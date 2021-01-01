I work in a bank and unaffected by the so called "bankers bonus" , but why should they be under government restrictions?



It's money generated by the bank. Should we be restricting footballers salaries?



Honestly don't get the public argument. Internally it's a different matter



The reason they were brought in was because high-ranking bank staff were deemed to be acting in an overly risk-taking manner which precipitated the financial crisis of 2008-2009.In essence, as banker's bonuses were linked to bank profits, it encouraged these decision-makers to take on more and more risky loans (high LTV mortgages etc.) in order to boost those bank profits and earn themselves juicy bonuses.When it all came falling down, banks discovered huge gaps on their balance sheets when they discovered that the assets the loans were secured against were not worth the value of the loan. The write-offs were huge and many of the banks needed public financial support to continue operating.In short, if an industry as critical as the financial services one can cause such chaos to the economy if it fails to operate correctly then it needs to be regulated. Capping bonuses is one way of doing this, as are all the affordability checks brought in post-2009 which the Tories have also started to roll back.The banker bonus cap is EU wide so it's not like we're an outlier in having it.