Weren't the tax havens and closing loopholes one of the driving forces behind Brexit in the first case? As in the rich people wanted to keep them?



That and deregulation of consumer and workers protections.The media have alluded to the ERG and their Tufton st Mentors.Their view of the U.K. was that there was a chance of vast profits to be made from crashing the country and starting it off again as a developing nation.The disaster of Kwartengs time in power means that Hunt can now legitimately asset strip the U.K. and allow that bastard Mogg to remove workers rights, environmental and food protections and planning restrictions because they will say it is necessary in order to put things right.These development zones are basically going to hand parts of the U.K. over to companies to run.Colonisation of the U.K. by the modern day equivalents of the Hudson Bay and East India companies who will gouge profit and extract resources without restrictions. The Lake District is included in one as is Dartmoor.Fracking will go ahead because although Truss has said it wont, these companies will be outside he planning regulations.Welcome to the new British Empire, where we are the exploited natives.