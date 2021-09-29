« previous next »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17000 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:07:41 pm
Do you really trust this government to use a windfall to their advantage.     Thatcher pissed the North Sea oil money up the wall
Where would the windfall go if not for the benefit of the general population? After all, under such a system, the inherited power which goes along with inherited wealth falls away.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17001 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
I'm not sure the problem is even tax rates or amounts. It's the loopholes that allow fuckers to dodge paying almost anything at all, either individuals or corporations.

Like in the US now, Revenue and Customs needs the funding, bodies and expertise to chase down the professional dodgers,  and the tax laws themselves need to be strengthened and more rigidly enforced. Right now it's leaking worse than a United Utilities water main.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17002 on: Today at 01:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:16:50 pm
I'm not sure the problem is even tax rates or amounts. It's the loopholes that allow fuckers to dodge paying almost anything at all, either individuals or corporations.

Like in the US now, Revenue and Customs needs the funding, bodies and expertise to chase down the professional dodgers,  and the tax laws themselves need to be strengthened and more rigidly enforced. Right now it's leaking worse than a United Utilities water main.

Exactly.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17003 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:16:50 pm
I'm not sure the problem is even tax rates or amounts. It's the loopholes that allow fuckers to dodge paying almost anything at all, either individuals or corporations.

Like in the US now, Revenue and Customs needs the funding, bodies and expertise to chase down the professional dodgers,  and the tax laws themselves need to be strengthened and more rigidly enforced. Right now it's leaking worse than a United Utilities water main.

Exactly.  It's the current economic systems that need changing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17004 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:49 pm
Exactly.  It's the current economic systems that need changing.

Inheritance is part of the current economic system. Just saying "the current economic system is the problem/needs changing" is a bit meaningless isn't it?

Which bits of the system, and what to?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17005 on: Today at 01:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:16:50 pm
I'm not sure the problem is even tax rates or amounts. It's the loopholes that allow fuckers to dodge paying almost anything at all, either individuals or corporations.

Like in the US now, Revenue and Customs needs the funding, bodies and expertise to chase down the professional dodgers,  and the tax laws themselves need to be strengthened and more rigidly enforced. Right now it's leaking worse than a United Utilities water main.
The problem is not the loopholes or the laws. They just needed to be enforced. HMRC needs funding as you say, but they also need to be stricter and cut out the sweetheart deals. If you get caught you should pay the full amount and not negotiate a 10% settlement with the taxman over lunch.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17006 on: Today at 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:43:32 pm
Inheritance is part of the current economic system. Just saying "the current economic system is the problem/needs changing" is a bit meaningless isn't it?

Which bits of the system, and what to?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:36:55 am
It's just an example I used off the top of my head.  Like I said, inherited wealth can be an issue, but the bigger issue is the current economic model we are all living in.

A time series of inequality shows steady increases, since the late 70s (slowing down somewhat during the late 90s and early 00s, and then speeding up again).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17007 on: Today at 01:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:45:04 pm


Inheritance is a big driver of inequality.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17008 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:47:20 pm
Inheritance is a big driver of inequality.
I'd say, 'the driver' of inequality. It underpins everything and brings with it 'entitlement' and a class system which perpetuates unfairness - it is the antithesis of a meritorious system. The self-made super-wealthy may or may not be assholes, but they do (generally) understand the idea of 'merit'. People born into wealth (generally) do not.

My point stands too for those who inherit relatively modest (but still significant) amounts, as they tend to (understandably) look towards their own circumstances, needs and advantages. But it is not the thin end of the wedge, as their numbers are far, far greater, so are just as (or more) important. And it all underpins a system of unfairness and precariousness.

So, are we for a meritorious society with a meaningful safety net, or not? Because sure as hell, inherited wealth as in antithetical to this aim.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17009 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:02:32 pm
I'd say, 'the driver' of inequality. It underpins everything and brings with it 'entitlement' and a class system which perpetuates unfairness - it is the antithesis of a meritorious system. The self-made super-wealthy may or may not be assholes, but they do (generally) understand the idea of 'merit'. People born into wealth (generally) do not.

My point stands too for those who inherit relatively modest (but still significant) amounts, as they tend to (understandably) look towards their own circumstances, needs and advantages. But it is not the thin end of the wedge, as their numbers are far, far greater, so are just as (or more) important. And it all underpins a system of unfairness and precariousness.

So, are we for a meritorious society with a meaningful safety net, or not? Because sure as hell, inherited wealth as in antithetical to this aim.
good luck selling that to the electorate. Lots of people inherit money from parents and other relatives, stop that from happening and they will simply gift the estate to them over a longer period of time
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17010 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:28:43 pm
good luck selling that to the electorate. Lots of people inherit money from parents and other relatives, stop that from happening and they will simply gift the estate to them over a longer period of time

That's exactly what they will do - as long as they live for 7 years after the gift.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17011 on: Today at 04:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:48:13 pm
That's exactly what they will do - as long as they live for 7 years after the gift.
That's a relatively easy problem to fix - tax such gifts at 90%.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17012 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:56:27 pm
That's a relatively easy problem to fix - tax such gifts at 90%.

That's ridiculous - you can't tell people how to spend their own money.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17013 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm »
Oh, and what about husbands and wives?  Can they not inherit from each other either?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17014 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Oh, and what about husbands and wives?  Can they not inherit from each other either?
But of course they can. The issue under discussion is intergenerational inheritance of wealth. We might even include carve-outs for vulnerable children and carers (limited to their lifetimes). Though, there would need to be safeguards to protect against abuse of these carve-outs. But in the end, those inherited assets would be subject to similar taxes too.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17015 on: Today at 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:57:34 pm
That's ridiculous - you can't tell people how to spend their own money.
They are not 'spending' it. They would be 'gifting' it for the express purposes of avoiding death duties and the perpetuation of intergenerational wealth inheritance and social inequity.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17016 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:13:23 pm
They are not 'spending' it. They would be 'gifting' it for the express purposes of avoiding death duties and the perpetuation of intergenerational wealth inheritance and social inequity.

Impossible to prove.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17017 on: Today at 05:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:11:00 pm
We might even include carve-outs for vulnerable children and carers (limited to their lifetimes). Though, there would need to be safeguards to protect against abuse of these carve-outs. But in the end, those inherited assets would be subject to similar taxes too.

You're all heart.  I would be homeless without my late mother's kindness.  You obviously don't care. 

Look my Mum only died a couple of months ago.  My whole world has been turned up side down.  But do carry on wanting to tax the life out of everyone rather than maybe closing the current which loopholes would be a good start.

You can't compare the Estates of millionaires with those of the ordinary public.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:45 pm by Millie »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17018 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Sunak tries to portray this image of being sensible with the economy, but that fuckers Govt wasted billions on PPE, Covid relief funds, furlough abuse etc

Hes a wanker too

There were always going to be abuses of the system but better to make it open as possible so that the worst off have easy access to it than to put in layer upon layer of red tape, means testing etc which might result in someone who deserves it not taking advantage of the funds on offer.

Also, the time it would have taken to process the volume of applications with additional evidencing and testing would have pushed back the support so far that many more businesses would have collapsed.

When compared to the amount of good that furlough and relief funds did then I think the small % of abuses is a price worth paying (although any evidence of fraud should of course be reported so it can be investigated - I know of a couple of companies currently being investigated due to whistleblowers so it is happening).

On the PPE, App etc though you won't find any arguement from me that it was a clusterfuck and that billions were wasted - surely Govt contracts should have a failure to deliver clause in there allowing for the recouping of money that is wasted? Would seem to be a minimum requirement that if contracted to provide a Service/Product for a certain amount then failure to do so should result in there being, say, 50% recoverable (allows for genuine attempts to fulfill where there has then been a failure on the project)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17019 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm
And those who earn more tend to have larger mortgages because they can borrow more, do they deserve more help then a less well off person with a smaller mortgage? And then of course you have the fact that people in London will have bigger mortgages than people who live up north because of the difference in house prices, so Londoners deserve more help then the rest?

Some sort of sliding scale based around equity? That then eliminates the inequality in property values around the country.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17020 on: Today at 05:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:23:39 pm
You're all heart.  I would be homeless without my late mother's kindness.  You obviously don't care. 

Look my Mum only died a couple of months ago.  My whole world has been turned up side down.  But do carry on wanting to tax the life out of everyone rather than maybe closing the current which loopholes would be a good start.

You can't compare the Estates of millionaires with those of the ordinary public.

It's difficult, but I think the counter is that a country that has less inequality and raises significant revenues from inheritance taxes might be able to better provide public services, such as social housing.

For the record I wouldn't tax at 90%, but I do think it should be higher, with lower thresholds.

Sorry for your loss Millie.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17021 on: Today at 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:19:20 pm
Impossible to prove.
Why do you think that? All kinds of financial transactions place which are contrary to law and are prosecuted. They generally do not rely upon the perpetrators volunteering what they have done to the police.

At this point, this is beginning to feel like a bad faith discussion - your responses are less than constructive. You are, apparently, in line to inherit substantial amounts of money and/or assets and wish to protect/justify that position without admitting to it. For what it is worth, I understand your motives and your fears are not without merit. But no one here has been arguing for anything other a more just society. These kinds of changes would be part of a larger social contract. You, and people like you, would not be made homeless as that would be less than just.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17022 on: Today at 05:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:23:39 pm
You're all heart.  I would be homeless without my late mother's kindness.  You obviously don't care. 

Look my Mum only died a couple of months ago.  My whole world has been turned up side down.  But do carry on wanting to tax the life out of everyone rather than maybe closing the current which loopholes would be a good start.

You can't compare the Estates of millionaires with those of the ordinary public.
I am sorry to learn that you just lost your mother. I thought you were a carer (present tense).

This is purely a discussion about how the tax system government revenues might be improved and made fairer. It is the complete opposite to squeezing people like you.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17023 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:30:28 pm
Why do you think that? All kinds of financial transactions place which are contrary to law and are prosecuted. They generally do not rely upon the perpetrators volunteering what they have done to the police.

At this point, this is beginning to feel like a bad faith discussion - your responses are less than constructive. You are, apparently, in line to inherit substantial amounts of money and/or assets and wish to protect/justify that position without admitting to it. For what it is worth, I understand your motives and your fears are not without merit. But no one here has been arguing for anything other a more just society. These kinds of changes would be part of a larger social contract. You, and people like you, would not be made homeless as that would be less than just.


Not that it is any of your business but I am NOT about to inherit substantial amounts of money.  I was my mother's carer and I was living on Carer's allowance.  I also lived with her.  I have severe mental health issues which means I cannot work at this time.  I am over 60 but not yet at pension age.  Without my mother making provisions I would be homeless - that is the bit I want to protect, more than anything.  Why should I leave my home?  It's my home ffs.

You come across as a very cold individual.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17024 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:30:28 pm
Why do you think that? All kinds of financial transactions place which are contrary to law and are prosecuted. They generally do not rely upon the perpetrators volunteering what they have done to the police.

At this point, this is beginning to feel like a bad faith discussion - your responses are less than constructive. You are, apparently, in line to inherit substantial amounts of money and/or assets and wish to protect/justify that position without admitting to it. For what it is worth, I understand your motives and your fears are not without merit. But no one here has been arguing for anything other a more just society. These kinds of changes would be part of a larger social contract. You, and people like you, would not be made homeless as that would be less than just.

The worry I have with things like this (and I will own up and say my parents own a freehold house and I will inherit half of once they are no longer with us) is I know how this always works, people like me will get clobbered because you cant hide a house, but the super rich, those fuckers always find a way around it and those in the middle are the ones who usually end up paying. If it was genuinely impossible for the super rich to avoid then I would probably get onboard.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17025 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:23:39 pm
You can't compare the Estates of millionaires with those of the ordinary public.
But these things are relative. To someone who's only ever known crappy rented housing, any kind of inherited home might seem like a castle.
