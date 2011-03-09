Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16480 on: Today at 07:18:32 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:20:08 am
It was posted yesterday John, and Ill repeat my misgivings about it - I like its essential truth, but it over-eggs the pudding in regard to Blair - specifically condemning his 13 year tenure as essentially a continuation of Thatchers neoliberalism, and apportioning little credit to his governments achievements in social care, health and education. Its dangerous and electorally foolish to feed the notion that theyre all the same.
Yep, that's very fair mate, you're right. I didn't want to criticise it too much so it just made me look like a 'Blairite', if you know what I mean :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16481 on: Today at 07:50:56 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:30:33 am
Comment from one of the panellists on QT last night

Phantom Power
@PhantomPower14


It feels like the rest are finally wakening up. Tories dont care about people with their discredited Trickle Down economics - its an insult that we should be expected to live off the crumbs from a rich persons table. We should be at the table. Stuart Murdoch #bbcqt


https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1580642932646109184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580642932646109184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Love the stooges not clapping. Obviously paid for actors for the sake of 'balance'
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16482 on: Today at 08:19:07 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:08:23 am
It's one of my favourite transition metals.
;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16483 on: Today at 08:38:40 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Not forgetting people defaulting on their mortgages - that could be their biggest problem and it hasn't really even materialised yet. The polls will be amazing.

People havent even started paying for the energy price increase properly yet.. wait till cold winter nights hit. Add the mortgage on top and the whole thing becomes unsustainable for a lot of people. Even those who can afford it may have to take one or two less holidays and they arent going to like that either. Torys of the 1% are totally unsustainable
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16484 on: Today at 08:48:17 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:30:33 am
Comment from one of the panellists on QT last night

Phantom Power
@PhantomPower14


It feels like the rest are finally wakening up. Tories dont care about people with their discredited Trickle Down economics - its an insult that we should be expected to live off the crumbs from a rich persons table. We should be at the table. Stuart Murdoch #bbcqt


https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1580642932646109184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580642932646109184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

That would be Belle & Sebastian`s Stuart Murdoch. Top bloke.

Agree what someone else said earlier: Anas Sarwar is an impressive politician, if he could untether somewhat from Westminster Labour policy and perhaps push federalism or a legitimate Devo-Max he might be able to scoop up the remaining unionist vote, undecideds and wavering SNP voters.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16485 on: Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16486 on: Today at 09:01:52 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.

The anti growth coalition is such a shite attack line and if anything is Westminster bubble then its that line. Its created in the mind of special advisors that have spent too much time in offices of the government trying to create a populist narrative. Problem is its shite and like most things, Truss doesnt do populist very well either.

In other news, Truss was really smiley and cheery when coming out of her meetings with the 1922 committee. She is amazing, despite all the humiliation and ridicule, she keeps going and is resolute. You go Liz, keep fighting all the way until 2024.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16487 on: Today at 09:02:17 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.

I also think that people want money for the NHS (that was a Brexit promise), and are aware that the Covid-help will have to be paid for somehow, so nobody can understand why they want to cut taxes. Getting rid of the top tax band is just another own goal that has no real economic impact, but is unpopular.


People do want public services, I would think especially in times of hardship, because they provide a safety net when their own home is under threat.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16488 on: Today at 09:28:08 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:48:17 am
That would be Belle & Sebastian`s Stuart Murdoch. Top bloke.

Agree what someone else said earlier: Anas Sarwar is an impressive politician, if he could untether somewhat from Westminster Labour policy and perhaps push federalism or a legitimate Devo-Max he might be able to scoop up the remaining unionist vote, undecideds and wavering SNP voters.

Ive also wondered at what point Scots who hate the Tories realise that returning SNP MPs helps the Tories. Not directly as the SNP will vote with the Opposition but they make it near impossible for Labour to form a majority. Now Truss has been so bad that perhaps Labour will win a majority despite the SNP holding 50 seats, but be in no doubt that the Tories will close the gap and run all the old arguments (that work) that Labour will be beholden to Sturgeon.

And I maintain that at its heart the SNPs appeal is not much different to Brexit in that it is an appeal to grievance and a lazy way of blaming all their ills on Westminster. Were independence to happen the loss of cross border trade would cripple Scotland and it would be a decade (if ever) before they are admitted to the EU. Never mind the Northern Ireland protocol, the Scottish protocol would be impossible to negotiate now that the EU has learnt never to trust the British in such matters.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16489 on: Today at 09:28:56 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:02:17 am
I also think that people want money for the NHS (that was a Brexit promise), and are aware that the Covid-help will have to be paid for somehow, so nobody can understand why they want to cut taxes. Getting rid of the top tax band is just another own goal that has no real economic impact, but is unpopular.


People do want public services, I would think especially in times of hardship, because they provide a safety net when their own home is under threat.

Yeah, this has been an own goal for no reason whatsoever. When people are skint beyond imagination the last thing anybody wants to see is the well off people becoming well off. British people can be turkeys voting for Christmas but theyre not this stupid.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16490 on: Today at 09:40:48 am
Good lad is Stuart murdoch.   Going to see them in November
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16491 on: Today at 09:53:45 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm
Pity she fucked up so bad in the leadership election. I was genuinely shocked. Maybe she didn't want it.

She took one look at the electors and thought - as any rational person would do - "I've got no chance. I'm not batty enough." That must have pulled the rug from beneath her.

I saw her late in the game addressing members in South London. She'd reconciled herself to massive defeat by then and had become Yvette Cooper again rather than Dave Spart's unwanted girlfriend. She was deeply impressive.

The Labour membership had some of its sanity restored after five years of Corbyn and it was easier for Starmer than it had been for Cooper and the others in the first contest. But even then Starmer had to tell some lies in order to win. Yvette Cooper didn't fancy it this time. Pity. She could have told some lies too and perhaps beaten Keir Starmer.

It has, however, been gratifying to see the Tory membership behave just like the Labour membership did in 2015. They have literally elected the worst person they could do to lead their party. It's what happy zealots do. And - even more gratifyingly - Truss has been far more successful than Corbyn ever was at purifying her party and surrounding herself with fellow idiots (see Yvette v Braverman!). The PLP didn't lie down like the Tories in Westminster have done. They fought back (see 'chicken coup' etc).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16492 on: Today at 09:59:12 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:28:08 am
Ive also wondered at what point Scots who hate the Tories realise that returning SNP MPs helps the Tories.

Voting Labour helped the Tories into power in councils across Scotland in May. When that stops, maybe Scots will consider not voting SNP.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16493 on: Today at 10:01:04 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:28:08 am
Ive also wondered at what point Scots who hate the Tories realise that returning SNP MPs helps the Tories. Not directly as the SNP will vote with the Opposition but they make it near impossible for Labour to form a majority. Now Truss has been so bad that perhaps Labour will win a majority despite the SNP holding 50 seats, but be in no doubt that the Tories will close the gap and run all the old arguments (that work) that Labour will be beholden to Sturgeon.

And I maintain that at its heart the SNPs appeal is not much different to Brexit in that it is an appeal to grievance and a lazy way of blaming all their ills on Westminster. Were independence to happen the loss of cross border trade would cripple Scotland and it would be a decade (if ever) before they are admitted to the EU. Never mind the Northern Ireland protocol, the Scottish protocol would be impossible to negotiate now that the EU has learnt never to trust the British in such matters.

You expect that the rump UK would not trade with Scotland? The Tory government seem to delight in announcing trade deals with the likes of Madagascar and Mongolia. Why would all trade with their neighbours stop, especially in two-way necessities, unless their isolationism were taken to extremes and hostility reach the levels of Elizabeth I`s England.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16494 on: Today at 10:31:48 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:45 am
She took one look at the electors and thought - as any rational person would do - "I've got no chance. I'm not batty enough." That must have pulled the rug from beneath her.

I saw her late in the game addressing members in South London. She'd reconciled herself to massive defeat by then and had become Yvette Cooper again rather than Dave Spart's unwanted girlfriend. She was deeply impressive.

The Labour membership had some of its sanity restored after five years of Corbyn and it was easier for Starmer than it had been for Cooper and the others in the first contest. But even then Starmer had to tell some lies in order to win. Yvette Cooper didn't fancy it this time. Pity. She could have told some lies too and perhaps beaten Keir Starmer.

It has, however, been gratifying to see the Tory membership behave just like the Labour membership did in 2015. They have literally elected the worst person they could do to lead their party. It's what happy zealots do. And - even more gratifyingly - Truss has been far more successful than Corbyn ever was at purifying her party and surrounding herself with fellow idiots (see Yvette v Braverman!). The PLP didn't lie down like the Tories in Westminster have done. They fought back (see 'chicken coup' etc).
Yeah Cooper and Burnham looked so uncomfortable during that campaign, seemingly having to retract and clarify their every utterance - clearly not comfortable with lying. I hope, she in particular can reignite her career in the coming labour government and return to the front bench, and that is not to undervalue the work she already does in committee.

It is interesting to see the experts (I know, experts schmexperts) lining up to say that even if the entire mini-budget were to be reversed it still wouldn't be enough to steady the markets. Kharsi must go down as the worst chancellor ever (by a country mile) and yet the arrogant bastard will never let his smug persona be ruffled even if the entire country was starving and freezing to death - there's a special place in hell for that prick.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16495 on: Today at 10:32:21 am
The process of purging the Tory Party of what passes for moderates began long before Truss ever took control. It's an erosion that began after 1997 and culminated in 2015 with the referendum pledge that Cameron was forced to make to placate his own lunatic fringe. Boris achieved the apex of ideological purity  with his election win.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16496 on: Today at 10:43:35 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:32:21 am
The process of purging the Tory Party of what passes for moderates began long before Truss ever took control. It's an erosion that began after 1997 and culminated in 2015 with the referendum pledge that Cameron was forced to make to placate his own lunatic fringe. Boris achieved the apex of ideological purity with his election win.

so now we have the nadir?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16497 on: Today at 10:46:05 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:43:35 am
so now we have the nadir?

Hopefully more of a singularity.
