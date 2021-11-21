There were similar nonsense articles written about how youngsters wouldn't cope with the lockdown. As it turned out they largely coped excellently even though there was no direct benefit to them being so compliant (there were, of course, indirect benefits in them not spreading the virus to more vulnerable cohorts). Most of the moaning came from those being protected by the lockdown and, on average, missing out on less because of the lockdown.
Weaponizing power cuts as a vindictive weapon against young people is low though, even for the Torygraph. Recreating the Blitz Spirit by sitting in dark, cold homes, cheered only by knowing those entitled youngsters can't charge their mobile phones.
It also overlooks that most young people are very resourceful. If my nephews are any indication they'll have multiple back-up batteries that they'll charge during the periods when there is electricity.