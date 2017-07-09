Poll

Who is the next Chancellor after Hunt?

Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16760 on: Today at 06:33:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:17 pm
This is once in generations opportunity for Labour to change the fabric of this country. Electoral reform, the Lords, political reform, Leveson 2, etc etc. Leave nothing off the table.

Starmer and co going down the Blair route of cosying up to Murdoch and not wanting to do anything controversial won't cut it.

Yeah, obliterate the Tories out of existence, even if it involves having a pact with Greens and Lib Dems for the election. Definitely need to reform FPTP assuming they win power

My only concern is, Starmer doesn't do either and allow Tories to regroup and come back stronger in 2028
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16761 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:47:02 pm
Livestream of whether Truss can outlast a lettuce

https://youtu.be/Sm-RE95lKJ0

but what if the lettuce is not for turning?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16762 on: Today at 06:37:49 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:07:09 pm
I might as well sell these off while I have the chance.
Usually £4 each, now on offer for 50p to the public or 3 for £2 for Liz Truss supporters.

C'mon. Maths there is Kwasi style economics. 50p each equates to 4 for £2. You can stick your special offer where the sun doesn't see the light of day. Or maybe you're just trying to con us with your ideology? Any sale is a good sale? Anti-growth coalition and your efforts to boost the economy?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16763 on: Today at 06:44:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:17 pm
This is once in generations opportunity for Labour to change the fabric of this country. Electoral reform, the Lords, political reform, Leveson 2, etc etc. Leave nothing off the table.

Starmer and co going down the Blair route of cosying up to Murdoch and not wanting to do anything controversial won't cut it.

+1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16764 on: Today at 06:47:56 pm


(tim key)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16765 on: Today at 06:49:09 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:37:49 pm
C'mon. Maths there is Kwasi style economics. 50p each equates to 4 for £2. You can stick your special offer where the sun doesn't see the light of day. Or maybe you're just trying to con us with your ideology? Any sale is a good sale? Anti-growth coalition and your efforts to boost the economy?
There will be no U-turn but I will let you have a few Liz Truss trickle down cut outs on the cheap. £5 each and the money trickles down into my arse pocket after every sale.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16766 on: Today at 06:52:28 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Yeah, obliterate the Tories out of existence, even if it involves having a pact with Greens and Lib Dems for the election. Definitely need to reform FPTP assuming they win power

My only concern is, Starmer doesn't do either and allow Tories to regroup and come back stronger in 2028

Forget the Greens and the Lib Dems, we can annihilate the Tories without them. No doubt theyll be back at some point in future unfortunately but it wont be 2028.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16767 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:49:09 pm
There will be no U-turn but I will let you have a few Liz Truss trickle down cut outs on the cheap. £5 each and the money trickles down into my arse pocket after every sale.

Hahaha.

Whole situation is laughable  if it wasn't so serious. It's like watching a shitty debate society with no consequences play itself out in real life. Fuckers, the lot of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16768 on: Today at 07:06:15 pm
Is it just me, or does Liz Truss look like George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford in a wig?  At the very least she shares the same, vacant and confused expression.









Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16769 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:15 pm
Is it just me, or does Liz Truss look like George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford in a wig?  At the very least she shares the same, vacant and confused expression.







And Truss manages that look seemingly without being off her face on coke which makes it all the more impressive.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16770 on: Today at 07:14:50 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:57:25 pm
Hahaha.

Whole situation is laughable  if it wasn't so serious. It's like watching a shitty debate society with no consequences play itself out in real life. Fuckers, the lot of them.
:) It's take the piss out of Truss and the Torys day today, back to ripping them apart tomorrow.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16771 on: Today at 07:18:13 pm
Not sure about that redberry, although I can certainly see the similarities.

On the political/tv optics thing today was an absolute disaster from Truss' pov.

Stick your leader in front of the cameras and lecturn with the union jack either side. Evokes connotations of COVID and/or a national emergency (of her own making). Talk about shooting yourself in the foot, or blowing both legs off with a sawn-off shotgun...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16772 on: Today at 07:18:26 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16773 on: Today at 07:20:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:52:28 pm
Forget the Greens and the Lib Dems, we can annihilate the Tories without them. No doubt theyll be back at some point in future unfortunately but it wont be 2028.

There are places where its between Lib Dems and Tories. The recent swings with Lib Dems gaining 2 seats over the Tories escalated Johnsons demise. Pacts may need to be made, shouldn't take anything for granted
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16774 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm
The Liberal Party collapsed between 1923 and 1924 after a series of general elections saw their representation go from 158 seats to 40 seats.

I'm not saying the same thing is on the cards for the Tories, but there are striking parallels with factionalism within the party, and outside global troubles (war, pandemic, economic turmoil, people feeling disillusioned and unrepresented, etc).

The Tories spent a decade with less than 200 seats. If, and it's still a big if, they were to slump back to that position under the current circumstances, they may find it even harder to recover.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16775 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:29:46 pm
The Liberal Party collapsed between 1923 and 1924 after a series of general elections saw their representation go from 158 seats to 40 seats.

I'm not saying the same thing is on the cards for the Tories, but there are striking parallels with factionalism within the party, and outside global troubles (war, pandemic, economic turmoil, people feeling disillusioned and unrepresented, etc).


The demise of the Liberal Party coincided with the emergence of Labour as a rival for the non-Tory vote.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16776 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm
I suppose the fear is the Tory party splits, and from the ashes , the right wing gains a foothold in the psyche of the electorate.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16777 on: Today at 07:47:01 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:20:31 pm
There are places where its between Lib Dems and Tories. The recent swings with Lib Dems gaining 2 seats over the Tories escalated Johnsons demise. Pacts may need to be made, shouldn't take anything for granted

A couple of months ago I would have probably agreed with you, but right now we dont need the Lib Dems and we dont owe them anything. As soon as were in power they will be there sniping at us like the Tories.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16778 on: Today at 07:50:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:39:28 pm
The demise of the Liberal Party coincided with the emergence of Labour as a rival for the non-Tory vote.

The Liberal Democrats might get a second wind off the back of a Tory collapse. 

The centre parties need to learn to work together and compromise to help the country move forward. This is a gilt edged opportunity that has come from nowhere that could help them to do just that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16779 on: Today at 07:51:21 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16780 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:50:50 pm
The Liberal Democrats might get a second wind off the back of a Tory collapse. 

The centre parties need to learn to work together and compromise to help the country move forward. This is a gilt edged opportunity that has come from nowhere that could help them to do just that.


I don't really want centrism (which, in reality, is centre-right economics)

I think the country needs a bold and radical revamp, with greater wealth equality at its heart.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16781 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm
Just seen the Truss press conference. Here's what I learned.

She was born in a slum and that's why she did what she did.

She's decisive.

Britain faced some difficult issues during a difficult time.

But she acted decisively.

Putin is doing an "appalling" war.

But she's for growth.

It's a difficult time.

But she's determined to deliver.

She acts in the national interest.

She came from the slums.

It's difficult but she's decisive.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16782 on: Today at 08:00:35 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Yeah, obliterate the Tories out of existence, even if it involves having a pact with Greens and Lib Dems for the election. Definitely need to reform FPTP assuming they win power

My only concern is, Starmer doesn't do either and allow Tories to regroup and come back stronger in 2028

As long as Labour aren't a disaster (and we are in for a rough decade) it'll take longer than a few years given the scale of this Tory meltdown (much worse than the Blair years) but they will regroup and get back in if Labour aren't radical with things like voting reform and start reversing the neoliberal madness.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16783 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:54:48 pm

I don't really want centrism (which, in reality, is centre-right economics)

I think the country needs a bold and radical revamp, with greater wealth equality at its heart.

Right now I will take some stability and some boring, no nonsense, pragmatic steps to settle everything down and get the country back on track.

Personally, I foresee some centre-left politics, which will be supported by some to the right of centre because everyone is just too damned shell shocked to offer alternatives.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16784 on: Today at 08:08:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:00:35 pm
As long as Labour aren't a disaster (and we are in for a rough decade) it'll take longer than a few years given the scale of this Tory meltdown (much worse than the Blair years) but they will regroup and get back in if Labour aren't radical with things like voting reform and start reversing the neoliberal madness.

Yeah, this isn't 1997. The economy had largely recovered from the debacle of 1992, but the public had had enough of the Tories by then. This time, Starmer will be inheriting an economic omnishambles that will make 2008 look like a walk in the park.

The only reasonable solution is taxation, but who's going to foot the bill?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16785 on: Today at 08:10:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:51:21 pm
God, that's good.
Hes written a few funny ones of late: https://mobile.twitter.com/timkeyperson
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16786 on: Today at 08:11:07 pm
My favourite part of the 8 minutes was when she said,"I put the country's interests first". Her next words, which I think were supposed to be the beginning of a new paragraph but followed too quickly, were, "It's very difficult".
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16787 on: Today at 08:14:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:06:11 pm
Right now I will take some stability and some boring, no nonsense, pragmatic steps to settle everything down and get the country back on track.

Personally, I foresee some centre-left politics, which will be supported by some to the right of centre because everyone is just too damned shell shocked to offer alternatives.

For starters I think it will. Elephant in the room for Labour is going to be Brexit. Starmer in 2024 will do a 2017 Corbyn and ignore it but then Corbyn got obliterated in 2019 with that people's vote strategic disaster (endorsed by Starmer).  If Starmer gets in and then goes for a second term, he'll be under pressure to put us back in the single market/customs union at least, if the economy is still struggling.

The Tories in opposition need a lot of soul searching as to whether they're going to be more UKIP or One Nation Conservatives. If Labour did bring in PR they'd likely split in 2 parties. If Labour bring EU/single market back onto the agenda they'll rally round against that though and get the right-wing media frothing at the mouth.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16788 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:47:01 pm
A couple of months ago I would have probably agreed with you, but right now we dont need the Lib Dems and we dont owe them anything. As soon as were in power they will be there sniping at us like the Tories.

Yeah, but I'd rather the Lib Dems sniping with their insignificant minority than a Tory/UKIP one. I want the Tories wiped away into irrelevance
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16789 on: Today at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:36 pm
Hes written a few funny ones of late: https://mobile.twitter.com/timkeyperson

Cheers Nick. I'm a fan!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16790 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:23:04 pm
Yeah, but I'd rather the Lib Dems sniping with their insignificant minority than a Tory/UKIP one. I want the Tories wiped away into irrelevance
Yeah, I am hoping there's some orginised local polling to try and work out who has the most support, lib dems/Labour in seats like John Redwoods. the Labour party and the Lib Dems don't actully need to get involved.
If it looks like Labour has a chance then hopefully Lib Dem voters in the constituency switch to Labour to take out Redwood. same has to apply for a few seats the Lib Dems have a chance of winning, Labour voters vote lib dem to get the Tory MP out. the Labour party will come out with more seats with this sort of tactical voting but all voters who want the Torys out will win.
Totally agree on wanting the Torys wiped out, they have to learn a lesson they will never forget otherwise they will come back trying the same old corrupt incompetent populist shit again at the following election.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16791 on: Today at 09:00:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:14:28 pm
For starters I think it will. Elephant in the room for Labour is going to be Brexit. Starmer in 2024 will do a 2017 Corbyn and ignore it but then Corbyn got obliterated in 2019 with that people's vote strategic disaster (endorsed by Starmer).  If Starmer gets in and then goes for a second term, he'll be under pressure to put us back in the single market/customs union at least, if the economy is still struggling.

The Tories in opposition need a lot of soul searching as to whether they're going to be more UKIP or One Nation Conservatives. If Labour did bring in PR they'd likely split in 2 parties. If Labour bring EU/single market back onto the agenda they'll rally round against that though and get the right-wing media frothing at the mouth.

Thing is, the Tories have pretty much purged most of the moderates from their party - they've effectively become UKIP. I think it's a question of which party the refugees will end up at. My guess is the Liberal Democrats, which will draw them more to the centre right.

If you look at the US, "Republican" and "Democrat" are misnomers; you have individual caucuses within each party, such as the Freedom Caucus or the Tea Party. They're basically under a big umbrella of general representation. If PR over here were to fragment the existing parties you would probably end up with something similar. It's a question of whether the extremes get marginalised, or take over the centre, or learn to work with centre ground politics. I doubt anybody can say with certainty what happens at this point. The country is just crawling to the next election with two broken legs and a shattered pelvis.   
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16792 on: Today at 09:04:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:50:50 pm
Yeah, I am hoping there's some orginised local polling to try and work out who has the most support, lib dems/Labour in seats like John Redwoods. the Labour party and the Lib Dems don't actully need to get involved.
If it looks like Labour has a chance then hopefully Lib Dem voters in the constituency switch to Labour to take out Redwood. same has to apply for a few seats the Lib Dems have a chance of winning, Labour voters vote lib dem to get the Tory MP out. the Labour party will come out with more seats with this sort of tactical voting but all voters who want the Torys out will win.
Totally agree on wanting the Torys wiped out, they have to learn a lesson they will never forget otherwise they will come back trying the same old corrupt incompetent populist shit again at the following election.

The LibDems need to remember that their support is built on shifting sands. Nick Clegg made that mistake when he jumped into bed with the Tories. Labour supporters who had voted LibDem for several elections to keep the Tories at bay suddenly found they had defacto voted in a Tory government. The LibDems were punished accordingly and everyone except seemingly Cleggy knew it was gonna happen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16793 on: Today at 09:09:21 pm
Matt Goodwin
@GoodwinMJ
net rating one month after becoming PM

Tony Blair +65
Theresa May +35
David Cameron +31
Gordon Brown +20
John Major +15
Margaret Thatcher +2
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson -18
Liz Truss -51

Ipsos-MORI

https://twitter.com/GoodwinMJ/status/1580894324786532353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580894324786532353%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16794 on: Today at 09:20:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:55 pm
Thing is, the Tories have pretty much purged most of the moderates from their party - they've effectively become UKIP. I think it's a question of which party the refugees will end up at. My guess is the Liberal Democrats, which will draw them more to the centre right.

If you look at the US, "Republican" and "Democrat" are misnomers; you have individual caucuses within each party, such as the Freedom Caucus or the Tea Party. They're basically under a big umbrella of general representation. If PR over here were to fragment the existing parties you would probably end up with something similar. It's a question of whether the extremes get marginalised, or take over the centre, or learn to work with centre ground politics. I doubt anybody can say with certainty what happens at this point. The country is just crawling to the next election with two broken legs and a shattered pelvis.

They have now but they're going to lose hundreds of MPs at this rate. They'll have to change course if they're hammered at the election and left floundering in opposition (similar to Labour after 2019). Similar to how they bit their tongues and rallied around Cameron after a few election defeats, who bullshit most of it was, was marketed as a nice liberal Tory.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16795 on: Today at 09:26:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:04:41 pm
The LibDems need to remember that their support is built on shifting sands. Nick Clegg made that mistake when he jumped into bed with the Tories. Labour supporters who had voted LibDem for several elections to keep the Tories at bay suddenly found they had defacto voted in a Tory government. The LibDems were punished accordingly and everyone except seemingly Cleggy knew it was gonna happen.
I know what you mean but I don't think this is about how the partys themselves feel about voting tacitly. it's how the voters feel, if the local polls tell them Labour has the best chance to take the seat from the Torys then they will hopefully vote tacitly and vote Labour.
If we want to give Tory MPs nightmares, then this it. very few Tory seats will be safe. Tory MPs who assumed they had a job for life will be kicked out.
