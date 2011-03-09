I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."



People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.



Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.