Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 536677 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,432
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 08:47:11 am »
Somebody over there needs to do the job, otherwise they won't have a party left after the next election.

In the meantime, Labour must hammer home to the electorate that the sole reason the tories are chopping and changing leaders is nothing more than a cynical effort to cling to power.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 08:53:43 am »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,822
  • Kloppite
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 08:57:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:47:11 am
Somebody over there needs to do the job, otherwise they won't have a party left after the next election.

In the meantime, Labour must hammer home to the electorate that the sole reason the tories are chopping and changing leaders is nothing more than a cynical effort to cling to power.

Don't think that's a good strategy for Labour to hammer home about the Torys keeping changing leaders every 5 minutes, what Labour need to do is hammer home the affects of the incompetent in particular the disaster of the mini budget, with the adverse affect this is having on ordinary people.

Starmer made a point at PMQs yesterday of a couple buying a home, then the mortgage product they were after has been withdrawn because of the Governments incomitance of the mini budget.

Lack of money to spend on basics of because of Government incompetence, has a far more affect on people, than a party changing PMs every 5 minutes.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 08:57:27 am »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
When you've got JRM in favour of renewables, you know you're living in strange times:

Liz Truss on collision course with Jacob Rees-Mogg over solar power ban

PM wants to prevent panels on 58% of farmland but business secretary says renewables need to be boosted

Quote
Liz Truss is facing a rebellion from Jacob Rees-Moggs business department over plans to ban solar power from most of Englands farmland.

The prime minister and her environment secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, want to ban solar from about 41% of the land area of England, or about 58% of agricultural land, the Guardian revealed earlier this week.

But her business secretary, Rees-Mogg, is understood to believe it is unconservative to tell farmers what they can and cannot do with their land. Her climate minister, Graham Stuart, said on Wednesday he would be speaking to Defra about the plans as more ground-mount solar is needed to meet renewable energy targets.

In a piece for the Guardian, Rees-Mogg, who has previously decried climate alarmism, insists he is convinced by the need to boost renewable energy.

He also reveals new policies including loosening regulations for businesses to put solar power in place and giving homeowners grants to install panels on their houses.

In the piece, he says he is not a green energy sceptic, adding that his department would give unprecedented support to renewable energy sources. Rees-Mogg also brands coalmines and oil rigs as dark satanic mills, vowing to replace them with windfarms.

On solar, he adds: We are exploring options to support low-cost finance to help householders with the upfront costs of solar installation, permitted development rights to support deployment of more small-scale solar in commercial settings and designing performance standards to further encourage renewables, including solar PV, in new homes and buildings.

Stuart told the environmental audit committee in parliament on Wednesday that his and Rees-Moggs Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy opposed the ban.

He said his department would be speaking to Defra about its plans.

Were going to work closely with Defra, and the British energy security strategy set out an expectation for a fivefold increase in solar, he said. Its clear that we need significant growth in both ground-mount and rooftop solar to meet this ambition.

The rebellion comes after reports that Truss has berated her cabinet ministers for briefing against her more unpopular policies, including rumours she considered linking benefit rises to wages rather than inflation.

Trusss spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the plans to ban solar from agricultural land were going ahead. This is despite analysis in the Financial Times showing that in doing so, England would lose £20bn in investment, which critics said would harm her growth agenda.

Asked about the Guardians report, Trusss official spokesperson told journalists: I can point you back to what the prime minister said, I think at the start of September, when she said she doesnt think we should be putting solar panels on productive agricultural lands, because obviously as well as the energy security issue, we face a food security issue. So we need to strike the right balance.

The prime minister has always had a personal ambivalence towards ground-mount solar, falsely claiming when she was environment secretary that solar panels harmed food security. During her leadership campaign this summer, she dismissed panels as paraphernalia, adding: On my watch, we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms.

Truss is understood to have the support of Jayawardena, who would have to submit the plans to change the farmland grading system to Rees-Moggs department and the department for levelling up in order for it to be approved.

He has asked his officials to redefine best and most versatile land (BMV), which is earmarked for farming, to include the middling-to-low category 3b, on which most new solar projects are built. Land is graded from 1 to 5, and currently BMV includes grades 1 to 3a. Planning guidance says that development on BMV land should be avoided, although planning authorities may take other considerations into account.

Rees-Moggs pro-renewable comments may come as a surprise to green campaigners, who have been alarmed by his previous remarks on climate.

Last month, he told department staff that Britain must get every cubic inch of gas out of the North Sea, a leaked video shows. Critics at the time accused the business secretary of putting his ideology before the climate and greenwashing fossil fuels by prioritising gas over renewables.

He has also been a keen advocate of fracking, with a leaked email showing he was trying to evade scrutiny of new energy projects, including those using the controversial method. Sources close to the business secretary later clarified that he wanted to be able to quickly build for all energy methods, including renewables and fracking.

An email to officials, seen by the Guardian, set out that he had noted that parliamentary legislation was not subject to judicial review, and could potentially be used to speed along new projects.

Rees-Mogg has also said he would be delighted to have fracking in his back garden, and has called those who oppose shale gas extraction luddites and socialists.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/13/liz-truss-on-collision-course-with-jacob-rees-mogg-over-solar-power-ban
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,432
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 09:26:15 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:57:08 am
Don't think that's a good strategy for Labour to hammer home about the Torys keeping changing leaders every 5 minutes, what Labour need to do is hammer home the affects of the incompetent in particular the disaster of the mini budget, with the adverse affect this is having on ordinary people.

Starmer made a point at PMQs yesterday of a couple buying a home, then the mortgage product they were after has been withdrawn because of the Governments incomitance of the mini budget.

Lack of money to spend on basics of because of Government incompetence, has a far more affect on people, than a party changing PMs every 5 minutes.

Of course. The two are not mutually exclusive - the key is emphasising that things are bad and getting worse, and that leadership changes are adding to the instability through policy lurches and u-turns.  It's like trying to do maintenance on a car engine whilst you're on the motorway. Or two people fighting over the steering wheel.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,947
  • Truthiness
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 10:01:06 am »
If it's in the Torygraph, it'll emerge from a minister's mouth within 72 hours I reckon.



The Telegraph has always been bad, but since Johnson took over it's headed towards the Völkischer Beobachter levels of propaganda.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 10:04:55 am »

This lot are at that terminal point where everything they do and say creates a negative headline. It happened to Major after Black Wednesday and to Brown after the financial crisis in 2008. Ironic really because neither was principally to blame for either event but were largely paying the price of past sins. Truss's regime is far worse of course in that they have created a crisis purely through their own incompetence and they have done it in such a way that the public have seen them for what they are.

They are in a bind of their own making because the only sensible course now is to accept that their entire mini-budget was wrong which makes their position untenable. But if they continue in a state of denial, mortgage rates will shoot up higher and pension funds will go bankrupt. Backbenchers refuse to back the party line because they know it is nonsense and ministers are actively briefing against them in the hope that when the ship goes down they won't get blamed. You sense the party is desperate to remove Truss but doing so after a month would breach their own rules and would simply underscore their own lack of judgment.

So what we have is a spiral of self-mutilation ending, it seems, with a majority Labour government sometime in 2024 which should have a decent shot at least two terms as the Tories will be synonymous with economic incompetence for a decade.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,122
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
From 'Let us Face the Future' to Lettuce face the future - the decline of post-war British politics.

That book needs writing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 10:28:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:01:06 am
If it's in the Torygraph, it'll emerge from a minister's mouth within 72 hours I reckon.



The Telegraph has always been bad, but since Johnson took over it's headed towards the Völkischer Beobachter levels of propaganda.

Ah yes, this sense of entitlement where a young person has minimal chances of ever owning a property, cant freely go and work/live abroad anymore, cant earn good money unless they work a million hours a week and get saddled with some lovely student debt if theyre one of the lucky ones. So fucking entitled its unbelievable. A good blackout is only fair.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:28:21 am
Ah yes, this sense of entitlement where a young person has minimal chances of ever owning a property, cant freely go and work/live abroad anymore, cant earn good money unless they work a million hours a week and get saddled with some lovely student debt if theyre one of the lucky ones. So fucking entitled its unbelievable. A good blackout is only fair.

And don't forget the elderly, the poor, the sick and the kids of people who are barely able to make ends meet working in the 'gig economy'. Blackouts are going really going to shake up their lives.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 10:59:41 am »
There were similar nonsense articles written about how youngsters wouldn't cope with the lockdown.  As it turned out they largely coped excellently even though there was no direct benefit to them being so compliant (there were, of course, indirect benefits in them not spreading the virus to more vulnerable cohorts).  Most of the moaning came from those being protected by the lockdown and, on average, missing out on less because of the lockdown.

Weaponizing power cuts as a vindictive weapon against young people is low though, even for the Torygraph.  Recreating the Blitz Spirit by sitting in dark, cold homes, cheered only by knowing those entitled youngsters can't charge their mobile phones.

It also overlooks that most young people are very resourceful.  If my nephews are any indication they'll have multiple back-up batteries that they'll charge during the periods when there is electricity.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:28:21 am
Ah yes, this sense of entitlement where a young person has minimal chances of ever owning a property, cant freely go and work/live abroad anymore, cant earn good money unless they work a million hours a week and get saddled with some lovely student debt if theyre one of the lucky ones. So fucking entitled its unbelievable. A good blackout is only fair.

Young people are generally healthy enough to last a few hours without heating Im sure. Those older people who vote Tory and read The Telegraph are the ones who should be worried, if only that twat realised this.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:40 am by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 11:05:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:04:27 am
Young people are generally healthy enough to last a few house without heating Im sure. Those older people who vote Tory and read The Telegraph are the ones who should be worried, if only that twat realised this.

As someone on Twitter said, the entire subtext to this article is "I'm divorced and my kids hate me".
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm
Rees-Mogg has just rubbished the OBR. This is brilliant because now its going to increase the uncertainty and pile more pressure on his own low life c*nt of a government.

This is why I wanted Truss. I knew she was the best path for Labour to get back in. Every MP is freelancing and discipline has died.
Yeah. A pity, though, that the UK economy has been / will be completely tanked in the process, perhaps never to recover. I hope you are happy, Killer! :P
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 11:10:55 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:05:56 am
As someone on Twitter said, the entire subtext to this article is "I'm divorced and my kids hate me".

I was going with I had a shit youth and you should have one too
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 11:11:49 am »
Just like not being able to eat, or afford anywhere to live, or clothe themselves adequately, or afford to travel to a place of work will also shake them out of their sublime sense of entitlement. Works every time. Talking of work, what about the workhouse? That should shake them up rather well.

You just know that the idiot that wrote this lives in a wonderfully comfortable house, probably has a second home, and doesn't really know anyone "young" at all, apart from his own children who are prematurely old and already want to work in finance or consultancy.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:57:27 am
To sum up

https://mobile.twitter.com/aljwhite/status/1580282141329719296
Yeah - I like that. ;D

I recall Jon Snow interviewing someone (I do not recall who), and Snow quoted from a third-person, 'So, bollocks' (or some such). I've searched, but cannot find it now.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 11:47:21 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 03:44:13 am
Don't know if this has been posted before but it's an interesting watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofTr1QKiBk


Monbiot with a brilliant critique of neoliberalism and how it's gone from fringe cult to mainstream to being in actual government.

Many on here won't like it as he highlights how Blair followed the same broad neoliberal economic agenda (albeit, as Monbiot notes, with some of the extremes softened)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:57:27 am
To sum up

https://mobile.twitter.com/aljwhite/status/1580282141329719296
apologies for those watching with subtitles as it was spelt bullocks :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 12:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:09:07 am
Yeah. A pity, though, that the UK economy has been / will be completely tanked in the process, perhaps never to recover. I hope you are happy, Killer! :P
the economy will recover, it always has but hopefully this will kill the Tories off for a generation
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Sorry don't know how to embed twitter....

https://twitter.com/chrisshipitv/status/1580264025648431105

 ;D ;D Even Charles is not a fan....
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,431
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:09:53 pm
the economy will recover, it always has but hopefully this will kill the Tories off for a generation
Mad how we've gone from the point in 2019 where we were just hoping that Labour could chip away at the Tory majority in the next election, to now where we're starting to talk about how big Labour's majority should be!  What a disaster ;D

Saw someone mention the Canadian 1993 election where the right wing party went from having a sizable majority to winning only 2 seats.  I'll take that.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:29:04 pm
Sorry don't know how to embed twitter....

https://twitter.com/chrisshipitv/status/1580264025648431105

 ;D ;D Even Charles is not a fan....
One of the replies! :lmao

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 12:40:01 pm »
Even Charlie is having a pop: ;D

King Charles greets Liz Truss with: Back again? Dear, oh dear

Under-fire prime minister has awkward exchange with monarch at first weekly audience

Quote
Liz Truss could be forgiven for assuming her first weekly audience with King Charles would offer respite from a week of political disaster and economic ruin. It did not play out that way.

It took just 15 seconds of video from the meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night for the monarch to make things worse.

As Truss curtseyed, and said: Your Majesty, Charles replied: So youve come back again?

While Truss replied: Its a great pleasure, he could only mutter: Dear, oh dear. Anyway 

The clip, which came after another day of turmoil in the economic markets and mutinous plotting on the Conservative party backbenches, quickly went viral.

Dr Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer in diplomacy at Oxford University, described it as a scene straight from The Office  political awkwardness and unintentional comedy at its finest.

https://youtu.be/kRoxNbUPips

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/13/king-charles-greets-liz-truss-dear-oh-dear-uk-prime-minister-weekly-audience
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:40:01 pm
Even Charlie is having a pop: ;D

King Charles greets Liz Truss with: Back again? Dear, oh dear

Under-fire prime minister has awkward exchange with monarch at first weekly audience

https://youtu.be/kRoxNbUPips

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/13/king-charles-greets-liz-truss-dear-oh-dear-uk-prime-minister-weekly-audience
I thought that's what he said when I watched the clip earlier but thought I'd misheard!

His Mam had Churchill as her first PM, he's somehow ended up with Truss!

The Queen must be pissing herself laughing somewhere
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,432
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:29:04 pm
Sorry don't know how to embed twitter....

https://twitter.com/chrisshipitv/status/1580264025648431105

 ;D ;D Even Charles is not a fan....

Call that a curtsey? I've seen people topple over drunk with more aplomb.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16387 on: Today at 12:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:43:10 pm
I thought that's what he said when I watched the clip earlier but thought I'd misheard!

His Mam had Churchill as her first PM, he's somehow ended up with Truss!

The Queen must be pissing herself laughing somewhere
I didn't catch that when I viewed it earlier. I am glad that it was subsequently spelled out for the rest of us! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16388 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:43:10 pm
I thought that's what he said when I watched the clip earlier but thought I'd misheard!

His Mam had Churchill as her first PM, he's somehow ended up with Truss!

The Queen must be pissing herself laughing somewhere

It's about as good as it gets, in regards to trolling - intentional or not.

Of course, she has no shame, however, she's an absolute laughing stock!  ;D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16389 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:31:42 am
Yeah - I like that. ;D

I recall Jon Snow interviewing someone (I do not recall who), and Snow quoted from a third-person, 'So, bollocks' (or some such). I've searched, but cannot find it now.
Probably during the LibDem's 'Bollocks to Brexit' campaign.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16390 on: Today at 01:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:56:55 pm
Probably during the LibDem's 'Bollocks to Brexit' campaign.
Could be. It was probably around that time.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,856
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16391 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:40:01 pm
Even Charlie is having a pop: ;D

King Charles greets Liz Truss with: Back again? Dear, oh dear

Under-fire prime minister has awkward exchange with monarch at first weekly audience

https://youtu.be/kRoxNbUPips

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/13/king-charles-greets-liz-truss-dear-oh-dear-uk-prime-minister-weekly-audience

He can't be happy being told not to go to the climate summit.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16392 on: Today at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:03:13 pm
He can't be happy being told not to go to the climate summit.

I agree.

Think that may have something to do with it.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16393 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »

Lots of reports that they're about to do a massive U-turn imminently on the mini-budget. Not sure how a Chancellor can possibly stay in his job in those circumstances so he may well be the fall guy for it.  Of course she should go too but we know Tories don't know the meaning of honour.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16394 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Mad how we've gone from the point in 2019 where we were just hoping that Labour could chip away at the Tory majority in the next election, to now where we're starting to talk about how big Labour's majority should be!  What a disaster ;D

Saw someone mention the Canadian 1993 election where the right wing party went from having a sizable majority to winning only 2 seats.  I'll take that.
I know, it's very unusual to turn around a landslide in one election and unheard of to get one of your own next time out!

I thought that maybe a Tory majority could be stopped but thought there was no chance of Labour being largest party let alone winning even a small majority
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16395 on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:14:06 pm
Lots of reports that they're about to do a massive U-turn imminently on the mini-budget. Not sure how a Chancellor can possibly stay in his job in those circumstances so he may well be the fall guy for it.  Of course she should go too but we know Tories don't know the meaning of honour.
He won't survive that, he might try to cling on but any renaining credibility he had left (if any) will be long gone.

It's mad that with an 80 seat majority she can't pass legislation without crawling to back bench MPs!

What a way to run a government
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16396 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
"Party insider tells me reversing the Corporation Tax increase next spring was a central pledge that differentiated Liz Truss from Rishi Sunak during the summers leadership contest.

Businesses and members will be fuming. It was central to getting wages up and investment.

https://twitter.com/theousherwood
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16397 on: Today at 01:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:14:06 pm
Lots of reports that they're about to do a massive U-turn imminently on the mini-budget. Not sure how a Chancellor can possibly stay in his job in those circumstances so he may well be the fall guy for it.  Of course she should go too but we know Tories don't know the meaning of honour.
Over to No 10 for some breaking news
Truss. We get it. we listened, err we've always been clear, err growth, growth, growth.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16398 on: Today at 01:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:14:06 pm
Lots of reports that they're about to do a massive U-turn imminently on the mini-budget. Not sure how a Chancellor can possibly stay in his job in those circumstances so he may well be the fall guy for it.  Of course she should go too but we know Tories don't know the meaning of honour.

The Pound is up a fair bit today so suggests they think theres some good news on the way.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,431
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16399 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:14:06 pm
Lots of reports that they're about to do a massive U-turn imminently on the mini-budget. Not sure how a Chancellor can possibly stay in his job in those circumstances so he may well be the fall guy for it.  Of course she should go too but we know Tories don't know the meaning of honour.
They're about to join the anti growth coalition! ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 