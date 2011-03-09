Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 538930 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,885
  I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16440 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
That's what I'm thinking, insider info on foreign exchange trading is apparently not illegal, and they've found out they can make the pound go up or down 10% just by having Kwarteng say something stupid.
I am sure it would be illegal for a government minister to be profiting from it.
Offline Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,435
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16441 on: Yesterday at 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
That's what I'm thinking, insider info on foreign exchange trading is apparently not illegal, and they've found out they can make the pound go up or down 10% just by having Kwarteng say something stupid.
"Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence"
Offline Alan_X

  WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,211
  Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16442 on: Yesterday at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm

As someone said in response to another dig at young people by some right-wing, middle-aged, wealthy shitbag, what kind of person wants their kids to suffer? Surely the normal attitude is to want life to be easier and better for your kids, and then for your grandkids, etc.

It's a pretty embittered attitude that wants to see them suffer (because they don't share the same sneering, closet-racist, bigoted opinions of those rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing journos and their rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing readerships)

Not 'their' kids. He's talking about the feckless kids of the working class.
Online afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,827
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16443 on: Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:33:00 pm
  How about your fridge going off and your fucking food spoiling, you gigantic melon? 

Just keep the melon on the countertop, crisis averted...
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16444 on: Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm
This is all beginning to remind me of Black Wednesday, when Lamont raised interest rates to 15% and it was obviously not going to last five minutes.

Lamont was an economic wizard compared to this shower.
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16445 on: Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm
or they're just manipulating the markets buying and trading, making a killing in the process
this is exactly what they are doing, they are making a fucking fortune, it's criminal
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16446 on: Yesterday at 08:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:14:19 pm
This is all beginning to remind me of Black Wednesday, when Lamont raised interest rates to 15% and it was obviously not going to last five minutes.
it's felt like that for a while, we are at the point of no return for the Tories, unfortunately for them they've missed a John Major type steady hand and gone straight to William Hague or IDS
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16447 on: Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm »
Do we think that the public and the media's attitude towards Brexit will shift a bit should Labour win the next election?  I feel like the country will be waking from a living nightmare.
Logged
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16448 on: Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm »
The Leader of Scottish Labour coming across very well on QT.
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16449 on: Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm
Do we think that the public and the media's attitude towards Brexit will shift a bit should Labour win the next election?  I feel like the country will be waking from a living nightmare.
the public possibly, but the media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16450 on: Yesterday at 08:18:21 pm »
In contrast to the Labour leader, Douglas Ross comes across as a total wet blanket
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16451 on: Yesterday at 08:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
the public possibly, but the right wing media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth

I have no doubt that the likes of the Mail and the Express will continue to howl into the void the merits of Brexit, and it's my belief that Labour should not touch the issue with a ten foot pole. However, I'm thinking with a Labour government, the shackles might come off broadcast media; and I'm hoping the British people themselves just begin to tune out the noise of the rags as they realise they were sold a pup.

It will take many years, but I feel as the current economic climate bites, people might become a bit nostalgic for the EU and realise it wasn't all bad after all. My main hope is that once the Tories are out, their record in office gets ruthlessly scrutinised and the public realise the referendum should never have happened in the first place, and that it all came down to Cameron not wanted to lose voters to UKIP.
Offline cormorant

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,070
  We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16452 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
the public possibly, but the media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth

Agreed. It'll be the usual playbook dictionary that involves words like freedom, sovereignty...iron (although that one may have been temporarily removed), etc. Everyone with half an analytical brain would understand that, but unfortunately that doesn't cover a large number of people.

Semi-joking aside, I met up with a few mates for lunch the other day. All bar one aren't particularly interested in politics but the current state of affairs was high on the agenda. All were vociferous in the general gist of being thoroughly pissed off with the current government. Polls looking very encouraging in terms of ousting the Tories, but a couple of years is a long time to wait for a GE. Praying that the public aren't hoodwinked for the umpteenth time. Never underestimate the media's influence and the general public's ability to be relatively easily cajoled.
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16453 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
No government is overturning a 20-30 point deficit against Labour. The question is have they bottomed out and can make up some ground, or whether things can actually get worse for them.

Winter is coming. That might add to the Tories' woes.
Offline reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,896
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16454 on: Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm
No government is overturning a 20-30 point deficit against Labour. The question is have they bottomed out and can make up some ground, or whether things can actually get worse for them.

Winter is coming. That might add to the Tories' woes.

I reckon there's a shit tonne of worse coming our way this winter mate whether that makes it worse for them remains to be seen.
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16455 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm
I reckon there's a shit tonne of worse coming our way this winter mate whether that makes it worse for them remains to be seen.

Yep. For the public things are going to be dire. It's whether that will translate into political damage to the government.

If there are large numbers of deaths due to cold for example, or riots that the police can't contain because of staff cuts. It's clear Truss and her clique aren't able to waffle their way out of these issues, but that's small comfort for people facing what's coming.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,885
  I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16456 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Not forgetting people defaulting on their mortgages - that could be their biggest problem and it hasn't really even materialised yet. The polls will be amazing.
Offline shook

  not stirred
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,018
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16457 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm »
Forget winter, the Nov 1-2 FOMC meeting will be terrifying.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,070
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16458 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm »
Yvette Cooper destroys Braverman & Truss

https://twitter.com/AngryScotland/status/1580613356871745536
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16459 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm
No government is overturning a 20-30 point deficit against Labour. The question is have they bottomed out and can make up some ground, or whether things can actually get worse for them.

Winter is coming. That might add to the Tories' woes.
The latest one from People Polling in the Torygraph has Labour on 53% and the Tories on 19%. Below 20% would be cataclysmic and pretty much every seat would be in play.

I can't believe they have let things got this badbut with Truss now at the helm you can see why they defended Johnson to pretty much the very end as they knew he was keeping their support artificially high.

Without him the Tories rarely poll above 40% so a majority was pretty much impossible let alone a landslide.

I just wish an election was imminent
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,450
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16460 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
The latest one from People Polling in the Torygraph has Labour on 53% and the Tories on 19%. Below 20% would be cataclysmic and pretty much every seat would be in play.

I can't believe they have let things got this bad but with Truss now at the helm you can see why they defended Johnson to pretty much the very end as they knew he was keeping their support artificially high.

Without him the Tories rarely poll above 40% so a majority was pretty much impossible let alone a landslide.

I just wish an election was imminent

Bloody hell, they really could end up with less than a hundred seats with polls like that. And they're stuck with Truss for another 11 months, unless they change the rules to oust her - which basically means they're admitting they made a god awful mistake in the first place.  And the membership who voted her in already seem to be furious with her for jettisoning her pledges.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 66,965
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16461 on: Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm »
What I don’t understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.

Even the MP’s. Not every nutter MP backed Truss, the likes of Braverman, Bedenoch, Sunak all got their fair share. So it’s not like just the nutters got together to back her.

It’s great. I always hoped she would win but I always felt that at some moment they would realise that the comedy had gone on too long.
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16462 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm
Bloody hell, they really could end up with less than a hundred seats with polls like that. And they're stuck with Truss for another 11 months, unless they change the rules to oust her - which basically means they're admitting they made a god awful mistake in the first place.  And the membership who voted her in already seem to be furious with her for jettisoning her pledges.
yep I cannot see how they get out of the mess. When it starts hurting people in their wallets the electorate have long memories.

It was nearly five years after Black Wednesday that they got humiliated and by that time the economy had recovered pretty strongly but the country had had enough and out they went. This feels similar, I don't see any way back, think they were down to about 160 seats in 1997 and pretty much unchanged in 2001, this could be much worse
Offline Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,307
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16463 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »

We could do with a steady drip of by-elections and defections to maintain the momentum. The more people see Labour winning the more theyll get used to the idea.

Its a shame local elections are still 6 months away. Huge number of councils and seats up in May. If the lead is anything like what it is now the Tories could be obliterated at local level. Thats their ground force of workers for the next GE.
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16464 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
What I dont understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.

Even the MPs. Not every nutter MP backed Truss, the likes of Braverman, Bedenoch, Sunak all got their fair share.

Its great. I always hoped she would win but I always felt that at some moment they would realise that the comedy had gone on too long.
I think the issue is who she was up against, there was no way that the Tory members were ever going to vote in the majority for a brown person. I mean wasn't that what Brexit was really about? Keeping "darkies" out of the country. They may not say that it was but you can bet your life that's exactly what the majority of people that voted for Brexit thought and I know some of them.

No way would they do that and whoever Sunak was up against would win, it was between her and that Penny woman, whichever was in the run off with him were going to win.

The Tory Party knows no Shane and any one who has ever voted for them should take a long hard look at themselves
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,351
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16465 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
We could do with a steady drip of by-elections and defections to maintain the momentum. The more people see Labour winning the more theyll get used to the idea.

Its a shame local elections are still 6 months away. Huge number of councils and seats up in May. If the lead is anything like what it is now the Tories could be obliterated at local level. Thats their ground force of workers for the next GE.
unfortunately there are relatively few Tory grandees left that could drop dead and force a by-election. It's possible that some of those in the red wall areas could defect. What we could do with is a whole load if them crossing the floor on mass that i stantly wipes out their majority
Offline Alan_X

  WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,211
  Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16466 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
What I don’t understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.

Even the MP’s. Not every nutter MP backed Truss, the likes of Braverman, Bedenoch, Sunak all got their fair share. So it’s not like just the nutters got together to back her.

It’s great. I always hoped she would win but I always felt that at some moment they would realise that the comedy had gone on too long.

Like Labour, they allow the members to have the final say. Party members, by default will be more committed to political purity than ordinary voters. They don;t know about politics, they know about a demented version of politics that has no relationship with the lives of normal people.

In the MPs voting, the influence of the ERG and Brexit extremism in the party ensured at least one member of the extreme right would get through to the final two.

This is a party that thinks Rees-Mogg, Braverman, Truss, Kwarteng, Badenoch, Coffey, Johnson and the rest are fit to be ministers.
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,005
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16467 on: Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Yvette Cooper destroys Braverman & Truss

https://twitter.com/AngryScotland/status/1580613356871745536

It gives me little pleasure in expressing delight about seeing that. I said before the election in 2019, if the Labour Party sneakily switched it's leader to Yvette we'd win the election with ease.
With proper planning, there's a good chance Labour would be in government now with Cooper as PM.
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,005
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16468 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
What I dont understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.
I'm not sure if someone on here posted it, but this is a reason.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofTr1QKiBk
Offline Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,435
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16469 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm »
At least if the Conservative party gets wiped out for good we will finally get to understand the benefits of Brexit.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,411
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16470 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
It gives me little pleasure in expressing delight about seeing that. I said before the election in 2019, if the Labour Party sneakily switched it's leader to Yvette we'd win the election with ease.
With proper planning, there's a good chance Labour would be in government now with Cooper as PM.
Yeah. Copper is impressive.
Offline kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,208
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16471 on: Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
It gives me little pleasure in expressing delight about seeing that. I said before the election in 2019, if the Labour Party sneakily switched it's leader to Yvette we'd win the election with ease.
With proper planning, there's a good chance Labour would be in government now with Cooper as PM.

yes
Offline Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,885
  I
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16472 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Pity she fucked up so bad in the leadership election. I was genuinely shocked. Maybe she didn't want it.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,211
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16473 on: Today at 12:05:39 am »
Without opening old wounds, the membership at the time wanted Corbyn and everyone else was a blairite. Cooper and Burnham both got absolutely trounced.

Truss and Corbyn are good examples of the stupidity of allowing members to choose party leaders.

With Burnham or Cooper as leader I don’t think we’d have had Brexit.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,370
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16474 on: Today at 12:08:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
Yeah. Copper is impressive.

It's one of my favourite transition metals.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16475 on: Today at 12:20:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm
I'm not sure if someone on here posted it, but this is a reason.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofTr1QKiBk

It was posted yesterday John, and Ill repeat my misgivings about it - I like its essential truth, but it over-eggs the pudding in regard to Blair - specifically condemning his 13 year tenure as essentially a continuation of Thatchers neoliberalism, and apportioning little credit to his governments achievements in social care, health and education. Its dangerous and electorally foolish to feed the notion that theyre all the same.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16476 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:05:39 am
Without opening old wounds, the membership at the time wanted Corbyn and everyone else was a blairite. Cooper and Burnham both got absolutely trounced.

Truss and Corbyn are good examples of the stupidity of allowing members to choose party leaders.

With Burnham or Cooper as leader I dont think wed have had Brexit.
I agree with all of that but both Burnham and Cooper were strangely pathetic in the leadership election and it cost the country dearly.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,689
  • Dutch Class
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16477 on: Today at 01:56:09 am »
Faisal Islam@faisalislam
NEW/ BREAKING Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is flying home early from IMF for talks on the mini Budget
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16478 on: Today at 02:26:47 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:56:09 am
Faisal Islam@faisalislam
NEW/ BREAKING Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is flying home early from IMF for talks on the mini Budget

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/14/kwasi-kwarteng-dashes-home-early-from-us-amid-tax-u-turn-chaos
