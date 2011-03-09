What I dont understand is why they went for Truss. Everybody who knows anything about politics knows she is dog shit and members by their nature know about politics and are interested in it.



Even the MPs. Not every nutter MP backed Truss, the likes of Braverman, Bedenoch, Sunak all got their fair share.



Its great. I always hoped she would win but I always felt that at some moment they would realise that the comedy had gone on too long.



I think the issue is who she was up against, there was no way that the Tory members were ever going to vote in the majority for a brown person. I mean wasn't that what Brexit was really about? Keeping "darkies" out of the country. They may not say that it was but you can bet your life that's exactly what the majority of people that voted for Brexit thought and I know some of them.No way would they do that and whoever Sunak was up against would win, it was between her and that Penny woman, whichever was in the run off with him were going to win.The Tory Party knows no Shane and any one who has ever voted for them should take a long hard look at themselves