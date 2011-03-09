Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 538150 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16440 on: Today at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:16:14 pm
That's what I'm thinking, insider info on foreign exchange trading is apparently not illegal, and they've found out they can make the pound go up or down 10% just by having Kwarteng say something stupid.
I am sure it would be illegal for a government minister to be profiting from it.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16441 on: Today at 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:16:14 pm
That's what I'm thinking, insider info on foreign exchange trading is apparently not illegal, and they've found out they can make the pound go up or down 10% just by having Kwarteng say something stupid.
"Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence"
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,206
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16442 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:08:10 pm

As someone said in response to another dig at young people by some right-wing, middle-aged, wealthy shitbag, what kind of person wants their kids to suffer? Surely the normal attitude is to want life to be easier and better for your kids, and then for your grandkids, etc.

It's a pretty embittered attitude that wants to see them suffer (because they don't share the same sneering, closet-racist, bigoted opinions of those rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing journos and their rich, middle-aged/pensioner right-wing readerships)

Not 'their' kids. He's talking about the feckless kids of the working class.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16443 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:33:00 pm
  How about your fridge going off and your fucking food spoiling, you gigantic melon? 

Just keep the melon on the countertop, crisis averted...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,445
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16444 on: Today at 07:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:14:19 pm
This is all beginning to remind me of Black Wednesday, when Lamont raised interest rates to 15% and it was obviously not going to last five minutes.

Lamont was an economic wizard compared to this shower.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16445 on: Today at 08:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:55:42 pm
or they're just manipulating the markets buying and trading, making a killing in the process
this is exactly what they are doing, they are making a fucking fortune, it's criminal
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16446 on: Today at 08:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:14:19 pm
This is all beginning to remind me of Black Wednesday, when Lamont raised interest rates to 15% and it was obviously not going to last five minutes.
it's felt like that for a while, we are at the point of no return for the Tories, unfortunately for them they've missed a John Major type steady hand and gone straight to William Hague or IDS
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,445
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16447 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm »
Do we think that the public and the media's attitude towards Brexit will shift a bit should Labour win the next election?  I feel like the country will be waking from a living nightmare.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16448 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm »
The Leader of Scottish Labour coming across very well on QT.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 08:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:15:38 pm
Do we think that the public and the media's attitude towards Brexit will shift a bit should Labour win the next election?  I feel like the country will be waking from a living nightmare.
the public possibly, but the media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 08:18:21 pm »
In contrast to the Labour leader, Douglas Ross comes across as a total wet blanket
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,445
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 08:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:17:27 pm
the public possibly, but the right wing media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth

I have no doubt that the likes of the Mail and the Express will continue to howl into the void the merits of Brexit, and it's my belief that Labour should not touch the issue with a ten foot pole. However, I'm thinking with a Labour government, the shackles might come off broadcast media; and I'm hoping the British people themselves just begin to tune out the noise of the rags as they realise they were sold a pup.

It will take many years, but I feel as the current economic climate bites, people might become a bit nostalgic for the EU and realise it wasn't all bad after all. My main hope is that once the Tories are out, their record in office gets ruthlessly scrutinised and the public realise the referendum should never have happened in the first place, and that it all came down to Cameron not wanted to lose voters to UKIP.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16452 on: Today at 08:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:17:27 pm
the public possibly, but the media who currently want Brexit will defend it to the last breadth

Agreed. It'll be the usual playbook dictionary that involves words like freedom, sovereignty...iron (although that one may have been temporarily removed), etc. Everyone with half an analytical brain would understand that, but unfortunately that doesn't cover a large number of people.

Semi-joking aside, I met up with a few mates for lunch the other day. All bar one aren't particularly interested in politics but the current state of affairs was high on the agenda. All were vociferous in the general gist of being thoroughly pissed off with the current government. Polls looking very encouraging in terms of ousting the Tories, but a couple of years is a long time to wait for a GE. Praying that the public aren't hoodwinked for the umpteenth time. Never underestimate the media's influence and the general public's ability to be relatively easily cajoled.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:22 pm by cormorant »
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,445
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16453 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm »
No government is overturning a 20-30 point deficit against Labour. The question is have they bottomed out and can make up some ground, or whether things can actually get worse for them.

Winter is coming. That might add to the Tories' woes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16454 on: Today at 09:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:04:29 pm
No government is overturning a 20-30 point deficit against Labour. The question is have they bottomed out and can make up some ground, or whether things can actually get worse for them.

Winter is coming. That might add to the Tories' woes.

I reckon there's a shit tonne of worse coming our way this winter mate whether that makes it worse for them remains to be seen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 