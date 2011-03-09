Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16480 on: Today at 07:18:32 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:20:08 am
It was posted yesterday John, and Ill repeat my misgivings about it - I like its essential truth, but it over-eggs the pudding in regard to Blair - specifically condemning his 13 year tenure as essentially a continuation of Thatchers neoliberalism, and apportioning little credit to his governments achievements in social care, health and education. Its dangerous and electorally foolish to feed the notion that theyre all the same.
Yep, that's very fair mate, you're right. I didn't want to criticise it too much so it just made me look like a 'Blairite', if you know what I mean :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16481 on: Today at 07:50:56 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:30:33 am
Comment from one of the panellists on QT last night

Phantom Power
@PhantomPower14


It feels like the rest are finally wakening up. Tories dont care about people with their discredited Trickle Down economics - its an insult that we should be expected to live off the crumbs from a rich persons table. We should be at the table. Stuart Murdoch #bbcqt


https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1580642932646109184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580642932646109184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Love the stooges not clapping. Obviously paid for actors for the sake of 'balance'
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16482 on: Today at 08:19:07 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:08:23 am
It's one of my favourite transition metals.
;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16483 on: Today at 08:38:40 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Not forgetting people defaulting on their mortgages - that could be their biggest problem and it hasn't really even materialised yet. The polls will be amazing.

People havent even started paying for the energy price increase properly yet.. wait till cold winter nights hit. Add the mortgage on top and the whole thing becomes unsustainable for a lot of people. Even those who can afford it may have to take one or two less holidays and they arent going to like that either. Torys of the 1% are totally unsustainable
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16484 on: Today at 08:48:17 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:30:33 am
Comment from one of the panellists on QT last night

Phantom Power
@PhantomPower14


It feels like the rest are finally wakening up. Tories dont care about people with their discredited Trickle Down economics - its an insult that we should be expected to live off the crumbs from a rich persons table. We should be at the table. Stuart Murdoch #bbcqt


https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1580642932646109184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580642932646109184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

That would be Belle & Sebastian`s Stuart Murdoch. Top bloke.

Agree what someone else said earlier: Anas Sarwar is an impressive politician, if he could untether somewhat from Westminster Labour policy and perhaps push federalism or a legitimate Devo-Max he might be able to scoop up the remaining unionist vote, undecideds and wavering SNP voters.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16485 on: Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16486 on: Today at 09:01:52 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.

The anti growth coalition is such a shite attack line and if anything is Westminster bubble then its that line. Its created in the mind of special advisors that have spent too much time in offices of the government trying to create a populist narrative. Problem is its shite and like most things, Truss doesnt do populist very well either.

In other news, Truss was really smiley and cheery when coming out of her meetings with the 1922 committee. She is amazing, despite all the humiliation and ridicule, she keeps going and is resolute. You go Liz, keep fighting all the way until 2024.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16487 on: Today at 09:02:17 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:52:34 am
I think the reaction of large parts of the country to "growth, growth, growth" is "are you having a fucking laugh?..."

People aren't completely stupid. They might buy into the Brexit shit about 'sovereignty and breaking free' when it promised real benefits and living standards weren't too bad for the middle classes. The supply side economics/Laffer curve stuff is of interest only to IEA zealots and has no traction with the general public. Tax cuts for most people only make a marginal impact because the 1p in the pound on the actual amount they pay is not life changing. What people do see is mortgages going up (now or in the future), services being cut and a general decline.

Add in the growing awareness that Brexit is an utter fucking shitshow and it's hard to see where they go now. Boris was all about "Getting Brexit Done". If he came back now it would not be at the peak of support for leaving but on the downward slope of public discontent.

I also think that people want money for the NHS (that was a Brexit promise), and are aware that the Covid-help will have to be paid for somehow, so nobody can understand why they want to cut taxes. Getting rid of the top tax band is just another own goal that has no real economic impact, but is unpopular.


People do want public services, I would think especially in times of hardship, because they provide a safety net when their own home is under threat.
