Dont think hes good enough to run the country well.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17193 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
ooo name-drop ukraine. Solves everything.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17194 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:53:10 pm
Bit much for a temporary stand in to accuse the leader of the opposition of wanting 15 min of fame.
Some of her spin was very poor. she's acted decisively :D
The party pushed her aside, threw in a new Chancellor who ripped up everything she brought in.

Personally she buried him initially and started off very well but shes parroting the same lines now
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17195 on: Today at 04:35:48 pm »
Does Liz have anything but air in her head ?

She's a blinker,that's for sure.
