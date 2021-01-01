This will be extremely embarrassing for Truss.



She's U-turned on everything that she based her leadership bid on, she's proved her opponent to be absolutely right, she's replaced her chancellor with one of her opponents strongest supporters who has gone round this morning saying all of her economic policies have been ripped up.



There's no way she sticks around until after Christmas, and as hilarious as it is, it might not be great for Labour. If they replace her and Kwarteng with Sunak/Hunt they suddenly have a more competent pair who are more electable, and can bang the drum about how right they were. But if Dorries of all people is calling for a general election, then I suppose Labour has to push that.