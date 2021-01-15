Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16520 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:37:52 am
Sam Allardyce?

He lasted about the same length of time as England manager as Kwarteng has as Chancellor didn't he?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16521 on: Today at 11:44:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:42:27 am
The country has become more and ore polarised.  Everything was calmer before Brexit.
We would have been mid teens back then, All I remember at the time, was hearing the term Exchange Rate Mechanism on the news every day.

It got more airtime than Everything I do I do it for you.



:D

Maastricht Treaty is all I remember, and even then (and now) I dont really know what the issues were, apart from weird Euro sceptics still doing their thing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16522 on: Today at 11:44:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:43:55 am
He lasted about the same length of time as England manager as Kwarteng has as Chancellor didn't he?

But with fewer pints of wine.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16523 on: Today at 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:55 am
But with fewer pints of wine.
More bungs though.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16524 on: Today at 11:47:03 am »
Fucking Lolz!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16525 on: Today at 11:49:02 am »
Wonder which one of his mate's companies he will sit on the board of after this?



Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16526 on: Today at 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:31:48 am
Yeah Cooper and Burnham looked so uncomfortable during that campaign, seemingly having to retract and clarify their every utterance - clearly not comfortable with lying. I hope, she in particular can reignite her career in the coming labour government and return to the front bench, and that is not to undervalue the work she already does in committee.

It is interesting to see the experts (I know, experts schmexperts) lining up to say that even if the entire mini-budget were to be reversed it still wouldn't be enough to steady the markets. Kharsi must go down as the worst chancellor ever (by a country mile) and yet the arrogant bastard will never let his smug persona be ruffled even if the entire country was starving and freezing to death - there's a special place in hell for that prick.
She's the Shadow Home Secretary, she's on the labour front bench
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16527 on: Today at 11:52:14 am »
Haha this government are an absolute farce.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16528 on: Today at 11:52:23 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:36:41 am
Ha ha ha ha fucking hell


@Steven_Swinford  (Political Editor, The Times)

I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget

Not clear who will be replacing him

Events moving very, very quickly this morning

No 10 not commenting

Perfect scenario, the mini budget is reversed, but Truss limps on dragging the Tories down.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16529 on: Today at 11:53:00 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:36:41 am
Ha ha ha ha fucking hell


@Steven_Swinford  (Political Editor, The Times)

I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget

Not clear who will be replacing him

Events moving very, very quickly this morning

No 10 not commenting
The self-preservation society.  Kwarteng definitely should go but this comes across as Truss sacking him to save her own skin.  He's not really done anything since he became Chancellor that Truss didn't boast about in her leadership campaign and she's constantly doubled down on what a great mini-budget it was.  In more ways than one they seem to share the same brain.

If the rumours are true it will be interesting if it does anything for Truss's popularity.  I don't think it will and she'd be better off handing in her own resignation moments after sacking Kwarteng.  Luckily for Labour and unluckily for the country I expect Truss thinks carrying on to the bitter end is a sign of strength and character.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16530 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:39 am
:D

Maastricht Treaty is all I remember, and even then (and now) I dont really know what the issues were, apart from weird Euro sceptics still doing their thing.

Same.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16531 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
truss to hold a news conference today with the possibility of another sacking - y'know i'm beginning to think this tory government doesn't know what it's doing
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16532 on: Today at 11:55:57 am »
Please don't leave Liz. Princess of our hearts.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16533 on: Today at 11:57:04 am »
Apparently the mini budget was only discussed between Truss and Kwarteng so sacking him makes herself looks an even bigger idiot than she already is.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16534 on: Today at 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:00 am
The self-preservation society.  Kwarteng definitely should go but this comes across as Truss sacking him to save her own skin.  He's not really done anything since he became Chancellor that Truss didn't boast about in her leadership campaign and she's constantly doubled down on what a great mini-budget it was.  In more ways than one they seem to share the same brain.

If the rumours are true it will be interesting if it does anything for Truss's popularity.  I don't think it will and she'd be better off handing in her own resignation moments after sacking Kwarteng.  Luckily for Labour and unluckily for the country I expect Truss thinks carrying on to the bitter end is a sign of strength and character.

Bit like Rodgers staying and Pascoe getting the boot.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16535 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
She's the next in line now.

Next big thing happens, then she's a gonner.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16536 on: Today at 11:59:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:57 am
Please don't leave Liz. Princess of our hearts.
Momentarily ignoring the grotesque parody she's become, do you think Truss has the best interests of the UK at heart?  I can't work out if she's well intentioned but fallen hook, line and sinker for all the neo-liberal rubbish.  My instinct is that she knows she sold her soul a long time ago, has made her peace with that and is now knowingly doing the bidding of people that couldn't care less about the UK.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16537 on: Today at 11:59:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:50:56 am
She's the Shadow Home Secretary, she's on the labour front bench
No one tells me anything!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16538 on: Today at 12:01:39 pm »
Rumours that Coffey is going to be the next Chancellor!

Dear God please help us
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16539 on: Today at 12:01:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:57 am
Please don't leave Liz. Princess of our hearts.
She's been utterly amazing, just as we predicted.   

She'll probably set fire to her own feet during the next PMQs, at which point the Torygraph will praise her innovative way of dealing with the energy crisis and encourage everyone to burn their feet this winter.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16540 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Lolz indeed. They might as well put the fucking cat in charge at this point.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16541 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
ALASTAIR CAMPBELL @campbellclaret

Cant we just make the last Watford manager the next Prime Minister? At least they last months rather than weeks 
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16542 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm »
In almost all usual circumstances I'd find this fucking hilarious but as my mortgage needs to be renewed in about 10 months I'm fucking petrified each time I open the Guardian app.

Remember when we thought it couldn't get much worse than Sunak and Johnson. Fucking hell. Might as well swear in Rees Mogg and be done with it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16543 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:01:39 pm
Rumours that Coffey is going to be the next Chancellor!

Dear God please help us

Walking the green mile
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16544 on: Today at 12:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:46:09 am
More bungs though.

Probably a LOT bigger too.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16545 on: Today at 12:08:29 pm »
Rees-Mogg must be finished now.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16546 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:06:53 pm
In almost all usual circumstances I'd find this fucking hilarious but as my mortgage needs to be renewed in about 10 months I'm fucking petrified each time I open the Guardian app.

Remember when we thought it couldn't get much worse than Sunak and Johnson. Fucking hell. Might as well swear in Rees Mogg and be done with it.
I'm trying to remortgage right now.  It's not funny.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16547 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:59:05 am
Momentarily ignoring the grotesque parody she's become, do you think Truss has the best interests of the UK at heart?  I can't work out if she's well intentioned but fallen hook, line and sinker for all the neo-liberal rubbish.  My instinct is that she knows she sold her soul a long time ago, has made her peace with that and is now knowingly doing the bidding of people that couldn't care less about the UK.


She reminds me of a student who lacks understanding of the larger subject area, but can focus on memorising a short text for a short while. She doesn't understand how things work or is capable of applying past learnings to new problems, but can always please a teacher by studying very hard, writing neatly, and blurting out last week's lesson out of context. As sucj, she is dependent on "advisors" telling her what to do next, but cannot understand what the impact of that policy will be in a larger context.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16548 on: Today at 12:09:36 pm »
GBP up to 1.12 !!!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16549 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:09:00 pm

She reminds me of a student who lacks understanding of the larger subject area, but can focus on memorising a short text for a short while. She doesn't understand how things work or is capable of applying past learnings to new problems, but can always please a teacher by studying very hard, writing neatly, and blurting out last week's lesson out of context. As sucj, she is dependent on "advisors" telling her what to do next, but cannot understand what the impact of that policy will be in a larger context.

Shouldn't her advisors be able to tell her that too?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16550 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:09:36 pm
GBP up to 1.12 !!!


Its quite early in the game, provided we don't make any errors, we can win this!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16551 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:01:39 pm
Rumours that Coffey is going to be the next Chancellor!

Dear God please help us
:o

Does this barrel have no bottom?

Truss would also then need a new Health & Social Care Secretary and presumably a new Deputy PM.

Hopefully the new  Health & Social Care Secretary will be somebody that observes they're still waiting on the Brexit bonanza windfall and the social care levy.  On the latter, we seem to have entered a weird limbo whereby Johnson talking about raising more funds and Truss abandoning those plans means the problem has gone away.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16552 on: Today at 12:12:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:59:05 am
Momentarily ignoring the grotesque parody she's become, do you think Truss has the best interests of the UK at heart?  I can't work out if she's well intentioned but fallen hook, line and sinker for all the neo-liberal rubbish.  My instinct is that she knows she sold her soul a long time ago, has made her peace with that and is now knowingly doing the bidding of people that couldn't care less about the UK.

It is absolutely in the best interests of the UK that she remains in place until 2024.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16553 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:07:20 pm
Walking the green mile
Theresa is much bigger than John was.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16554 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:01:39 pm
Rumours that Coffey is going to be the next Chancellor!

Dear God please help us

She's her best mate, I believe.  And yes, she is also a god botherer  ;)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16555 on: Today at 12:14:13 pm »

Truss sacking Kwarteng is a cowards move. Does anyone think he is more culpable than she is? She will likely flub this and put it down to global conditions and the markets.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16556 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:11:18 am
Probably to do with him preaching Victorian values whilst shagging Edwina Curry.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:15:56 am
That didnt come out til a bit later I dont think? I do vaguely remember the sleaze scandals (David Mellor!) but everything seemed a lot tamer back then compared to the idiots of today. Think what I meant was those dissatisfaction levels were probably more down to people being fed up with the Tories in general than anything Major particularly did? Whereas Truss has fully earned that record low rating!
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:19 am
Think you're right .
I don't think the Edwina thing moved the needle really.

No Oscar my Edwina. Funky cold Medina.

--edit-- apparently the lyrics are Oscar Meyer wiener.  Still it's in my head now .
The affair between Major and Currie became public much later - well into the Blair Government. Curry revealed it herself in a 'tell all' book. ::)

To be certain, I just looked up the year (2002). But what I had forgotten is that Currie described Major as a 'sexy beast'. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16557 on: Today at 12:16:12
Kami-Kwarsi can go back into the ample bosom of Odious Odey, for whom Kami made a fortune.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16558 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:14:13 pm
Truss sacking Kwarteng is a cowards move. Does anyone think he is more culpable than she is? She will likely flub this and put it down to global conditions and the markets.

Her time is coming dont worry
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16559 on: Today at 12:17:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:08:43 pm
I'm trying to remortgage right now.  It's not funny.
my mate who is a mortgage advisor told me that he has a dozen clients currently renewing who are facing a monthly increase of £1k and a couple facing increases of £2k.

He said that if the market is calmed then the margin between the base rate and the mortgage rates will come down. It's the uncertainty that's causing it. He also told me that he isn't currently recommending tying into fixed deals
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
