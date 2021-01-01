The problem now is the balance between wanting to watch the tory party bury themselves into oblivion and obscurity for generation or letting them burn and salt the earth on the way out so there is nothing left to govern when Labour takes power?
It's a moot point, as it would take a massive Tory rebellion to bring the government down.
Should Labour gain power, the law must be changed to ensure that this can never happen again, that a party be allowed to hold the country hostage to its own internal strife, vested interests or incompetence.
We just saw almost an entire government resign en masse in order to force a prime minister to resign; after two months of political paralysis because of a leadership election, said newly elected leader could be out on her arse in less time than it took to elect her. Yet we all know this riven, spiteful, hateful party would vote in lockstep to preserve themselves in a VoNC.
That's obscene, and it can never be allowed to happen again.