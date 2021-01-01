Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 547139 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16880 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Therese "Nurses can leave if they want to" Coffey is an easy target as health secretary but this is just downright irresponsible - she must surely be aware of the problems associated with antibiotic resistance? This is the sort of thing that idiot Dorries would come up with.



One of the biggest health and ecological (through modern agriculture) crises we're facing, probably not.  ;)
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16881 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:16:32 pm
When you thought they couldnt get anymore stupid.

The thought of that gurning, grossly obese buffoon playing Doctor messes with my mind.
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 04:30:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:16:32 pm
When you thought they couldnt get anymore stupid.

The thought of that gurning, grossly obese buffoon playing Doctor messes with my mind.
She was telling us all to live healthier lifestyles the other day at conference.
Online 12C

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:43 pm
Weren't the tax havens and closing loopholes one of the driving forces behind Brexit in the first case? As in the rich people wanted to keep them?

That and deregulation of consumer and workers protections.

The media have alluded to the ERG and their Tufton st Mentors.
Their view of the U.K. was that there was a chance of vast profits to be made from crashing the country and starting it off again as a developing nation.
The disaster of Kwartengs time in power means that Hunt can now legitimately asset strip the U.K. and allow that bastard Mogg to remove workers rights, environmental and food protections and planning restrictions because they will say it is necessary in order to put things right.
These development zones are basically going to hand parts of the U.K. over to companies to run.
Colonisation of the U.K. by the modern day equivalents of the Hudson Bay and East India companies who will gouge profit and extract resources without restrictions. The Lake District is included in one as is Dartmoor.
Fracking will go ahead because although Truss has said it wont, these companies will be outside he  planning regulations.
Welcome to the new British Empire, where we are the exploited natives.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.
Online 12C

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:26:39 pm
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.

She is a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
Some one described her as a garden shedder so overwhelmed by the job that she tinkers in her shed n stead of fixing the house. She showed her total unsuitability for office when at the DWP. She has been shunted upwards and is even more clueless.
A sneering yob who is desperate to fit in.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:26:39 pm
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.

That's what I thought,  giving someone prescription drugs that were not for them, without a qualifiaction, is illegal. It could even be some sort of bodily harm, if anythong goes wrong.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.

Sorry. Thats plain wrong.

How do you know you are doing no harm?
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:52:22 pm
Sorry. Thats plain wrong.

How do you know you are doing no harm?

Also, we really need to not use antibiotics when they aren't necessary, to prevent them becoming ineffective.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:37:18 pm
She is a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
Some one described her as a garden shedder so overwhelmed by the job that she tinkers in her shed n stead of fixing the house. She showed her total unsuitability for office when at the DWP. She has been shunted upwards and is even more clueless.
A sneering yob who is desperate to fit in.
...to her clothes.
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:40:03 pm
That's what I thought,  giving someone prescription drugs that were not for them, without a qualifiaction, is illegal. It could even be some sort of bodily harm, if anythong goes wrong.
This is the health minister, am wondering how she had any spare anti-biotics to give anyone, everyone must know you have to complete the course even when you feel ok, it seems the Health minister is also telling us she ignores the medical advice given when taking the tablets.
It's not only dangerous it's open to abuse, I could order extra prescribed medicine I get for free and give it to a relative so they don't have to pay for it. am sure it must go on but you would have to be a idiot to admit it publicly, Our government health minister has admitted it, she is idiot. is she really this stupid or is she deliberately trying to provoke public uproar to take the spotlight off Truss.
