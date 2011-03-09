What I don’t understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.
Even the MP’s. Not every nutter MP backed Truss, the likes of Braverman, Bedenoch, Sunak all got their fair share. So it’s not like just the nutters got together to back her.
It’s great. I always hoped she would win but I always felt that at some moment they would realise that the comedy had gone on too long.
Like Labour, they allow the members to have the final say. Party members, by default will be more committed to political purity than ordinary voters. They don;t know about politics, they know about a demented version of politics that has no relationship with the lives of normal people.
In the MPs voting, the influence of the ERG and Brexit extremism in the party ensured at least one member of the extreme right would get through to the final two.
This is a party that thinks Rees-Mogg, Braverman, Truss, Kwarteng, Badenoch, Coffey, Johnson and the rest are fit to be ministers.