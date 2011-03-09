Pity she fucked up so bad in the leadership election. I was genuinely shocked. Maybe she didn't want it.



She took one look at the electors and thought - as any rational person would do - "I've got no chance. I'm not batty enough." That must have pulled the rug from beneath her.I saw her late in the game addressing members in South London. She'd reconciled herself to massive defeat by then and had become Yvette Cooper again rather than Dave Spart's unwanted girlfriend. She was deeply impressive.The Labour membership had some of its sanity restored after five years of Corbyn and it was easier for Starmer than it had been for Cooper and the others in the first contest. But even then Starmer had to tell some lies in order to win. Yvette Cooper didn't fancy it this time. Pity. She could have told some lies too and perhaps beaten Keir Starmer.It has, however, been gratifying to see the Tory membership behave just like the Labour membership did in 2015. They have literally elected the worst person they could do to lead their party. It's what happy zealots do. And - even more gratifyingly - Truss has been far more successful than Corbyn ever was at purifying her party and surrounding herself with fellow idiots (see Yvette v Braverman!). The PLP didn't lie down like the Tories in Westminster have done. They fought back (see 'chicken coup' etc).