Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 553295 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 11:59:24 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:45:17 am
It's all very confusing. The scrapping of things that were getting scrapped have been scrapped.  ;D
The person responsible for scrapping the things that were being scrapped has been scrapped. It's all very Monty Python. Without the laughs.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 12:09:30 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:54:36 am
I work in a bank and unaffected by the so called "bankers bonus" , but why should they be under government restrictions?

It's money generated by the bank. Should we be restricting footballers salaries?

Honestly don't get the public argument. Internally it's a different matter

Think you might be onto a loser here.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:54:36 am
I work in a bank and unaffected by the so called "bankers bonus" , but why should they be under government restrictions?

It's money generated by the bank. Should we be restricting footballers salaries?

Honestly don't get the public argument. Internally it's a different matter
Have you ever considered why they capped Bankers bonus.?
Gambling with other peoples money to try and make even bigger profits, more profits the bigger the bonus. problem with that is it always leads to a financial crash. 2008?


A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 12:24:22 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:54:36 am
I work in a bank and unaffected by the so called "bankers bonus" , but why should they be under government restrictions?

It's money generated by the bank. Should we be restricting footballers salaries?

Honestly don't get the public argument. Internally it's a different matter
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm »
Don't Panic. Don't Panic. Liz is staying, she says she's going to deliver for the British people. I assume she must mean she's going to deliver letters on the days the Royal Mail are on strike.
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:29:58 pm
Don't Panic. Don't Panic. Liz is staying, she says she's going to deliver for the British people. I assume she must mean she's going to deliver letters on the days the Royal Mail are on strike.
Probably taking a crash course in mid-wifery as we speak
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:29:58 pm
Don't Panic. Don't Panic. Liz is staying, she says she's going to deliver for the British people. I assume she must mean she's going to deliver letters on the days the Royal Mail are on strike.

She's taken a job at Dominos.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 01:01:10 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:54:36 am
I work in a bank and unaffected by the so called "bankers bonus" , but why should they be under government restrictions?

It's money generated by the bank. Should we be restricting footballers salaries?

Honestly don't get the public argument. Internally it's a different matter

The reason they were brought in was because high-ranking bank staff were deemed to be acting in an overly risk-taking manner which precipitated the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

In essence, as banker's bonuses were linked to bank profits, it encouraged these decision-makers to take on more and more risky loans (high LTV mortgages etc.) in order to boost those bank profits and earn themselves juicy bonuses.

When it all came falling down, banks discovered huge gaps on their balance sheets when they discovered that the assets the loans were secured against were not worth the value of the loan. The write-offs were huge and many of the banks needed public financial support to continue operating.

In short, if an industry as critical as the financial services one can cause such chaos to the economy if it fails to operate correctly then it needs to be regulated. Capping bonuses is one way of doing this, as are all the affordability checks brought in post-2009 which the Tories have also started to roll back.

The banker bonus cap is EU wide so it's not like we're an outlier in having it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
The new line from Number Ten is that global conditions have deteriorated so badly that we have had to find a new path to growth.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:12 pm
The new line from Number Ten is that global conditions have deteriorated so badly that we have had to find a new path to growth.

Just heard that on James O Brien's show, JOB trying to contain his laughter when it was read out, an everyone sane knows its complete bollocks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:12 pm
The new line from Number Ten is that global conditions have deteriorated so badly that we have had to find a new path to growth.

Look forward to Truss labelling the world as part of the anti-growth coalition. Labour, Putin, markets, environmental protestors, Joe Biden, you are all part of that anti-growth coalition and have made things hard for us.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:12 pm
The new line from Number Ten is that global conditions have deteriorated so badly that we have had to find a new path to growth.

Deteriorated that badly within the last week?



Honestly, how can they come out with that much bollocks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Important that some banks didn't contribute massively to 2008, and the overwhelming majority of bonuses are paid to investment Bankers as opposed to decisions on who gets a mortgage.

Don't get me wrong, regulation is rightly needed, but there were a number of factors involved, beyond Tarquin getting his 200% bonus in the City
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:12 pm
The new line from Number Ten is that global conditions have deteriorated so badly that we have had to find a new path to growth.

Set fire to a building using matches, run out of the burning building and then blame the matches you used to start the fire in the first place

I think I have got some sort of analogy right there but I may just have confused myself.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:02:49 pm
The reason they were brought in was because high-ranking bank staff were deemed to be acting in an overly risk-taking manner which precipitated the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
But by capping bonuses we are scaring away top talent so they go and work elsewhere.

God, even I don't believe that.

Although I do think it's not the right mechanism. Stronger oversight and regulation is the correct way to deal with it. Pity we are too busy burning the regulations.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm »
Has Truss been seen in public since that disastrous press conference on Friday?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:13:23 pm
Has Truss been seen in public since that disastrous press conference on Friday?

She has got to where she has by avoiding any questions and scrutiny, so its no surprise she is hiding away.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm »
Is this her?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 01:16:00 pm »
She's buried her head in the fridge.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 01:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:13:23 pm
Has Truss been seen in public since that disastrous press conference on Friday?

She's been doing it all on Twitter
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:14:29 pm
She has got to where she has by avoiding any questions and scrutiny, so its no surprise she is hiding away.
even when she does answer questions she doesn't actually answer them and then runs away when the questions get too tough!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17142 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:17:06 pm
She's been doing it all on Twitter
yeah I'm sure she's responsible for everything that goes on there, no-one would ever let her type anything into any social media platform
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17143 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Important that some banks didn't contribute massively to 2008, and the overwhelming majority of bonuses are paid to investment Bankers as opposed to decisions on who gets a mortgage.

Don't get me wrong, regulation is rightly needed, but there were a number of factors involved, beyond Tarquin getting his 200% bonus in the City
Wait... how do you think the 2008 crisis happened?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17144 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm »
Labour have put forward a motion to ask an urgent question in the Commons on the "Tory economic crisis". They have demanded that Truss come to the commons at 3.30 to make a statement on the current economic situation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17145 on: Today at 01:28:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:24:59 pm
Labour have put forward a motion to ask an urgent question in the Commons on the "Tory economic crisis". They have demanded that Truss come to the commons at 3.30 to make a statement on the current economic situation.

Are Labour going to sit there with bingo cards, marked "growth" , "Anti-growth coalition" , "Comprehensive school", "Cheese" , "Pork Markets".
Hopefully , they've got Mike Pickering to condone them using Moving on up when she walks in too.
