Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 545829 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
I'm quick to condemn the recent BBC political output but their editing of the "Trussenomics" section was very good.  Clips of Sunak predicting exactly what has happened while Truss scoffed, and Truss boasting at Tory conference that she and Kwarteng were in "complete lockstep".

Sadly they didn't show Truss stating there would be no public spending cuts at PMQs and during her leadership campaign.  It seems like yet more cuts are coming now under that arsehole Hunt.  Public sector again paying the price of Tory incompetence.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
And all the big hitters that lose their seats will just fuck politics off and get a job elsewhere (i.e. Portillo after 1997) or take up their seat in the Lords if they're on Boris (or Truss's) resignation list.  If it is pretty much wipe out territory then they'd get to start again at least. It doesn't help them that the ever unhinged political discourse around the Daily Mail, Murdoch, the right-wing tabloids, GB News, Frottage, grifters on Twitter (and, of course, Brexit) has shifted them so far right that they've lost all their usual sensitivities; or just pragmatism in being able to spin what they're really doing (i.e. Dave and Gideon).

Instead they're constantly trying to placate the hard right now rather than the people they actually need to win elections. The above is only a fraction of the electorate (hence why they poll so low now they appeal to nobody else). It was okay when they had Brexit to rally around, so every fucker from places like Workington or Halifax would vote for them.
There's going to be hundreds of them though. The country can only sustain so many railway documentaries.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
The problem as I see it was that, after years of steady gains in elections, Clegg assumed that everyone voting Liberal Democrat were doing so based on the party. I think he had forgotten that tactical voting was still largely underpinning his party's parliamentary support.

Labour can survive without tactical voting, the LibDems can't. But of course, if Labour want a sound working majority, then they definitely need LibDem supporters to oust Tories from marginals.
I suppose everyone has their own take on what influenced voters in the last few elections. afair in 2015 nobody could forgive the Lib Dems for reneging on Student debt promise but I could be wrong, am not sure if Lib Dems have relied on tactical voting in the past, they seem to have lost many close seats they could easily have won if voters had voted tacitly.
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
Thing is, the Tories have pretty much purged most of the moderates from their party - they've effectively become UKIP. I think it's a question of which party the refugees will end up at. My guess is the Liberal Democrats, which will draw them more to the centre right.

If you look at the US, "Republican" and "Democrat" are misnomers; you have individual caucuses within each party, such as the Freedom Caucus or the Tea Party. They're basically under a big umbrella of general representation. If PR over here were to fragment the existing parties you would probably end up with something similar. It's a question of whether the extremes get marginalised, or take over the centre, or learn to work with centre ground politics. I doubt anybody can say with certainty what happens at this point. The country is just crawling to the next election with two broken legs and a shattered pelvis.

There are still 40-60 Tory Mps who are members of the 'One Nation' group.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
I suppose everyone has their own take on what influenced voters in the last few elections. afair in 2015 nobody could forgive the Lib Dems for reneging on Student debt promise but I could be wrong, am not sure if Lib Dems have relied on tactical voting in the past, they seem to have lost many close seats they could easily have won if voters had voted tacitly.
Also my take on it.  "I agree with Nick" Clegg and the Lib Dems were seen as modern and positive in 2010.  That the Tories couldn't get an outright majority after the 2008 crash and Brown's awkward campaign shows how poorly regarded they still were.

Five years of the Lib Dems enabling Osborne's austerity and abandoning their unique policies (Student Loans bring the main one) lost them pretty much every new voter they'd gained and then some.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
There are still 40-60 Tory Mps who are members of the 'One Nation' group.

That's probably enough to wipe out the Tory majority - if they had the balls to recognise it's over and force an election. Once nation or not, they're still Tory. They really do need to realise this goes beyond their party.

We probably need a VoNC, even if the Tories win it.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
And all the big hitters that lose their seats will just fuck politics off and get a job elsewhere (i.e. Portillo after 1997) or take up their seat in the Lords if they're on Boris (or Truss's) resignation list.  If it is pretty much wipe out territory then they'd get to start again at least. It doesn't help them that the ever unhinged political discourse around the Daily Mail, Murdoch, the right-wing tabloids, GB News, Frottage, grifters on Twitter (and, of course, Brexit) has shifted them so far right that they've lost all their usual sensitivities; or just pragmatism in being able to spin what they're really doing (i.e. Dave and Gideon).

Instead they're constantly trying to placate the hard right now rather than the people they actually need to win elections. The above is only a fraction of the electorate (hence why they poll so low now they appeal to nobody else). It was okay when they had Brexit to rally around, so every fucker from places like Workington or Halifax would vote for them.

The cherry on top is the grey vote if they start fucking up peoples pensions.

Being a bit pedantic, but Portillo got back into Parliament after (I think) the death of Alan Clarke left his seat open. It was admitting to "homosexual experiences" during a leadership campaign that sank him - and he only admitted it because he knew it was going to come out. Tbf, I don't blame him from walking away. He's still a colossal dick though.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Also my take on it.  "I agree with Nick" Clegg and the Lib Dems were seen as modern and positive in 2010.  That the Tories couldn't get an outright majority after the 2008 crash and Brown's awkward campaign shows how poorly regarded they still were.

Five years of the Lib Dems enabling Osborne's austerity and abandoning their unique policies (Student Loans bring the main one) lost them pretty much every new voter they'd gained and then some.
Sold their soul to the devil for a few yrs of power, makes the DUP look even more stupid.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Amazingly I only just watched the press conference. That was just pure Truss. Afraid of any question, able to only give the same answer and any moment where its not written down for her, like when she picked out journalists to ask questions, she can barely do that right.

I knew she would be bad but she has exceeded even my expectations. Unfortunately, it feels like the queen of our hearts will be no more.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:00 am
Amazingly I only just watched the press conference. That was just pure Truss. Afraid of any question, able to only give the same answer and any moment where its not written down for her, like when she picked out journalists to ask questions, she can barely do that right.

I knew she would be bad but she has exceeded even my expectations. Unfortunately, it feels like the queen of our hearts will be no more.

Wow. When you turn against her we know she's gone.   I'm still working on if she lasts 100 days or not.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:01:01 am
Wow. When you turn against her we know she's gone.   I'm still working on if she lasts 100 days or not.

Truss is doing well to last 1 day as PM, never mind 100 days.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
This will be extremely embarrassing for Truss.

She's U-turned on everything that she based her leadership bid on, she's proved her opponent to be absolutely right, she's replaced her chancellor with one of her opponents strongest supporters who has gone round this morning saying all of her economic policies have been ripped up.

There's no way she sticks around until after Christmas, and as hilarious as it is, it might not be great for Labour. If they replace her and Kwarteng with Sunak/Hunt they suddenly have a more competent pair who are more electable, and can bang the drum about how right they were. But if Dorries of all people is calling for a general election, then I suppose Labour has to push that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Miriam Margolyes gives her warm tribute to Robbie Coltrane on R4 Today this morning and crossed paths at the studio with the new chancellor. Hard to believe the editors couldn't have foreseen something like this happening:
Quote
When I saw him there I just said youve got a helluva job, the best of luck. What I really wanted to say was fuck you, you bastard, but you cant say that.
https://twitter.com/dinosofos/status/1581186908419665920
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:12:40 am
This will be extremely embarrassing for Truss.

She's U-turned on everything that she based her leadership bid on, she's proved her opponent to be absolutely right, she's replaced her chancellor with one of her opponents strongest supporters who has gone round this morning saying all of her economic policies have been ripped up.

There's no way she sticks around until after Christmas, and as hilarious as it is, it might not be great for Labour. If they replace her and Kwarteng with Sunak/Hunt they suddenly have a more competent pair who are more electable, and can bang the drum about how right they were. But if Dorries of all people is calling for a general election, then I suppose Labour has to push that.

Nobody is turning the Tory ship around now. They are fucked.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
'Grow the Pie' has now been replaced with 'Difficult Decisions'. They definitely need Cummings back.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Truss was too good at being bad. If only she could have  lasted six months and drip fed the damage.

Andrew Marr yesterday suggested there would be an "emergency coalition cabinet " of some kind to upend Truss, drawing from all wings of the party, maybe even dragging Lords out of retirement. I Don know if that's even workable, but it's a sign of how desperate they are.

They don't give a shit about the country, but they've realised they can poke the bear only so much.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
the cynic in me wonders whether she was/is a patsy all along

testing the waters with these policies to see if they would calm those waters or be dragged into them by a deadly undertow
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:29:37 am
Miriam Margolyes ....

That story makes her look like a coward. Much better to tell Hunt to "fuck off" to his face and then tell the world you offered him condolences rather than the other way round.

There again it's Miriam Margolyes and she tends to get the wrong end of every stick.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
At the start of September we were at the 'Backwash of tory MP's'. Now the bottle of Conservative piss has been passed around the circle and we're getting the backwash of the backwash of the backwash of tory MP's.

The problem now is the balance between wanting to watch the tory party bury themselves into oblivion and obscurity for generation or letting them burn and salt the earth on the way out so there is nothing left to govern when Labour takes power?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
So, the bottom line is that weve got

Massive cuts to public services.. those observant ones amongst you will note that after a decade of harsh cuts theyre already fucked.
Tax increases


All of this to pay for the colossal fuck up of the Tory mismanagement of the economy

And lets look at the elephant in the room

In 2016 our economy was 90% of the size of Germanys.
In 2022 it is less than 70% of the size.

We all know what happened in 2016.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:39:11 am

The problem now is the balance between wanting to watch the tory party bury themselves into oblivion and obscurity for generation or letting them burn and salt the earth on the way out so there is nothing left to govern when Labour takes power?

It's a moot point, as it would take a massive Tory rebellion to bring the government down.

Should Labour gain power, the law must be changed to ensure that this can never happen again, that a party be allowed to hold the country hostage to its own internal strife, vested interests or incompetence.

We just saw almost an entire government resign en masse in order to force a prime minister to resign; after two months of political paralysis because of a leadership election, said newly elected leader could be out on her arse in less time than it took to elect her. Yet we all know this riven, spiteful, hateful party would vote in lockstep to preserve themselves in a VoNC.

That's obscene, and it can never be allowed to happen again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:31:01 am
the cynic in me wonders whether she was/is a patsy all along

testing the waters with these policies to see if they would calm those waters or be dragged into them by a deadly undertow

She has always been a patsy.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
A really depressing chart from  the FT

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
I hope Hunt (the acceptable face - or the acceptable ventriloquist's dummy face - of the tories) can buy Truss some time, but I can't see it. Though I do fearthat they could start to rescue themselves if someone suitable can be slotted in, and the problem is that by comparison, almost anyone looks like a sensible, steady pair of hands. God I'm not usually this pessimistic, help!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:21 am
That story makes her look like a coward. Much better to tell Hunt to "fuck off" to his face and then tell the world you offered him condolences rather than the other way round.

There again it's Miriam Margolyes and she tends to get the wrong end of every stick.

You not a fan, Yorky?  Why the bitterness?
